How to Connect With External MySQL Servers (Part 1: Select Operations)

Rails has made our lives easier. If we are talking in terms of querying the database, the active record has got us covered. But what if we had to communicate with an external database?

Recently in one of the projects that I worked on, I had to perform insert, update, select, and other different queries to the external MariaDB server and I didn’t know what to do. I figured out that it would be easy if I created a service that can work like ORM to perform the query I wanted.

Skills required to follow the tutorial

Intermediate in:

Rails

SQL

Requirements

Service to connect with external MySQL server

Perform basic query: select, insert, and update

Prepared statement

Perform transaction

Perform join query

In this blog

Our requirement list is very long, so we will split this blog into various parts. We will be looking at the following requirements in this one:

Service to connect with external MySQL server

Perform basic query: select

Service to connect with external MySQL server

We will be using mysql2 gem for our purpose. Let’s first create a service to connect with an external MySQL server.

Create a file connect.rb inside

lib/my_sql_server/database

Code

require 'mysql2' module MySqlServer module Database class Connect attr_reader : mysql_connect private def connect_to_db host = ENV[ 'MYSQL_SERVER_IP' ] username = ENV[ 'MYSQL_USERNAME' ] password = ENV[ 'MYSQL_PASSWORD' ] database = ENV[ 'MYSQL_DB_NAME' ] Mysql2::Client.new(username: username, password : password, database : database, host : host) end def perform_mysql_operation raise ArgumentError, 'No block was given' unless block_given? begin @mysql_connect = connect_to_db yield rescue StandardError => e raise e ensure mysql_connect&.close end end end end end

Explanation

and add the following to it.

Here, we are creating a service with a private method

connect_to_db

host: IP address of external MySQL server

username: User of the database

password: Database password

database: Database name

that connects to our external MySQL database. We are using the following from application.yml

In

perform_mysql_operation

Perform basic query: select

Select query

, for security reasons; we are making sure that connection to the external database is closed once all the query operation is completed.

Select query lets us fetch row/s from our database.

Select all

Code

class Connect attr_reader : mysql_connect , : table def initialize ( table ) @ table = table end def fetch_all perform_mysql_operation do result = mysql_connect.query( "SELECT * from #{table}" ) result.entries end end end

Explanation

We are initializing

table

variable, this is the name of the table that we want to perform queries on. We are adding it to the initializer so we can use the service with any table we want, it lets our code to be dynamic and flexible.

fetch_all

perform_mysql_operation

method will execute the query to fetch all records from the external MySQL server. Inside the method, we are usingwhich accepts a block of our code, catch errors, and ensure the connection is closed after the query is completed.

We are saving the result to

result

entries

Select one

Code

class Connect attr_reader : mysql_connect , : table , : primary_column def initialize ( table , primary_column ) @ table = table @primary_column = primary_column end def fetch_one(id) perform_mysql_operation do result = mysql_connect.query( "SELECT * from #{table} WHERE #{primary_column}=#{id}" ) result.entries end end end

Explanation

which will return an instance of mysql2 class. And to get actual rows, we are usingmethod.

We have added

primary_column

id

primary_column

to our initializer; this is the column name of the primary key in the table. Although normally we useas the primary key, that won’t always be the case. The primary key can be of any name when working on a real project, so we are handling that with

fetch_one

id

WHERE

Final Code

require 'mysql2' module MySqlServer module Database class Connect attr_reader : mysql_connect , : table , : primary_column def initialize ( table , primary_column ) @ table = table @primary_column = primary_column end def fetch_all perform_mysql_operation do result = mysql_connect.query( "SELECT * from #{table}" ) result.entries end end def fetch_one(id) perform_mysql_operation do result = mysql_connect.query( "SELECT * from #{table} WHERE #{primary_column}=#{id}" ) result.entries end end private def connect_to_db host = ENV[ 'MYSQL_SERVER_IP' ] username = ENV[ 'MYSQL_USERNAME' ] password = ENV[ 'MYSQL_PASSWORD' ] database = ENV[ 'MYSQL_DB_NAME' ] Mysql2::Client.new(username: username, password : password, database : database, host : host) end def perform_mysql_operation raise ArgumentError, 'No block was given' unless block_given? begin @mysql_connect = connect_to_db yield rescue StandardError => e raise e ensure mysql_connect&.close end end end end end

is fetching a single record from the table. We are passingas the param, which should be the id of a record we want to fetch. We are usingcondition so as to only fetch a record with that particular id.

We created a service that connects to an external MySQL server and performs basic select operations in this part. We will learn how to perform basic insert and update operations next week.

