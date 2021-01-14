How to Connect With External MySQL Servers (Part 1: Select Operations)

Content Writer at Truemark Technology. Company Website Link - https://www.truemark.dev/
Rails has made our lives easier. If we are talking in terms of querying the database, the active record has got us covered. But what if we had to communicate with an external database?
Recently in one of the projects that I worked on, I had to perform insert, update, select, and other different queries to the external MariaDB server and I didn’t know what to do. I figured out that it would be easy if I created a service that can work like ORM to perform the query I wanted.
Intermediate in:
Our requirement list is very long, so we will split this blog into various parts. We will be looking at the following requirements in this one:
We will be using mysql2 gem for our purpose. Let’s first create a service to connect with an external MySQL server.
Create a file connect.rb inside
and add the following to it.
lib/my_sql_server/database
require 'mysql2'
module MySqlServer
module Database
class Connect
attr_reader :mysql_connect
private
def connect_to_db
host = ENV['MYSQL_SERVER_IP']
username = ENV['MYSQL_USERNAME']
password = ENV['MYSQL_PASSWORD']
database = ENV['MYSQL_DB_NAME']
Mysql2::Client.new(username: username, password: password, database: database, host: host)
end
def perform_mysql_operation
raise ArgumentError, 'No block was given' unless block_given?
begin
@mysql_connect = connect_to_db
yield
rescue StandardError => e
raise e
ensure
mysql_connect&.close
end
end
end
end
end
Here, we are creating a service with a private method
that connects to our external MySQL database. We are using the following from application.yml:
connect_to_db
In
, for security reasons; we are making sure that connection to the external database is closed once all the query operation is completed.
perform_mysql_operation
Select query lets us fetch row/s from our database.
class Connect
attr_reader :mysql_connect, :table
def initialize(table)
@table = table
end
def fetch_all
perform_mysql_operation do
result = mysql_connect.query("SELECT * from #{table}")
result.entries
end
end
end
We are initializing
variable, this is the name of the table that we want to perform queries on. We are adding it to the initializer so we can use the service with any table we want, it lets our code to be dynamic and flexible.
table
method will execute the query to fetch all records from the external MySQL server. Inside the method, we are using
fetch_all
which accepts a block of our code, catch errors, and ensure the connection is closed after the query is completed.
perform_mysql_operation
We are saving the result to
which will return an instance of mysql2 class. And to get actual rows, we are using
result
method.
entries
class Connect
attr_reader :mysql_connect, :table, :primary_column
def initialize(table, primary_column)
@table = table
@primary_column = primary_column
end
def fetch_one(id)
perform_mysql_operation do
result = mysql_connect.query("SELECT * from #{table} WHERE #{primary_column}=#{id}")
result.entries
end
end
end
We have added
to our initializer; this is the column name of the primary key in the table. Although normally we use
primary_column
as the primary key, that won’t always be the case. The primary key can be of any name when working on a real project, so we are handling that with
id
.
primary_column
is fetching a single record from the table. We are passing
fetch_one
as the param, which should be the id of a record we want to fetch. We are using
id
condition so as to only fetch a record with that particular id.
WHERE
require 'mysql2'
module MySqlServer
module Database
class Connect
attr_reader :mysql_connect, :table, :primary_column
def initialize(table, primary_column)
@table = table
@primary_column = primary_column
end
def fetch_all
perform_mysql_operation do
result = mysql_connect.query("SELECT * from #{table}")
result.entries
end
end
def fetch_one(id)
perform_mysql_operation do
result = mysql_connect.query("SELECT * from #{table} WHERE #{primary_column}=#{id}")
result.entries
end
end
private
def connect_to_db
host = ENV['MYSQL_SERVER_IP']
username = ENV['MYSQL_USERNAME']
password = ENV['MYSQL_PASSWORD']
database = ENV['MYSQL_DB_NAME']
Mysql2::Client.new(username: username, password: password, database: database, host: host)
end
def perform_mysql_operation
raise ArgumentError, 'No block was given' unless block_given?
begin
@mysql_connect = connect_to_db
yield
rescue StandardError => e
raise e
ensure
mysql_connect&.close
end
end
end
end
end
We created a service that connects to an external MySQL server and performs basic select operations in this part. We will learn how to perform basic insert and update operations next week.
This post was first published on DevPostbyTruemark.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.