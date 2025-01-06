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How to Configure Microsoft Entra ID as a Login Provider in Your Next.js App

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January 6th, 2025
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Programmer in development@itsaboutprogramming

Trying (always) to learn and struggling to share

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programming#next.js#auth.js#microsoft-entra#microsoft-entra-id#next-auth#step-by-step-guide#auth.js-guide#programming-guide

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