How to Configure Microsoft Entra ID as a Login Provider in Your Next.js App

Use-case Allowing users to log in using their Microsoft Entra credentials. Why Auth.js? It is a complete authentication solution. It, Abstracts away a lot of platform (social logins) / protocol (OAuth) details\nSupports cookie based and database based sessions\nEncrypts tokens\nSupports wide range of OAuth providers like Microsoft Entra ID, Google, GitHub, Facebook, etc.\nIs easy to integration with Next.js Prerequisites Install Node.js (LTS version)\nAzure portal account\nBasic understanding of Next.js and Router Azure portal configuration Register an app Select 'App registrations' service by searching it in the search box and then clicking on the option \nClick on 'New registration'\n\nGive a name\nUnder 'Supported account' types choose 'Accounts in this organizational directory only (Default Directory only - Single tenant)' for 'Who can use this application or access this API?' \nUnder 'Redirect URI (optional)'\n\nChoose 'Web' as platform and specify http://localhost:3000/api/auth/callback/microsoft-entra-id as value\n\n\n\n\nClick on 'Register' to finishing registration Add credentials Select the app that you recently registered\nSelect 'Certificates & secrets' under 'Manage'\nSelect 'Client secrets' and click on 'New client secret' \nGive a description and specify expiration period\nCopy the secret value Allow permissions Select the app you recently registered\nSelect 'API permissions' under 'Manage''\nClick 'Add a permission' \nSelect 'Microsoft Graph' and then 'Delegated permissions'\nAdd permissions 'email', 'openid', 'profile', 'User.Read'\nEnsure to click 'Grant admin consent for Default Directory' Read more on here Create Next.js project Create a Next.js project by using create-next-app CLI utility that is provided and recommended by Next.js <i>(lets assume your appname is 'tutorial')</i> npx create-next-app tutorial Choose the prompts, ensure you have App Router selected as yes. I choose default options. ✔ Would you like to use TypeScript? … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to use ESLint? … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to use Tailwind CSS? … No / Yes ==> No\n✔ Would you like your code inside a `src/` directory? … No / Yes ==> No\n✔ Would you like to use App Router? (recommended) … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to use Turbopack for `next dev`? … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to customize the import alias (`@/*` by default)? … No / Yes ==> No Change into newly create project cd tutorial\nWith this your folder structure should be ├── tutorial\n│ ├── README.md\n│ ├── app\n│ │ ├── favicon.ico\n│ │ ├── globals.css\n│ │ ├── layout.tsx\n│ │ ├── page.module.css\n│ │ └── page.tsx\n│ ├── eslint.config.mjs\n│ ├── next-env.d.ts\n│ ├── next.config.ts\n│ ├── package-lock.json\n│ ├── package.json\n│ ├── public\n│ │ ├── file.svg\n│ │ ├── globe.svg\n│ │ ├── next.svg\n│ │ ├── vercel.svg\n│ │ └── window.svg\n│ └── tsconfig.json Configure Microsoft Entra ID integration using Authjs (Next-Auth) Install Auth.js npm install next-auth@beta Setup environment variables Auth.js encrypts (JWT) tokens, for that it uses cryptographically secure random string which is of at-least 32 characters. It expects that random string to be identified by 'AUTH_SECRET' environment variable. Auth.js provides CLI command to generate it which also adds it to environment file. It does so by, npx auth secret This creates secure random string, assigns it to environment variable AUTH_SECRET and adds it to .env.local file. The file will be placed in the directory where the command is executed, so ensure that you execute it in the root folder of your application. To the .env.local file add other environment variables that are needed. AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_ID="<your-client-id>"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_TENANT_ID="https://login.microsoftonline.com/<your-tenant-id>/v2.0"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_SECRET="<your-client-secret>" You will get the values from Azure portal. Goto the app that you registered Complete .env.local file should look like AUTH_SECRET="<random string generated after npx auth secret>"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_ID="<your-client-id>"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_TENANT_ID="https://login.microsoftonline.com/<your-tenant-id>/v2.0"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_SECRET="<your-client-secret>" Configure auth.ts auth.ts file is the core of the authentication setup. It defines how Auth.js integrates with providers such as Microsoft Entra ID. It manages authentication, session and token handling. Steps to Configure Create a new file in your project: tutorial/auth.ts Integrate Microsoft Entra ID with Next-Auth. We use,\n\nclientId, clientSecret, and issuer (tenant) that we obtained from the Azure portal during app registration\nopenid, profile, email, User.Read as scope params for authorization that we configures as API permissions\nAUTH_SECRET which is used to encrypt tokens, set in .env.local file import NextAuth from "next-auth";\nimport MicrosoftEntraID from "@auth/core/providers/microsoft-entra-id";\n\nexport const { handlers } = NextAuth({\n providers: [\n MicrosoftEntraID({\n clientId: process.env.AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_ID,\n issuer: process.env.AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_TENANT_ID,\n clientSecret: process.env.AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_SECRET,\n authorization: {\n params: {\n scope: "openid profile email User.Read",\n },\n },\n }),\n ],\n secret: process.env.AUTH_SECRET\n}); Create Dynamic API Route In Next.js, authentication requests (e.g., /api/auth/signin, /api/auth/session) need to be handled dynamically. The app/api/auth/[...nextauth]/route.ts file links the routing system to the handlers exported from auth.ts. Purpose of [...nextauth] Dynamic Routing:\n\nMatches all requests under /api/auth/, such as /api/auth/signin, /api/auth/signout, or /api/auth/callback/.\n\n\nDelegates to Auth.js:\n\nPasses requests to the appropriate handler (GET or POST) provided by auth.ts. Steps to Configure Create a new file: app/api/auth/[...nextauth]/route.ts Exports the handlers, mapping them to the HTTP methods for /api/auth/* import { handlers } from "@/auth";\n\nexport const { GET, POST } = handlers; Test Start the development server npm run dev Test Sign in\nVisit\nhttp://localhost:3000/api/auth/signin\n\nYou should see a sign-in page with Microsoft Entra ID listed as a provider. Login using your valid Microsoft Entra ID credentials.\n\n\nTest logged in user details\nVisit\nhttp://localhost:3000/api/auth/session\n\nYou should see session data, including the user’s email, name, and token expiration time.\n\n\nTest Sign out\nVisit\nhttp://localhost:3000/api/auth/signout\n\nYou should be logged out and the session should be cleared. By following these steps, you’ve successfully configured Microsoft Entra ID as a login provider in your Next.js app using Auth.js! Use-case Allowing users to log in using their Microsoft Entra credentials. Why Auth.js? It is a complete authentication solution. It, Abstracts away a lot of platform (social logins) / protocol (OAuth) details Supports cookie based and database based sessions Encrypts tokens Supports wide range of OAuth providers like Microsoft Entra ID, Google, GitHub, Facebook, etc. Is easy to integration with Next.js Abstracts away a lot of platform (social logins) / protocol (OAuth) details Supports cookie based and database based sessions Encrypts tokens Supports wide range of OAuth providers like Microsoft Entra ID, Google, GitHub, Facebook, etc. Is easy to integration with Next.js Prerequisites Install Node.js (LTS version) Azure portal account Basic understanding of Next.js and Router Install Node.js (LTS version) Node.js Azure portal account Azure portal Basic understanding of Next.js and Router Azure portal configuration Register an app Select 'App registrations' service by searching it in the search box and then clicking on the option Click on 'New registration'\n\nGive a name\nUnder 'Supported account' types choose 'Accounts in this organizational directory only (Default Directory only - Single tenant)' for 'Who can use this application or access this API?' \nUnder 'Redirect URI (optional)'\n\nChoose 'Web' as platform and specify http://localhost:3000/api/auth/callback/microsoft-entra-id as value Click on 'Register' to finishing registration Select 'App registrations' service by searching it in the search box and then clicking on the option Click on 'New registration' Give a name\nUnder 'Supported account' types choose 'Accounts in this organizational directory only (Default Directory only - Single tenant)' for 'Who can use this application or access this API?' \nUnder 'Redirect URI (optional)'\n\nChoose 'Web' as platform and specify http://localhost:3000/api/auth/callback/microsoft-entra-id as value Give a name Under 'Supported account' types choose 'Accounts in this organizational directory only (Default Directory only - Single tenant)' for 'Who can use this application or access this API?' Under 'Redirect URI (optional)'\n\nChoose 'Web' as platform and specify http://localhost:3000/api/auth/callback/microsoft-entra-id as value Give a name Under 'Supported account' types choose 'Accounts in this organizational directory only (Default Directory only - Single tenant)' for 'Who can use this application or access this API?' Under 'Redirect URI (optional)' Choose 'Web' as platform and specify http://localhost:3000/api/auth/callback/microsoft-entra-id as value Choose 'Web' as platform and specify http://localhost:3000/api/auth/callback/microsoft-entra-id as value Choose 'Web' as platform and specify http://localhost:3000/api/auth/callback/microsoft-entra-id as value http://localhost:3000/api/auth/callback/microsoft-entra-id Click on 'Register' to finishing registration Add credentials Select the app that you recently registered Select 'Certificates & secrets' under 'Manage' Select 'Client secrets' and click on 'New client secret' Give a description and specify expiration period Copy the secret value Select the app that you recently registered Select 'Certificates & secrets' under 'Manage' Select 'Client secrets' and click on 'New client secret' Give a description and specify expiration period Copy the secret value Allow permissions Select the app you recently registered Select 'API permissions' under 'Manage'' Click 'Add a permission' Select 'Microsoft Graph' and then 'Delegated permissions' Add permissions 'email', 'openid', 'profile', 'User.Read' Ensure to click 'Grant admin consent for Default Directory' Select the app you recently registered Select 'API permissions' under 'Manage'' Click 'Add a permission' Select 'Microsoft Graph' and then 'Delegated permissions' Add permissions 'email', 'openid', 'profile', 'User.Read' Ensure to click 'Grant admin consent for Default Directory' Read more on here here Create Next.js project Create a Next.js project by using create-next-app CLI utility that is provided and recommended by Next.js <i>(lets assume your appname is 'tutorial')</i> create-next-app npx create-next-app tutorial npx create-next-app tutorial Choose the prompts, ensure you have App Router selected as yes. I choose default options. ✔ Would you like to use TypeScript? … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to use ESLint? … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to use Tailwind CSS? … No / Yes ==> No\n✔ Would you like your code inside a `src/` directory? … No / Yes ==> No\n✔ Would you like to use App Router? (recommended) … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to use Turbopack for `next dev`? … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to customize the import alias (`@/*` by default)? … No / Yes ==> No ✔ Would you like to use TypeScript? … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to use ESLint? … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to use Tailwind CSS? … No / Yes ==> No\n✔ Would you like your code inside a `src/` directory? … No / Yes ==> No\n✔ Would you like to use App Router? (recommended) … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to use Turbopack for `next dev`? … No / Yes ==> Yes\n✔ Would you like to customize the import alias (`@/*` by default)? … No / Yes ==> No Change into newly create project cd tutorial With this your folder structure should be Change into newly create project cd tutorial cd tutorial With this your folder structure should be ├── tutorial\n│ ├── README.md\n│ ├── app\n│ │ ├── favicon.ico\n│ │ ├── globals.css\n│ │ ├── layout.tsx\n│ │ ├── page.module.css\n│ │ └── page.tsx\n│ ├── eslint.config.mjs\n│ ├── next-env.d.ts\n│ ├── next.config.ts\n│ ├── package-lock.json\n│ ├── package.json\n│ ├── public\n│ │ ├── file.svg\n│ │ ├── globe.svg\n│ │ ├── next.svg\n│ │ ├── vercel.svg\n│ │ └── window.svg\n│ └── tsconfig.json ├── tutorial\n│ ├── README.md\n│ ├── app\n│ │ ├── favicon.ico\n│ │ ├── globals.css\n│ │ ├── layout.tsx\n│ │ ├── page.module.css\n│ │ └── page.tsx\n│ ├── eslint.config.mjs\n│ ├── next-env.d.ts\n│ ├── next.config.ts\n│ ├── package-lock.json\n│ ├── package.json\n│ ├── public\n│ │ ├── file.svg\n│ │ ├── globe.svg\n│ │ ├── next.svg\n│ │ ├── vercel.svg\n│ │ └── window.svg\n│ └── tsconfig.json Configure Microsoft Entra ID integration using Authjs (Next-Auth) Install Auth.js npm install next-auth@beta npm install next-auth@beta Setup environment variables Auth.js encrypts (JWT) tokens, for that it uses cryptographically secure random string which is of at-least 32 characters. It expects that random string to be identified by 'AUTH_SECRET' environment variable. Auth.js provides CLI command to generate it which also adds it to environment file. It does so by, npx auth secret npx auth secret This creates secure random string, assigns it to environment variable AUTH_SECRET and adds it to .env.local file. The file will be placed in the directory where the command is executed, so ensure that you execute it in the root folder of your application. AUTH_SECRET .env.local To the .env.local file add other environment variables that are needed. .env.local AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_ID="<your-client-id>"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_TENANT_ID="https://login.microsoftonline.com/<your-tenant-id>/v2.0"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_SECRET="<your-client-secret>" AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_ID="<your-client-id>"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_TENANT_ID="https://login.microsoftonline.com/<your-tenant-id>/v2.0"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_SECRET="<your-client-secret>" You will get the values from Azure portal. Goto the app that you registered Goto the app that you registered Complete .env.local file should look like .env.local AUTH_SECRET="<random string generated after npx auth secret>"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_ID="<your-client-id>"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_TENANT_ID="https://login.microsoftonline.com/<your-tenant-id>/v2.0"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_SECRET="<your-client-secret>" AUTH_SECRET="<random string generated after npx auth secret>"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_ID="<your-client-id>"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_TENANT_ID="https://login.microsoftonline.com/<your-tenant-id>/v2.0"\nAUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_SECRET="<your-client-secret>" Configure auth.ts auth.ts file is the core of the authentication setup. It defines how Auth.js integrates with providers such as Microsoft Entra ID. It manages authentication, session and token handling. auth.ts Steps to Configure Create a new file in your project: Create a new file in your project: tutorial/auth.ts tutorial/auth.ts Integrate Microsoft Entra ID with Next-Auth. We use,\n\nclientId, clientSecret, and issuer (tenant) that we obtained from the Azure portal during app registration\nopenid, profile, email, User.Read as scope params for authorization that we configures as API permissions\nAUTH_SECRET which is used to encrypt tokens, set in .env.local file Integrate Microsoft Entra ID with Next-Auth. We use, clientId, clientSecret, and issuer (tenant) that we obtained from the Azure portal during app registration\nopenid, profile, email, User.Read as scope params for authorization that we configures as API permissions\nAUTH_SECRET which is used to encrypt tokens, set in .env.local file clientId, clientSecret, and issuer (tenant) that we obtained from the Azure portal during app registration openid, profile, email, User.Read as scope params for authorization that we configures as API permissions AUTH_SECRET which is used to encrypt tokens, set in .env.local file clientId, clientSecret, and issuer (tenant) that we obtained from the Azure portal during app registration openid, profile, email, User.Read as scope params for authorization that we configures as API permissions AUTH_SECRET which is used to encrypt tokens, set in .env.local file .env.local import NextAuth from "next-auth";\nimport MicrosoftEntraID from "@auth/core/providers/microsoft-entra-id";\n\nexport const { handlers } = NextAuth({\n providers: [\n MicrosoftEntraID({\n clientId: process.env.AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_ID,\n issuer: process.env.AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_TENANT_ID,\n clientSecret: process.env.AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_SECRET,\n authorization: {\n params: {\n scope: "openid profile email User.Read",\n },\n },\n }),\n ],\n secret: process.env.AUTH_SECRET\n}); import NextAuth from "next-auth";\nimport MicrosoftEntraID from "@auth/core/providers/microsoft-entra-id";\n\nexport const { handlers } = NextAuth({\n providers: [\n MicrosoftEntraID({\n clientId: process.env.AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_ID,\n issuer: process.env.AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_TENANT_ID,\n clientSecret: process.env.AUTH_MICROSOFT_ENTRA_ID_SECRET,\n authorization: {\n params: {\n scope: "openid profile email User.Read",\n },\n },\n }),\n ],\n secret: process.env.AUTH_SECRET\n}); Create Dynamic API Route In Next.js, authentication requests (e.g., /api/auth/signin, /api/auth/session) need to be handled dynamically. The app/api/auth/[...nextauth]/route.ts file links the routing system to the handlers exported from auth.ts. Purpose of [...nextauth] Dynamic Routing:\n\nMatches all requests under /api/auth/, such as /api/auth/signin, /api/auth/signout, or /api/auth/callback/. Delegates to Auth.js:\n\nPasses requests to the appropriate handler (GET or POST) provided by auth.ts. Dynamic Routing: Matches all requests under /api/auth/, such as /api/auth/signin, /api/auth/signout, or /api/auth/callback/. Matches all requests under /api/auth/, such as /api/auth/signin, /api/auth/signout, or /api/auth/callback/. Matches all requests under /api/auth/ , such as /api/auth/signin, /api/auth/signout, or /api/auth/callback/ . , such as /api/auth/signin, /api/auth/signout, or /api/auth/callback/ Delegates to Auth.js: Passes requests to the appropriate handler (GET or POST) provided by auth.ts. Passes requests to the appropriate handler (GET or POST) provided by auth.ts. Passes requests to the appropriate handler (GET or POST) provided by auth.ts. Steps to Configure Create a new file: Create a new file: app/api/auth/[...nextauth]/route.ts app/api/auth/[...nextauth]/route.ts Exports the handlers, mapping them to the HTTP methods for /api/auth/* Exports the handlers, mapping them to the HTTP methods for /api/auth/* import { handlers } from "@/auth";\n\nexport const { GET, POST } = handlers; import { handlers } from "@/auth";\n\nexport const { GET, POST } = handlers; Test Start the development server Start the development server npm run dev npm run dev Test Sign in\nVisit\nhttp://localhost:3000/api/auth/signin\n\nYou should see a sign-in page with Microsoft Entra ID listed as a provider. Login using your valid Microsoft Entra ID credentials. Test logged in user details\nVisit\nhttp://localhost:3000/api/auth/session\n\nYou should see session data, including the user’s email, name, and token expiration time. Test Sign out\nVisit\nhttp://localhost:3000/api/auth/signout\n\nYou should be logged out and the session should be cleared. Test Sign in Visit http://localhost:3000/api/auth/signin You should see a sign-in page with Microsoft Entra ID listed as a provider. Login using your valid Microsoft Entra ID credentials. Test Sign in Visit http://localhost:3000/api/auth/signin http://localhost:3000/api/auth/signin You should see a sign-in page with Microsoft Entra ID listed as a provider. Login using your valid Microsoft Entra ID credentials. Test logged in user details Visit http://localhost:3000/api/auth/session You should see session data, including the user’s email, name, and token expiration time. Test logged in user details Visit http://localhost:3000/api/auth/session http://localhost:3000/api/auth/session You should see session data, including the user’s email, name, and token expiration time. Test Sign out Visit http://localhost:3000/api/auth/signout You should be logged out and the session should be cleared. Test Sign out Visit http://localhost:3000/api/auth/signout http://localhost:3000/api/auth/signout You should be logged out and the session should be cleared. By following these steps, you’ve successfully configured Microsoft Entra ID as a login provider in your Next.js app using Auth.js!