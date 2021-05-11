How to Conduct a Content Audit for Your Nonprofit Website

@ anupriya Anupriya I am a writer. I want to write for hackernoon.com.

I like to think of a website not as a building that has a fixed construction finish date, but as a garden that is constantly growing and needs constant attention. Of course, websites do not go unnoticed at this level, resulting in periodicals that need to be redesigned or rebuilt.

If you are reaching this point in your organization, think of it as an opportunity to update old or inaccurate content on your site, or document the content you have in one place. The best way to handle this is to do a website content audit.

Here are six tips to help conduct a website content audit for your nonprofit:

Create a spreadsheet

One of the first steps to do a content audit is to document all the content you currently have. A good place to start is to create a spreadsheet in which you list all the sections and pages of your live site. To reflect the hierarchy of your site's information architecture, you can sort your pages and their sub-pages accordingly.

You can collect more details on each page by adding columns to the worksheet to keep related information. Examples of detail columns can be page title, current url, new url, hold, delete, update, which are responsible.

Identify responsibilities

Once you have listed all of your content, indicate who in your organization is responsible for it. Often, different sections of the site contain content generated by different departments or stakeholders. This will be a great opportunity to remind them what the content is of theirs and make sure it is up to date. Your spreadsheet can represent it with a Keep, Delete, and Update column next to each page. Type "yes" in the appropriate column. Pay special attention to the content generated for immediate campaigns.

List your content

After creating a spreadsheet to store information about your content and who is responsible for it, it's time to put something together. It can take time to get information about existing content, as content managers are also likely to have other responsibilities. You might consider creating an online system where content authors can submit data themselves, or even share spreadsheets with internal stakeholders and let them complete their sections at their own pace. However, this can sometimes delay the project, as some stakeholders may prioritize the task less than others.

If this is a concern for your nonprofit, assign the task of filling your spreadsheet to a specific person and have that person personally engage with each stakeholder to keep the project running.

Interview stakeholders

As you speak with internal stakeholders, discuss their current goals. If things have changed since the last content review, make sure your updates support their goals and align with the overall strategic goals and communication goals of the organization.

Review your analysis

Checking your visitor statistics to help you determine what content should live, skip, change, or move. You can learn that some pages have become very popular with your audience and provide a more prominent place in your architecture. Conversely, if your analysis shows that a section is not generating the desired interest, as content authors will review the content anyway, let them know about it so that they can pay special attention to the content.

Revisit your nonprofit organization's goals and personality

As I mentioned earlier, it can happen that when a certain page or section is created, the goals of your organization and internal stakeholders will be different. For example, the tone of your nonprofit organization's writing may be more focused on its members and employees. Your organization may have a new or updated brand identity and guidelines. Tell your stakeholders about these changes so that they can incorporate them into any new or revised content and maintain the appropriate tone.

The best thing about a website is that it can be updated so easily. However, if these updates are not monitored, they can create an unwanted content glitch that can be difficult to manage in the long run. Content auditing is a great way to stay on top of your content and get a bigger picture of how your nonprofit advertises on the web.

@ anupriya I am a writer. I want to write for hackernoon.com. by Anupriya Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags