4 Easy-To-Use Apps for Making New Friends in 2021

@ anupriya Anupriya I am a writer. I want to write for hackernoon.com.

Some people say that as you grow older, it becomes difficult to make new friends. We are often busy dealing with equally important things such as finding a stable job, paying bills, and saving for the future.

Luckily, we are now living in the digital age, and there is much more that can be done with just the click of a button. One of them is getting new people with whom you want to be friends.

In this article, we share with you a list of the best apps to make new friends. We have studied them carefully to ensure that they are safe to download and use. If you feel that your social life needs a rejuvenation, then you want to check them out.

1. Meetup

Meetup is the perfect place to meet new friends, especially if you are looking for people who have similar interests as you. For example, if you like knitting, cooking, or a particular sport, this app can connect you with a group of friends you can join to enjoy your leisure time.

Creating a Meetup account is free, simple, and easy. You have four options: through your FB account, your Google account, your Apple account, or your email account. Once logged in, you can immediately select your city and the things that interest you. From there, you can find many Meetups that may be in your area.

If you have a little more energy, you can also start your own group and organize events. You can plan and personalize these events, share photos and chat, and message them to connect all the people in your group with other people. Meetup is a location-based app. So it uses your device's position via GPS and network.

We recommend this app to look for clubs or groups where they can become members. If you are interested in a running club, writers club, or book club, you will definitely be sure to sign up with one.

2. Bumblebee BFF

Created and launched by the team behind one of the most popular dating apps, Bumble BFF is for those seeking platonic yet meaningful relationships with others. According to the app's creators, Bumble BFF aims to "build a supportive community around them wherever they are."

If you have ever tried to use the Bumble dating app, it will be easy for you to use Bumble BFF. Your matches with potential friends are based on your activities and interests. Once you are uploading your photos and filling in your bio, your profile is verified, and you are logged into your other social media account, you are ready to make some new friends. Huh.

To switch to sign in or right-left start browsing other people's profiles. Unlike the dating app, where the woman has to take the first step, in the BFF version one can take the first step.

3. Nextdoor

Nextdoor is specifically designed for those who have moved into their neighborhoods and are looking to make new friends. It is a private social network specifically for you and your neighbors, which aims to strengthen the relationship between the residents of the local areas.

There are many things in this app that you can do besides making new friends. You can do a virtual garage sale and sell goods or household items to your neighbors, and even find part-time jobs such as child care or animal care.

Founder Jenny Mayfield assured users of the app that it was safe and secure. Strict security measures are in place to ensure that the neighborhood remains a private environment. You do not have to worry, because only real neighbors are allowed and everyone will have to undergo verification before officially joining.

4. Peanuts

Peanut is highly recommended for mothers who feel isolated and want to connect with other mothers who understand what they are doing. The application connects women "through reproduction and motherhood". Thanks to this, you can meet or interact with like-minded women.

Michelle Kennedy of Miss Dating App is the founder of this app and launched it in 2013 after giving birth. She described herself as a "new single mom" who wanted to find people who knew and understood what she was doing. She was suffering from postpartum depression and she did not want anyone to feel like it.

To help other mothers, they made peanuts whenever they felt isolated or exhausted. On this app, mothers can ask questions and share their knowledge with others. They can also create group conversations and join communities to make connections.

If you're a mom and currently feeling the same as Michelle when she had her first childbirth, or simply looking for a new circle of friends who can better understand your mom's issues, Peanut " New Friends "is a great app to download.

@ anupriya I am a writer. I want to write for hackernoon.com. by Anupriya Read my stories

Tags