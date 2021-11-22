How to Choose the Optimal Test Reporting Tool for Your Product

Test reporting is a critical element of the product release process because it allows stakeholders to make informed judgments about whether a product, feature or defect resolution is ready for release. A test reporting tool is an important part of the testing process that outlines the key activities carried out during the testing lifecycle for any release and the overall results of testing.

Many businesses are burdened by an excessive amount of testing data. In that circumstance, it becomes impossible to distinguish between what is valuable, and what is noise.

Therefore, having an effective reporting system in place in your company will ensure that all data is properly gathered and transformed into actionable insights.

What Are Test Reporting Tools?

A test reporting tool is an important part of the testing process that outlines the key activities carried out during the testing lifecycle for any release and the overall results of testing. It helps identify critical information about testing, such as the scope of testing, the tests performed, the defects discovered, and the overall quality recommendations.

Criteria for Choosing the Right Test Reporting Tool

User interface (UI): Is it clean and easy to use?

Is it clean and easy to use? Usability: How simple is it to learn and master? Is the company’s tech support, tutorials, and training up to par? Is it flexible to be compatible with a wide range of various automation testing tools?

How simple is it to learn and master? Is the company’s tech support, tutorials, and training up to par? Is it flexible to be compatible with a wide range of various automation testing tools? Functionality and features: Reporting and analytics: Can team members provide comprehensive and relevant reports on test results and progress throughout the testing process?

Reporting and analytics: Can team members provide comprehensive and relevant reports on test results and progress throughout the testing process? Value: Is the price reasonable in relation to the features, capabilities, and use case? Is the price straightforward, transparent, and adaptable?

Top 7 Test Reporting Tools on the Market

1. Katalon TestOps

Katalon TestOps is the most open and comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes for Test orchestration, Test Analytics, and Built-in dashboards advanced reports.

TestOps allows you to organize diverse software testing operations, cycles, and frameworks. By doing so, you can assure software quality at every stage without sacrificing speed or necessitating DevOps expertise.

Feature highlights:

Easy-to-use UI with reporting-centric features for teams of all sizes

Seamless integration with most of the popular testing frameworks (TestNG, JUnit, Bamboo, Jenkins, CircleCI, etc.)

Integrations with managements platforms (Jira, Slack) and SDK and REST APIs that supercharge effective team collaboration

Full picture on quality through shareable dashboards with metrics that matter most to your team

Robust failure analysis of test case through rich execution reports with HAR files, videos, screenshots, execution logs, error messages, and artifacts

Real-time data monitoring and customizable alerts to act early on any rising issues

2. ReportPortal

ReportPortal is an AI-powered platform developed by developers at EPAM and elsewhere in the open-source community that enables testers and key project stakeholders to organize and examine all of their testing data and reports in one location.

Feature highlights:

Flexibility to allow many report types (SQL reports, OLAP reports, Crystal reports, SSRS reports)

Great roadmap awareness and time to market which consistently fills the gaps of features/functionality missing from the native Microsoft BI stack

Smooth integration with frameworks like Node.js, SoapUI, SpecFlow, ScalaTest, etc.)

3. Functionize

Functionize is an intelligent testing platform that helps testers build AI-powered tests that self-heal and scale in the cloud. Its combination of several ML models and Word-to-Vec NLP makes it very user-friendly.

Feature highlights:

One-click SmartFix helps to detect test failures instantly

Live Debug allows for live interaction when your test runs on the VM using breakpoints

TestRail uses central dashboards that keep track of all requirements

4. Allure TestOps

Allure TestOps is a platform for software quality management that combines automated and manual testing.

Feature highlights:

Collect real-time test results from the build server during the build job’s execution

Start, stop, and rerun build jobs from Allure TestOps on build servers

Import test results directly from IntelliJ IDEA

As this tool has limitations in integrating with the iOS system, carefully consider this option if you are using an iOS device. Additionally, since there are not many tutorials available in the documentation, some features may take more time to master.

5. Testim

Testim is a commercial end-to-end software testing platform that leverages artificial intelligence to enable developers and testers to quickly automate functional tests. Software quality guidelines can be followed on the web with this web-based platform as well.

Feature highlights:

AI-based stabilizers eliminate resource-intensive flaky tests

Tests can be triggered on-demand, on a schedule, or as part of your continuous integration processes

Classification of failed runs with reason codes to better understand the failure pattern

Testim is an intuitive solution for non-coding experts in your team to enhance the business flows and testing coverage. However, the lack of running mobile tests on Firefox, Safari, and Edge may hold you back from deploying this tool.

6. SpiraTest

SpiraTest is an integrated quality assurance, test, and requirements management solution that tracks and manages your project’s requirements, test cases, releases, defects, and issues. It includes plugins for several popular automation tools, including UFT, TestComplete, Ranorex, and Selenium.

Feature highlights:

Responsive SpiralTest cloud deployment and desktop deployment on Windows

Built-in support/integration with Microsoft DevOps

Integration with GitHub for transferring and storing large data in a timely manner

SpiraTest is a useful tool for performing software tests in a simple way. It eliminates risks and boosts efficiency in project management from start to finish, allowing you to achieve your goals and carry them out in the best way possible. Furthermore, its implementation adjusts to professional requirements as well as multiple Windows versions.

7. Extent Reports

Extent Reports, created by Anshoo Arora, is a configurable HTML report that can be integrated into Selenium WebDriver utilizing the JUnit and TestNG frameworks.

Feature highlights:

Stepwise and pie chart representation in a customizable HTML report

Displays the test case execution time in the report

Smooth integrations with frameworks such as TestNG and JUnit

When compared to the built-in reports generated by JUnit and TestNG, Extent Reports have various advantages, such as pie chart depiction, stepwise test report generation, screenshot addition, etc., at every test step and a presentable user interface that can be shared with all project stakeholders.

Benefits of Test Reporting Tools

Choosing the right test reporting technology can help your team automate tests quicker and more efficiently.

Stay updated on tools and frameworks that offer the best functionality for test reporting. A robust solution should be able to work with a wide range of programming languages, mobile platforms, and connectors. Furthermore, a TestCloud should be sufficient to facilitate massive amounts of data storage for testing data.

With those requirements in mind, Katalon TestOps is your ultimate solution for test reporting. Integrating with mainstream testing frameworks, TestOps gives testing and DevOps teams full visibility of their tests, resources, and environments; and orchestration tools to manage tests and quality insights.

