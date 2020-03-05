How To Choose The Best Programming Course

If are like most people, you don’t want to spend a lot of time and money on something that may not even work. The same principle goes with the programming courses. These days there are so many of them, and most people, who are beginners don’t know which one they should pick. Most of them end up spending more time and money than they needed.



So, in this article, I am gonna point out all the things that you need to know to choose the best programming course for your needs. I am going to list courses that will suit your goals the best and will have the best bank for the buck and also save you a quite lot of time. Let’s go!

A Little More About Programmin

When I was a beginner, I didn’t know that programming has all of these fields (web, mobile, game development, etc.) and that there are specific programming languages that can be used for each field. Of course, some languages can be used for more that one field.



So, the first question that you need to ask yourself is what do you want to do. Do you want to do web development or maybe you are more interested in making mobile apps or you would rather make computer games? For which platform do you want to make apps, IOS, Android or both?

Best Value Courses

Once you’ve picked what you want to do, then you can actually start choosing the course. The courses that usually have the best value and that save the most amount of time are the ones that teach broader things like web development or making mobile games rather than course that teaches you something very specific like Object-Oriented Programming in Python.



The one more thing that you need to take into consideration if you pick a programming course that teaches something like web development is what programming language does that course teach. You don’t want to pick a course that teaches some old technologies that only a few people use.

Which Programming Course Do I Recommend





The first course that I am going to recommend is for someone who wants to become a web developer. I suppose that most people who are beginners would like someone else, who has some experience to recommend them a course. I am going to recommend I course for each field in programming that has the best value. All of those courses are on Udemy, and the reason why I’ve picked them is that their courses tend to be pretty cheap and have pretty good value.The first course that I am going to recommend is for someone who wants to become a web developer. The Web Developer Bootcamp is a course that’s going to teach you web development in Node.js. It’s also gonna teach you HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and MongoDB. This is one great course if you want to learn web development and it’s currently on sale for just $11.99 Udemy

The second course is if you want to create mobile apps. As you probably know, there are two platforms on mobile phones, Android and IOS. Usually, you would need to create an app separately for Android and IOS, but if you use a tool like React Native, you can just create one app that works on both Android and IOS. So the React Native – The Practical Guide 2020 is probably the best course for mobile development. It’ll teach you how to create apps for Android and IOS with React Native, and it’s also currently on sale for just $11.99 on Udemy

The last course that I am going to recommend is for someone who wants to become a game developer. The Unity Game Development Build 2D & 3D Games course is probably the best for that. It’ll teach you how to build both 2D and 3D games in one of the most popular game engines Unity, and guess what, it’s currently on sale for just $11.99 on Udemy

Conclusion

In this article, I’ve shown you how to choose the best programming course, and I’ve also recommended a few courses that I think have the best value.



I hope that I have helped you with this article. If you liked this article, make sure to share it with your friends.



Also, if you think that I have missed something or you have any other questions, be sure to post your questions in the comments or send me an email at info@codequickie.com, I will be happy to answer them.

