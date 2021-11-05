Search icon
How To Choose One Thing and Master It with Julie Smith, The Techie Teacher by@thetechieteacher

How To Choose One Thing and Master It with Julie Smith, The Techie Teacher

Julie Smith is nominated in the Internet category for the 2021 Noonie Awards. The Techie Teacher is an Instructional Technology Consultant from Saline, Michigan and also work with 826 Michigan in the Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor Public Schools. Google Drive is the most exciting technology of the present and is an easy platform for both teachers and students to navigate. I love ALL tech! It is a win if I walk into a classroom and they have access to any kind of device whether it be Chromebooks, laptops, desktops, ipads, etc.. There are still many classrooms that lack adequate tech for all students :(
