How to Choose a Faction on Endless Legend

Endless Legend is the next installment of the epic video game series. Described on Steam as a '4X turn-based fantasy strategy game,' Endless Legend gives players maximum control of every conceivable facet of civilization. It is a battle for survival against possibly tricky odds. And there is a tremendous sense of urgency and purpose about this game. Let’s get to it - we don’t have much time.





Auriga’s survival is at stake, and nothing short of a monumental effort will save the planet from doom. Described by many players as having one of the most beautiful maps in strategy-based games, Endless Legend is a stylistic, character-driven masterpiece. It bridges the divide between fantasy and reality, merging worlds in an ensemble of spectacular entertainment.





The gaming universe is peppered with a vast array of high-quality attractions. You can easily enjoy the most played games right now from the premier providers and experience world-class entertainment on PC, Mac, or mobile. It's always a good idea to dig deeper to understand the lore, characters, clans, factions, and in-game elements. All the pieces fall into place once you're ready to venture into a virtual world of mysticism and wild entertainment.





Now, let's get back to Endless Legend. Every day is a new opportunity to rebuild, defend, and save. There is a great sense of urgency about Endless Legend, with myriad efforts required to maintain stability. On an apocalyptic planet devastated by the ravages of war, decimated by blistering cold, and facing immense challenges, Auriga must prevail.





As a participant, you have a city to take care of. The population is loyal to the cause, and the soldiers are ready to defend their birthright. Combined with the mystical elements of the dark arts and legendary characters, players are thrust into survival mode where uncertainty abounds.

The Major Factions in Endless Legend include the following:

Roving Clans

Wild Walkers

Ardent Mages

Drakken

Cultists

Allayi

Vaulters

Necrophages

Broken Lords

Kapaku

Forgotten

Morgawr

Mykara

The Minor Factions in Endless Legend include the following:

Faction Description The Bos Robust, shaggy beings, nomadic with a rich oral tradition, yet lack a unified civilization. The Dorgeshi Exiled merchants turned cavalry using formidable reptilian mounts, known for combat prowess. The Urces Giant, ogre-like and gentle, prioritize peace, formidable in community defense. The Delvers Survivors of underground cataclysms, skilled in mining and excavation, valuing deep-earth treasures. The Sisters of Mercy Warrior healers combating malevolence with compassion, sparing the innocent. The Nidya Bird-like yet humanoid, strategically choose homes focusing on defense and resources. The Haunts Ghostly apparitions of fallen warriors with inscrutable intentions, roaming old haunts. The Geldirus Evolved from wolves, thrive in extreme cold due to mystical Dust influences. The Eyeless Ones Spiritually insightful, prioritize non-visual perception, construct simple, functional homes. The Jotus Two-headed lupine beings mastering tool use and combat strategy with dual minds. The Ceratan Arachnoid-humanoids prefer dark, structured societies underground, with surprisingly complex social hierarchy. The Gauran Resemble minotaurs, impressive in intellect and strength, utilize bipedal form for tasks. The Silics Elemental beings overseeing deep underground crystal farms cultivate sentient enhancements. The Erycis Multi-headed, predatory creatures using appendages for combat; fierce environmental manipulators. The Kazanji Demon-like, secluded in harsh environments, draw energy from fire, marked by a glowing aura. The Hurnas Nomadic, adept at land living, known for martial prowess with ranged weapons.

But the big question for players is which faction to choose. The experts recommend prioritizing the storyline quest first. The best beginner faction to select is naturally the Wild Walkers. They've got a relatively simple quest line to fulfill. Plus, there are production bonuses in play, and they provide a top-tier military unit for the game. Yes gamers, this faction can fight. Once you're done with Wild Walkers, it's a good idea to advance to Vaulters.





The reason for this selection – and easy-to-understand science-based play awaits. You also have other options, such as Broken Lords, to choose from. This particular faction has plenty of information to impart regarding the oceans and the rivers. Aficionados of Endless Legend are resistant to recommend other factions such as Cultists, Necrophage, and Roving Clans. The rationale is as follows: Lots of experience is needed to master the art of play with these claims.





It's important to understand that each faction is vastly different in terms of mechanics and gameplay. Now, it's entirely feasible to choose the Drakken as a beginner. Their fighting units are robust, and they are fabulous at diplomacy. They are capable of enforcing peace on warring factions, ensuring that a diplomatic outcome is the least costly alternative.





The social gaming community on Reddit also presents players with some interesting advice. The consensus among aficionados of the game is that Vaulters and Wildwalkers are the best factions to choose from. The Vaulters, in particular, have a lot in common with the Vaulters from ES2. This makes them an easy platform from which to start learning the game. Of course, Reddit members also strongly recommend that Drakken get started.





There are certain factions like Roving Clans, Cultists, and Necrophage that are experts in building, aggression, and being passive – as alluded to earlier. On a different note, some avid players think that Broken Lords is absolutely fantastic. It all depends on how much experience you have coming into the adventure. Onward! An adventure awaits.