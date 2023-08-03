How to Call a JavaScript Function from Python Code

This post will demonstrate how to execute JavaScript in Python using the PythonMonkey library for Python. Refer to the PythonMonkey docs for more advanced features: https://docs.pythonmonkey.io/ Installation Installing PythonMonkey is easy, you’ll just need to have and installed on your system. npm python Then install PythonMonkey using pip $ pip install pythonmonkey Example #1: Calling JavaScript Functions from Python We’ll use the function from PythonMonkey to evaluate JavaScript code in this example. It runs JavaScript code in a context and makes the functions, variables, etc available through eval() pythonmonkey.gloablThis import pythonmonkey as pm\n\n# a string containing some javascript functions\nmy_js_code = """\nfunction adder(a,b) {\n return a + b;\n}\n\nfunction subtracter(a,b) {\n return a - b;\n}\n"""\n\n# put your javascript string inside pm.eval to execute it\npm.eval(my_js_code)\n\n# call the adder function from Python\nprint(pm.globalThis.adder(1,2)) # outputs 3\nprint(pm.globalThis.adder(99,1)) # outputs 100\n\n# call the subtracter function from Python\nprint(pm.globalThis.subtracter(1,2)) # outputs -1\nprint(pm.globalThis.subtracter(99,1)) # outputs 98 Example #2: Calling JavaScript Functions in another File from Python In this example, we’ll use the function from PythonMonkey to load a JavaScript module into Python and call functions from it. This is just like how you would load a module in Node.js, but it works in Python! require() In this example, we’ll use two files and . The Python script will call the JavaScript functions in . simple-math.js main.py main.py simple-math.js : main.py from pythonmonkey import require as js_require\n\njs_lib = js_require('./simple-math')\n\nprint(js_lib.add(1,2)) # 3\nprint(js_lib.sub(1,2)) # -1 simple-math.js function add(a,b) {\n return a + b;\n}\n\nfunction sub(a,b) {\n return a - b;\n}\n\n// We'll define the exports object just like in Node.js / npm modules\nmodule.exports = {\n add,\n sub,\n} Then, if we execute by typing we’ll get our results: main.py $ python3 main.py 3 -1 I hope you found this article useful, here are some additional PythonMonkey resources you may find helpful: YouTube tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmlSryXsh30 Consider giving PythonMonkey a star on GitHub to support it! ( )! https://github.com/Distributive-Network/PythonMonkey