How to Calculate The Attack Costs Of Different Oracle Networks: The Key Concepts

In the presentation below, Clément Lesaege, co-founder of
Below is a glossary of key concepts mentioned during Clement’s talk, intended as a supplement to his video presentation.
A 51% attack or a majority attack occurs when more than half of the power to submit information is controlled by a single person or group of people. Essentially, this group has the ability to submit whatever information that is beneficial to them. Due to the decentralized nature of blockchains and Oracle protocols, 51% attacks will always be a risk. Because of this, protocols must utilize methods to make attacks economically unfeasible.
Check out
Arbitration protocols are decentralized systems that operate on predefined rules and smart contracts and are designed to address on-chain disputes. When disputes arise, both parties submit their case details and evidence to a panel of randomly selected jurors who evaluate the information and vote on the verdict.
These jurors are rewarded, using the native token, when they arbitrate honestly or may have their staked tokens slashed in case of misconduct.
Examples of arbitration protocols include
Forking refers to the process of creating a new version of a blockchain’s protocol, resulting in the splitting of the original blockchain into two separate chains. Forks occur when there are fundamental disagreements or updates within the community about the direction or rules of the blockchain. There are two main types of forks, namely
In a
This allows participants to benefit from both the initial staked amount and the additional rewards generated.
MEV
Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) refers to the profits that miners or validators can potentially make by reordering and including transactions in a specific order within a block. On the blockchain, transaction ordering can affect the final outcome and pricing of transactions.
Profits from MEV are gained by miners who engage in practices such as front-running, back-running, and sandwich attacks. This involves prioritizing transactions that are likely to profit, such as executing trades just ahead of large transactions or exploiting arbitrage opportunities between different trading platforms.
A prominent example of MEV is the
Learn more about Kleros here:
The Blockchain Oracle Summit is the world’s only technical summit that dives deep into the use cases, limitations, and impacts of oracles on the wider blockchain ecosystem. Leading speakers worldwide gathered in Paris to share their work and experience building and using Oracle solutions. Article by