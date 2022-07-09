How to Build Resumable File Uploads into Your Web Apps With Tus, Laravel and Uppy

Coding
The following guide will help you implement fancier file uploads for your web apps.
Laravel: Laravel is a web application framework with expressive, elegant syntax. Supported versions > 5.x.x . The version used in this guide is Laravel 8.
Uppy: Sleek, modular open-source JavaScript file uploader.
Tus: Open Protocol for Resumable File Uploads.
Tus-PHP: A pure PHP server and client for the tus resumable upload protocol v1.0.0.
Redis: An open-source (BSD licensed), in-memory data structure store, used as a database, cache, and message broker.
1.Install Uppy and its supported plugins (Dashboard, Tus) with NPM.
npm install uppy
npm install @uppy/dashboard
npm install @uppy/tus
<button type='button' class='btn btn-success btn-sm' id='file_upload' name='file_upload'>Upload File</button>
<meta name="csrf-token" content={"{ csrf_token() }}">
import Uppy from '@uppy/core';
import Tus from '@uppy/tus'
import Dashboard from '@uppy/dashboard';
const uppy = new Uppy({
debug: false,
autoProceed: false,
restrictions: {
maxFileSize: 1000000,
maxNumberOfFiles: 1,
allowedFileTypes: ['image/*'],
}
})
.use(Dashboard, {
target: 'body',
trigger: '#file_upload',
closeAfterFinish: true,
browserBackButtonClose: false,
showProgressDetails: true,
})
.use(Tus, {
endpoint: '/tus', // use your tus endpoint here
retryDelays: [0, 1000, 3000, 5000],
headers: {
'X-CSRF-TOKEN': $('meta[name="csrf-token"]').attr('content')
}
})
curl -fsSL https://packages.redis.io/gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/redis-archive-keyring.gpg
echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/redis-archive-keyring.gpg] https://packages.redis.io/deb $(lsb_release -cs) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/redis.list
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install redis
redis-server
redis-cli ping
composer require ankitpokhrel/tus-php
php artisan make:provider TusServiceProvider
<?php
namespace App\Providers;
use Illuminate\Support\ServiceProvider;
use TusPhp\Tus\Server as TusServer;
class TusServiceProvider extends ServiceProvider
{
/**
* Register services.
*
* @return void
*/
public function register()
{
//
$this->app->singleton('tus-server', function ($app) {
$server = new TusServer('redis');
$server->setApiPath('/tus');
$server->setUploadDir(storage_path('app/public/uploads'));
return $server;
});
}
/**
* Bootstrap services.
*
* @return void
*/
public function boot()
{
//
}
}
Route::any('/tus/{any?}', function () {
return app('tus-server')->serve();
})->where('any', '.*');
That’s all folks. Users will be able to resume the upload of files after a network error or closing the browser. Hit the comments if you need any help.
Also Published here