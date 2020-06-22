Building A Flutter Video Sharing App With Firebase Storage, HLS & Client-Side Encoding [Tutorial]

Fullstack developer that likes making stuff.
files, and an
.ts
playlist file for pointing to the chunks. For each quality, or variant stream, there is a playlist file, and a master playlist to rule them all 💍.
.m3u8
requires choosing a codec package, according to what you want to use. Here we’ll use the
flutter_ffmpeg
package, as it contains the x264 codec, and can be used in release builds.
min-gpl-lts
:
android/build.gradle
ext {
flutterFFmpegPackage = "min-gpl-lts"
}
replace this line:
Podfile
pod name, :path => File.join(symlink, 'ios')
if name == 'flutter_ffmpeg'
pod name+'/min-gpl-lts', :path => File.join(symlink, 'ios')
else
pod name, :path => File.join(symlink, 'ios')
service firebase.storage {
match /b/{bucket}/o {
match /{allPaths=**} {
allow read;
allow write;
}
}
}
image_picker
class EncodingProvider {
static final FlutterFFmpeg _encoder = FlutterFFmpeg();
static final FlutterFFprobe _probe = FlutterFFprobe();
static final FlutterFFmpegConfig _config = FlutterFFmpegConfig();
...
}
option) out of videoPath (
-vframes
option) with size of
-i
(
width x height
option). We check the result code to ensure the operation finished successfully.
-s
static Future<String> getThumb(videoPath, width, height) async {
assert(File(videoPath).existsSync());
final String outPath = '$videoPath.jpg';
final arguments =
'-y -i $videoPath -vframes 1 -an -s ${width}x${height} -ss 1 $outPath';
final int rc = await _encoder.execute(arguments);
assert(rc == 0);
assert(File(outPath).existsSync());
return outPath;
}
and calculate the aspect ratio (needed for the flutter video player) and get video length (needed to calculate encoding progress):
FlutterFFprobe.getMediaInformation
static Future<Map<dynamic, dynamic>> getMediaInformation(String path) async {
return await _probe.getMediaInformation(path);
}
static double getAspectRatio(Map<dynamic, dynamic> info) {
final int width = info['streams'][0]['width'];
final int height = info['streams'][0]['height'];
final double aspect = height / width;
return aspect;
}
static int getDuration(Map<dynamic, dynamic> info) {
return info['duration'];
}
bitrate, and one with
2000k
bitrate. This will generate multiple
365k
files (video chunks) for each variant quality stream, and one
fileSequence.ts
file (playlist) for each stream. It will also generate a
playlistVariant.m3u8
that lists all the
master.m3u8
files.
playlistVariant.m3u8
static Future<String> encodeHLS(videoPath, outDirPath) async {
assert(File(videoPath).existsSync());
final arguments =
'-y -i $videoPath '+
'-preset ultrafast -g 48 -sc_threshold 0 '+
'-map 0:0 -map 0:1 -map 0:0 -map 0:1 '+
'-c✌0 libx264 -b✌0 2000k '+
'-c✌1 libx264 -b✌1 365k '+
'-c:a copy '+
'-var_stream_map "v:0,a:0 v:1,a:1" '+
'-master_pl_name master.m3u8 '+
'-f hls -hls_time 6 -hls_list_size 0 '+
'-hls_segment_filename "$outDirPath/%v_fileSequence_%d.ts" '+
'$outDirPath/%v_playlistVariant.m3u8';
final int rc = await _encoder.execute(arguments);
assert(rc == 0);
return outDirPath;
}
Note: This is a simple encoding example, but the options are endless. For a complete list: https://ffmpeg.org/ffmpeg-formats.html
to get the current encoded frame’s time, and divide by video duration to get the progress. We’ll then update the
enableStatisticsCallback
state field, which is connected to a
_progress
.
LinearProgressBar
class _MyHomePageState extends State<MyHomePage> {
double _progress = 0.0;
...
@override
void initState() {
EncodingProvider.enableStatisticsCallback((int time,
int size,
double bitrate,
double speed,
int videoFrameNumber,
double videoQuality,
double videoFps) {
if (_canceled) return;
setState(() {
_progress = time / _videoDuration;
});
});
...
super.initState();
}
_getProgressBar() {
return Container(
padding: EdgeInsets.all(30.0),
child: Column(
crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.center,
mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center,
children: <Widget>[
Container(
margin: EdgeInsets.only(bottom: 30.0),
child: Text(_processPhase),
),
LinearProgressIndicator(
value: _progress,
),
],
),
);
}
into the path where we want the file to be stored with
StorageReference
. Then we call
FirebaseStorage.instance.ref().child(folderName).child(fileName)
, and listen to the event stream with _onUploadProgress, where we update the
ref.putFile(file)
state field like we did with the encoding. When the uploading is done, the
_progress
will return the url we can use to access the file.
await taskSnapshot.ref.getDownloadURL()
Future<String> _uploadFile(filePath, folderName) async {
final file = new File(filePath);
final basename = p.basename(filePath);
final StorageReference ref =
FirebaseStorage.instance.ref().child(folderName).child(basename);
StorageUploadTask uploadTask = ref.putFile(file);
uploadTask.events.listen(_onUploadProgress);
StorageTaskSnapshot taskSnapshot = await uploadTask.onComplete;
String videoUrl = await taskSnapshot.ref.getDownloadURL();
return videoUrl;
}
void _onUploadProgress(event) {
if (event.type == StorageTaskEventType.progress) {
final double progress =
event.snapshot.bytesTransferred / event.snapshot.totalByteCount;
setState(() {
_progress = progress;
});
}
}
and
.ts
), and upload them into the Cloud Storage folder. But before we do, we need to fix them so that they point to the correct urls relative to their place in Cloud Storage. This is how the
.m3u8
files are created on the client:
.m3u8
#EXTM3U
#EXT-X-VERSION:3
#EXT-X-TARGETDURATION:3
#EXT-X-MEDIA-SEQUENCE:0
#EXTINF:2.760000,
1_fileSequence_0.ts
#EXT-X-ENDLIST
. This is the relative path to the
1_fileSequence_0.ts
chunk in the playlist. But when we upload this to a folder, it’s missing the folder name from the URL. It’s also missing the
.ts
query parameter, that’s required to get the actual file from Firebase, and not just the metadata. This is how it should look like:
?alt=media
#EXTM3U
#EXT-X-VERSION:3
#EXT-X-TARGETDURATION:3
#EXT-X-MEDIA-SEQUENCE:0
#EXTINF:2.760000,
video4494%2F1_fileSequence_0.ts?alt=media
#EXT-X-ENDLIST
entry, and also to each
.ts
entry in the master playlist:
.m3u8
void _updatePlaylistUrls(File file, String videoName) {
final lines = file.readAsLinesSync();
var updatedLines = List<String>();
for (final String line in lines) {
var updatedLine = line;
if (line.contains('.ts') || line.contains('.m3u8')) {
updatedLine = '$videoName%2F$line?alt=media';
}
updatedLines.add(updatedLine);
}
final updatedContents = updatedLines.reduce((value, element) => value + '\n' + element);
file.writeAsStringSync(updatedContents);
}
files as necessary:
.m3u8
Future<String> _uploadHLSFiles(dirPath, videoName) async {
final videosDir = Directory(dirPath);
var playlistUrl = '';
final files = videosDir.listSync();
int i = 1;
for (FileSystemEntity file in files) {
final fileName = p.basename(file.path);
final fileExtension = getFileExtension(fileName);
if (fileExtension == 'm3u8') _updatePlaylistUrls(file, videoName);
setState(() {
_processPhase = 'Uploading video file $i out of ${files.length}';
_progress = 0.0;
});
final downloadUrl = await _uploadFile(file.path, videoName);
if (fileName == 'master.m3u8') {
playlistUrl = downloadUrl;
}
i++;
}
return playlistUrl;
}
await Firestore.instance.collection('videos').document().setData({
'videoUrl': video.videoUrl,
'thumbUrl': video.thumbUrl,
'coverUrl': video.coverUrl,
'aspectRatio': video.aspectRatio,
'uploadedAt': video.uploadedAt,
'videoName': video.videoName,
});
input comes from the
rawVideoFile
output):
image_picker
Future<void> _processVideo(File rawVideoFile) async {
final String rand = '${new Random().nextInt(10000)}';
final videoName = 'video$rand';
final Directory extDir = await getApplicationDocumentsDirectory();
final outDirPath = '${extDir.path}/Videos/$videoName';
final videosDir = new Directory(outDirPath);
videosDir.createSync(recursive: true);
final rawVideoPath = rawVideoFile.path;
final info = await EncodingProvider.getMediaInformation(rawVideoPath);
final aspectRatio = EncodingProvider.getAspectRatio(info);
setState(() {
_processPhase = 'Generating thumbnail';
_videoDuration = EncodingProvider.getDuration(info);
_progress = 0.0;
});
final thumbFilePath =
await EncodingProvider.getThumb(rawVideoPath, thumbWidth, thumbHeight);
setState(() {
_processPhase = 'Encoding video';
_progress = 0.0;
});
final encodedFilesDir =
await EncodingProvider.encodeHLS(rawVideoPath, outDirPath);
setState(() {
_processPhase = 'Uploading thumbnail to firebase storage';
_progress = 0.0;
});
final thumbUrl = await _uploadFile(thumbFilePath, 'thumbnail');
final videoUrl = await _uploadHLSFiles(encodedFilesDir, videoName);
final videoInfo = VideoInfo(
videoUrl: videoUrl,
thumbUrl: thumbUrl,
coverUrl: thumbUrl,
aspectRatio: aspectRatio,
uploadedAt: DateTime.now().millisecondsSinceEpoch,
videoName: videoName,
);
setState(() {
_processPhase = 'Saving video metadata to cloud firestore';
_progress = 0.0;
});
await FirebaseProvider.saveVideo(videoInfo);
setState(() {
_processPhase = '';
_progress = 0.0;
_processing = false;
});
}
to listen to the update stream, and
snapshots().listen()
to create a list that reacts to changes in the stream, via the _videos state field.
ListView.builder()
containing a
Card
showing the video’s
fadeInImage.memoryNetwork
, and next to it the
thumbUrl
and
videoName
field. I’ve used the timeago plugin to display the upload time in a friendly way.
uploadedAt
_getListView() {
return ListView.builder(
padding: const EdgeInsets.all(8),
itemCount: _videos.length,
itemBuilder: (BuildContext context, int index) {
final video = _videos[index];
return GestureDetector(
onTap: () {
Navigator.push(
context,
MaterialPageRoute(
builder: (context) {
return Player(
video: video,
);
},
),
);
},
child: Card(
child: new Container(
padding: new EdgeInsets.all(10.0),
child: Stack(
children: <Widget>[
Row(
crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.start,
children: <Widget>[
Stack(
children: <Widget>[
Container(
width: thumbWidth.toDouble(),
height: thumbHeight.toDouble(),
child: Center(child: CircularProgressIndicator()),
),
ClipRRect(
borderRadius: new BorderRadius.circular(8.0),
child: FadeInImage.memoryNetwork(
placeholder: kTransparentImage,
image: video.thumbUrl,
),
),
],
),
Expanded(
child: Container(
margin: new EdgeInsets.only(left: 20.0),
child: Column(
crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.start,
mainAxisSize: MainAxisSize.max,
children: <Widget>[
Text("${video.videoName}"),
Container(
margin: new EdgeInsets.only(top: 12.0),
child: Text(
'Uploaded ${timeago.format(new DateTime.fromMillisecondsSinceEpoch(video.uploadedAt))}'),
),
],
),
),
),
],
),
],
),
),
),
);
});
}
:
pubspec.yaml
video_player:
git:
url: git://github.com/syonip/plugins.git
ref: a669b59
path: packages/video_player