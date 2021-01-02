How to Build an AR Face Swap App in 15 Minutes or Less

Can’t wait for a sequel for Nicolas Cage And John Travolta’s Face/Off movie? Then create your own simple augmented reality (AR) face swapping demo application with Unity, AR Foundation, and echoAR! The full demo can also be found on echoAR’s GitHub.

Register

Don’t have an API key? Make sure to register for FREE at echoAR.

Setup

Create a new Unity project. Clone the Unity-ARFoundation-echoAR sample code. Open the sample scene under AR Foundation\Scenes\FaceTracking\FaceMesh.unity. Set the API key in the echoAR.cs script inside the echoAR\echoAR.prefab using the Inspector. Add an image hologram by uploading one of the face-#.jpg files from the assets folder to the console. Overwrite the existing echoAR/CustomBehaviour.cs script with the new CustomBehaviour.cs file.

Build & Run

Build and run the AR application. Verify that the AR Foundation\Scenes\FaceTracking\FaceMesh scene is ticked in the Scenes in Build list and click Build And Run.

Learn More & Get Support

Refer to our documentation to learn more about how to use Unity and echoAR. Feel free to reach out at support@echoAR.xyz or join our support channel on Slack.

echoAR (http://www.echoAR.xyz; Techstars ’19) is a cloud platform for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) that provides tools and server-side infrastructure to help developers & companies quickly build and deploy AR/VR apps and experiences.

