Too Long; Didn't Read

There is no single recipe for all CVs, so you can change any of the items as you like. A recruiter will be able to make a minimum conclusion whether the specialist is suitable after a half a minute viewing the CV. Ideal CV volume for the Senior specialist is up to 3 pages. For Junior specialists, 1-2 pages with shown courses you passed and pet projects will be enough. If your Skype id is killer_elephants999 and e-mail address is [email protected] , think before them.