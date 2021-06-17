Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoHow to Build a Static HTML Blog with squido in 10 Minutes by@mrvautin

How to Build a Static HTML Blog with squido in 10 Minutes

image
Mark Moffat Hacker Noon profile picture

@mrvautinMark Moffat

Lover of coffee and Javascript everywhere.

Static websites built using Jamstack architecture offer a way to create a modern website with incredible performance, cheap to host, and easy to maintain.

Thankfully there are many different static website generators simplifying the process. I will be using squido, which aims to be a dead-simple (no dev) generator with all the built-in tools.

Getting started

Things you will need:

  1. Git installed.
  2. Node.js installed.
  3. A text editor, like Visual Studio Code.

Open your Terminal and install squido globally:

# npm i -g https://github.com/mrvautin/squido

Speed things up by cloning the example blog Git repository:

# git clone https://github.com/mrvautin/squido-blog-example my-blog

Building

Enter your new blog directory:

# cd my-blog

Build your blog:

Note: The 

serve
command creates a local webserver to view your new blog. The 
-b
flag is to build, the 
-w
is to watch for changes and rebuild if needed and the 
-c
flag is to clean old files. 

# squido serve -b -w -c

You can now view your blog by opening the following URL in a browser:

http://localhost:4965

You should see:

image

If you open up your new blog directory in a text editor, you should see:

image
  • build: This is the generated directory that will contain your blog HTML files
  • source: The actual source files used to generate your blog
  • content: Contains the javascript, CSS, and image files for your blog
  • layouts: Contains the layout file which has the basic structure
  • posts: Contains the markdown files which contain the actual content of your blog posts/pages
  • 404.hbs, index.hbs, page.hbs, post.hbs, tag.hbs: Are all template files used to drive the layout of those pages
  • config.js: Contains the config of your blog, including name, description, URL, pagination, and more

Let's clear out the old 

lorem ipsum
example markdown files from the 
/source/posts
folder by selecting, right-clicking and 
Delete
:

image

Then create a new file called 

hello-world.markdown
in the 
/source/posts
folder with the following text:

---
title: Hello world
permalink: hello-world
description: Hello world
date: '2021-06-16 19:17:00'
tags: 
  - hello
  - world
---

## Hello world

Your blog will automatically rebuild and refreshing your browser will look like this:

image

You can now edit the templates with your custom layout, change the logo, add your CSS colors later.

Deployment

Back in your terminal, initialize your local Git repository:

# git init

Create a new Github repository to make deploying your blog even easier: Visit Github.

image

Jump back into your Terminal and link your new Github repository to your local one.

First, run a Git status:

# git status

You will see this:

image

This shows all our deletions and our new 

hello-world.markdown
file.

Add the changes:

# git add .

Create your first Commit:

# git commit -m "Init"

Change the branch to 

main
:

# git branch -M main

Add your remote Github repository:

# git remote add origin [email protected]:<username>/my-blog.git

Push your changes:

# git push -u origin main

Deploy to Netlify

Netlify is a specialty static website host which will allow you to host your blog for free in a matter of minutes. There is no server management or complicated setup.

After you have created a Netlify account, click the 

New site from Git
button:

image

Select 

Github
from the Continuous deployment section. Authorize Github, and select your 
my-blog
repository. Change the 
Publish directory
to 
/build.
Click 
Advanced
and set a new variable 
NODE_ENV
to 
production
. Finally, click the 
Deploy site
button.

The result should look like this:

image

You will have to wait a few seconds to a minute for your blog to deploy. You can then view your blog by clicking the link:

image

You can finish here. However, by clicking "Domain settings" you can set up your own custom domain you have purchased from a domain register.

Click 

Add custom domain
and follow the steps to set up your DNS records to point to your new Netlify blog.

There are other deployment options on the squido documentation. There is also other help and guides on customizing your blog over on the squido website.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Set Up End to End Tests with WebdriverIO on Github Action ? by @antoinecaron
#javascript
The Tech Stack of a Solo-Developer to build a SaaS With React and AWS by @ixartz
#aws
How to Protect Your WordPress Site Against DDoS Attacks by @jyotiray1
#ddos-attack
ReactJS Tutorial: Embed Your YouTube and Medium RSS Feeds Into Your Website by @hellojuni
#rss
Adding the Notification Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular

Tags

#nodejs#static-site-generator#how-to-make-a-static-blog#blogging-tips#static-website#markdown#javascript#html
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.