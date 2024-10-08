How to Build a Secure Anonymous Feedback System With Django, Twilio, and Pinata

In this guide, I will walk you through building a Secure Anonymous Feedback System using Django, Twilio for SMS notifications, Pinata for secure media uploads, and TailwindCSS for responsive styling. By the end of this tutorial, you will have a fully functional feedback system where users can submit feedback, optionally upload media, and receive SMS notifications—all with security and privacy in mind. Demo: Live Link Key Features: Anonymous Feedback Submission: Users can submit feedback or support requests anonymously.\nSecure Media Uploads: Users can upload media files securely via Pinata, stored on IPFS.\nTwilio SMS Notifications: Automatically sends SMS confirmation to users via Twilio.\nResponsive UI: Styled with TailwindCSS for a seamless, modern design. Technologies Used: Django: Backend framework for the feedback system.\nTwilio: Handles SMS notifications.\nPinata: Provides IPFS-based secure media storage.\nTailwindCSS: For responsive frontend styling. Step 1: Project Setup and Dependencies 1.1. Create and Set Up a Virtual Environment Start by setting up your project environment. Ensure you have Python installed, and set up a virtual environment: python3 -m venv venv\nsource venv/bin/activate On Windows: venv\\Scripts\\activate Install the necessary packages: pip install django twilio python-decouple requests gunicorn 1.2. Start a Django Project\nInitialize a new Django project and app: django-admin startproject config .\npython manage.py startapp feedback Step 2: Build the Feedback Submission System 2.1. Create a Feedback Model Define a model to store feedback submissions in feedback/models.py: from django.db import models\n\nclass Feedback(models.Model):\n message = models.TextField()\n sender_email = models.EmailField()\n sender_phone = models.CharField(max_length=15)\n media_url = models.URLField(null=True, blank=True)\n created_at = models.DateTimeField(auto_now_add=True)\n\n def __str__(self):\n return f"Feedback from {self.sender_email}" This model captures feedback, email, phone number, and optional media URLs. 2.2. Create Views for Handling Feedback and SMS Notifications\nIn feedback/views.py, create views to process feedback and send SMS notifications: from django.shortcuts import render\nfrom django.http import HttpResponse\nfrom .models import Feedback\nfrom twilio.rest import Client\nfrom django.conf import settings\nimport requests\n\ndef upload_to_pinata(file):\n url = "https://api.pinata.cloud/pinning/pinFileToIPFS"\n headers = {\n 'pinata_api_key': settings.PINATA_API_KEY,\n 'pinata_secret_api_key': settings.PINATA_SECRET_API_KEY,\n }\n files = {'file': file}\n response = requests.post(url, files=files, headers=headers)\n return response.json().get('IpfsHash')\n\ndef submit_feedback(request):\n if request.method == 'POST':\n message = request.POST.get('message')\n sender_email = request.POST.get('sender_email')\n sender_phone = request.POST.get('sender_phone')\n file = request.FILES.get('media_file', None)\n\n media_url = None\n if file:\n media_url = upload_to_pinata(file)\n\n feedback = Feedback.objects.create(\n message=message,\n sender_email=sender_email,\n sender_phone=sender_phone,\n media_url=media_url\n )\n\n # Send SMS using Twilio\n client = Client(settings.TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID, settings.TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN)\n client.messages.create(\n body=f"Feedback received from {sender_phone}: {message}",\n from_=settings.TWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER,\n to=sender_phone\n )\n\n return HttpResponse("Feedback submitted successfully!")\n \n return render(request, 'feedback_form.html') This view handles form submissions, uploads optional media to Pinata, and sends SMS using Twilio. 2.3. Creating the Feedback Form\nCreate an HTML form to submit feedback. In your templates folder, create feedback_form.html: {% load static %}\n<!DOCTYPE html>\n<html lang="en">\n<head>\n <meta charset="UTF-8">\n <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">\n <title>Submit Feedback</title>\n <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tailwindcss@2.2.19/dist/tailwind.min.css" rel="stylesheet">\n</head>\n<body class="bg-gray-100">\n <div class="container mx-auto px-4 py-6">\n <h1 class="text-3xl font-bold text-center">Submit Feedback</h1>\n <form method="POST" action="" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="bg-white p-6 rounded shadow-md">\n {% csrf_token %}\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="message" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Your Feedback</label>\n <textarea name="message" id="message" class="w-full p-2 border rounded" required></textarea>\n </div>\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="sender_email" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Your Email</label>\n <input type="email" name="sender_email" id="sender_email" class="w-full p-2 border rounded" required>\n </div>\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="sender_phone" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Your Phone Number</label>\n <input type="tel" name="sender_phone" id="sender_phone" class="w-full p-2 border rounded" required>\n </div>\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="media_file" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Upload Media (Optional)</label>\n <input type="file" name="media_file" id="media_file" class="w-full p-2 border rounded">\n </div>\n <div class="text-center">\n <button type="submit" class="bg-blue-500 text-white px-4 py-2 rounded">Submit</button>\n </div>\n </form>\n </div>\n</body>\n</html> Image of the Front end Image of Pinata Dashboard showing the files uploaded Step 3: Configuring Twilio and Pinata 3.1. Set Up Environment Variables\nCreate a .env file in your project’s root directory to store sensitive information like Twilio and Pinata API keys: SECRET_KEY=your-django-secret-key\nDEBUG=True\n\nTWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID=your_twilio_account_sid\nTWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN=your_twilio_auth_token\nTWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER=your_twilio_phone_number\n\nPINATA_API_KEY=your_pinata_api_key\nPINATA_SECRET_API_KEY=your_pinata_secret_api_key Make sure to add .env to your .gitignore file so it won’t be pushed to GitHub: .env 3.2. Update settings.py to Use Environment Variables\nUse python-decouple to securely load environment variables from the .env file: from decouple import config\n\nSECRET_KEY = config('SECRET_KEY')\nDEBUG = config('DEBUG', default=False, cast=bool)\n\nTWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID = config('TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID')\nTWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN = config('TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN')\nTWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER = config('TWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER')\n\nPINATA_API_KEY = config('PINATA_API_KEY')\nPINATA_SECRET_API_KEY = config('PINATA_SECRET_API_KEY') Step 4: Pushing to GitHub 4.1. Initialize Git and Push to GitHub Initialize a Git repository at the root of your project: git init\ngit add .\ngit commit -m "Initial commit for feedback system" Add your GitHub repository as a remote and push your project: git remote add origin https://github.com/yourusername/feedback-system.git\ngit push -u origin main Conclusion In this tutorial, you’ve built a secure anonymous feedback system using Django, Twilio for SMS notifications, and Pinata for media uploads. You’ve also learned how to push your project to GitHub and secure sensitive information using environment variables. This system ensures privacy while enabling users to submit feedback and receive SMS notifications. Feel free to expand the system further by adding more features or enhancing security. If you found this guide helpful, share your feedback or questions in the comments! The Repo to the Project can be found here: https://github.com/chidoziemanagwu/SecureFeedback?embedable=true In this guide, I will walk you through building a Secure Anonymous Feedback System using Django, Twilio for SMS notifications, Pinata for secure media uploads, and TailwindCSS for responsive styling. By the end of this tutorial, you will have a fully functional feedback system where users can submit feedback, optionally upload media, and receive SMS notifications—all with security and privacy in mind. Demo: Live Link Demo: Live Link Live Link Key Features: Anonymous Feedback Submission: Users can submit feedback or support requests anonymously. Secure Media Uploads: Users can upload media files securely via Pinata, stored on IPFS. Twilio SMS Notifications: Automatically sends SMS confirmation to users via Twilio. Responsive UI: Styled with TailwindCSS for a seamless, modern design. Anonymous Feedback Submission: Users can submit feedback or support requests anonymously. Secure Media Uploads: Users can upload media files securely via Pinata, stored on IPFS. Twilio SMS Notifications: Automatically sends SMS confirmation to users via Twilio. Responsive UI: Styled with TailwindCSS for a seamless, modern design. Technologies Used: Django: Backend framework for the feedback system. Twilio: Handles SMS notifications. Pinata: Provides IPFS-based secure media storage. TailwindCSS: For responsive frontend styling. Django: Backend framework for the feedback system. Twilio: Handles SMS notifications. Pinata: Provides IPFS-based secure media storage. TailwindCSS: For responsive frontend styling. Step 1: Project Setup and Dependencies 1.1. Create and Set Up a Virtual Environment Start by setting up your project environment. Ensure you have Python installed, and set up a virtual environment: 1.1. Create and Set Up a Virtual Environment python3 -m venv venv\nsource venv/bin/activate python3 -m venv venv\nsource venv/bin/activate On Windows: On Windows: On Windows: venv\\Scripts\\activate venv\\Scripts\\activate Install the necessary packages: Install the necessary packages: Install the necessary packages: pip install django twilio python-decouple requests gunicorn pip install django twilio python-decouple requests gunicorn 1.2. Start a Django Project Initialize a new Django project and app: 1.2. Start a Django Project django-admin startproject config .\npython manage.py startapp feedback django-admin startproject config .\npython manage.py startapp feedback Step 2: Build the Feedback Submission System 2.1. Create a Feedback Model 2.1. Create a Feedback Model Define a model to store feedback submissions in feedback/models.py: from django.db import models\n\nclass Feedback(models.Model):\n message = models.TextField()\n sender_email = models.EmailField()\n sender_phone = models.CharField(max_length=15)\n media_url = models.URLField(null=True, blank=True)\n created_at = models.DateTimeField(auto_now_add=True)\n\n def __str__(self):\n return f"Feedback from {self.sender_email}" from django.db import models\n\nclass Feedback(models.Model):\n message = models.TextField()\n sender_email = models.EmailField()\n sender_phone = models.CharField(max_length=15)\n media_url = models.URLField(null=True, blank=True)\n created_at = models.DateTimeField(auto_now_add=True)\n\n def __str__(self):\n return f"Feedback from {self.sender_email}" This model captures feedback, email, phone number, and optional media URLs. 2.2. Create Views for Handling Feedback and SMS Notifications In feedback/views.py, create views to process feedback and send SMS notifications: 2.2. Create Views for Handling Feedback and SMS Notifications from django.shortcuts import render\nfrom django.http import HttpResponse\nfrom .models import Feedback\nfrom twilio.rest import Client\nfrom django.conf import settings\nimport requests\n\ndef upload_to_pinata(file):\n url = "https://api.pinata.cloud/pinning/pinFileToIPFS"\n headers = {\n 'pinata_api_key': settings.PINATA_API_KEY,\n 'pinata_secret_api_key': settings.PINATA_SECRET_API_KEY,\n }\n files = {'file': file}\n response = requests.post(url, files=files, headers=headers)\n return response.json().get('IpfsHash')\n\ndef submit_feedback(request):\n if request.method == 'POST':\n message = request.POST.get('message')\n sender_email = request.POST.get('sender_email')\n sender_phone = request.POST.get('sender_phone')\n file = request.FILES.get('media_file', None)\n\n media_url = None\n if file:\n media_url = upload_to_pinata(file)\n\n feedback = Feedback.objects.create(\n message=message,\n sender_email=sender_email,\n sender_phone=sender_phone,\n media_url=media_url\n )\n\n # Send SMS using Twilio\n client = Client(settings.TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID, settings.TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN)\n client.messages.create(\n body=f"Feedback received from {sender_phone}: {message}",\n from_=settings.TWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER,\n to=sender_phone\n )\n\n return HttpResponse("Feedback submitted successfully!")\n \n return render(request, 'feedback_form.html') from django.shortcuts import render\nfrom django.http import HttpResponse\nfrom .models import Feedback\nfrom twilio.rest import Client\nfrom django.conf import settings\nimport requests\n\ndef upload_to_pinata(file):\n url = "https://api.pinata.cloud/pinning/pinFileToIPFS"\n headers = {\n 'pinata_api_key': settings.PINATA_API_KEY,\n 'pinata_secret_api_key': settings.PINATA_SECRET_API_KEY,\n }\n files = {'file': file}\n response = requests.post(url, files=files, headers=headers)\n return response.json().get('IpfsHash')\n\ndef submit_feedback(request):\n if request.method == 'POST':\n message = request.POST.get('message')\n sender_email = request.POST.get('sender_email')\n sender_phone = request.POST.get('sender_phone')\n file = request.FILES.get('media_file', None)\n\n media_url = None\n if file:\n media_url = upload_to_pinata(file)\n\n feedback = Feedback.objects.create(\n message=message,\n sender_email=sender_email,\n sender_phone=sender_phone,\n media_url=media_url\n )\n\n # Send SMS using Twilio\n client = Client(settings.TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID, settings.TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN)\n client.messages.create(\n body=f"Feedback received from {sender_phone}: {message}",\n from_=settings.TWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER,\n to=sender_phone\n )\n\n return HttpResponse("Feedback submitted successfully!")\n \n return render(request, 'feedback_form.html') This view handles form submissions, uploads optional media to Pinata, and sends SMS using Twilio. 2.3. Creating the Feedback Form Create an HTML form to submit feedback. In your templates folder, create feedback_form.html: 2.3. Creating the Feedback Form {% load static %}\n<!DOCTYPE html>\n<html lang="en">\n<head>\n <meta charset="UTF-8">\n <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">\n <title>Submit Feedback</title>\n <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tailwindcss@2.2.19/dist/tailwind.min.css" rel="stylesheet">\n</head>\n<body class="bg-gray-100">\n <div class="container mx-auto px-4 py-6">\n <h1 class="text-3xl font-bold text-center">Submit Feedback</h1>\n <form method="POST" action="" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="bg-white p-6 rounded shadow-md">\n {% csrf_token %}\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="message" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Your Feedback</label>\n <textarea name="message" id="message" class="w-full p-2 border rounded" required></textarea>\n </div>\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="sender_email" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Your Email</label>\n <input type="email" name="sender_email" id="sender_email" class="w-full p-2 border rounded" required>\n </div>\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="sender_phone" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Your Phone Number</label>\n <input type="tel" name="sender_phone" id="sender_phone" class="w-full p-2 border rounded" required>\n </div>\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="media_file" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Upload Media (Optional)</label>\n <input type="file" name="media_file" id="media_file" class="w-full p-2 border rounded">\n </div>\n <div class="text-center">\n <button type="submit" class="bg-blue-500 text-white px-4 py-2 rounded">Submit</button>\n </div>\n </form>\n </div>\n</body>\n</html> {% load static %}\n<!DOCTYPE html>\n<html lang="en">\n<head>\n <meta charset="UTF-8">\n <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">\n <title>Submit Feedback</title>\n <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tailwindcss@2.2.19/dist/tailwind.min.css" rel="stylesheet">\n</head>\n<body class="bg-gray-100">\n <div class="container mx-auto px-4 py-6">\n <h1 class="text-3xl font-bold text-center">Submit Feedback</h1>\n <form method="POST" action="" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="bg-white p-6 rounded shadow-md">\n {% csrf_token %}\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="message" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Your Feedback</label>\n <textarea name="message" id="message" class="w-full p-2 border rounded" required></textarea>\n </div>\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="sender_email" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Your Email</label>\n <input type="email" name="sender_email" id="sender_email" class="w-full p-2 border rounded" required>\n </div>\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="sender_phone" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Your Phone Number</label>\n <input type="tel" name="sender_phone" id="sender_phone" class="w-full p-2 border rounded" required>\n </div>\n <div class="mb-4">\n <label for="media_file" class="block text-lg font-semibold">Upload Media (Optional)</label>\n <input type="file" name="media_file" id="media_file" class="w-full p-2 border rounded">\n </div>\n <div class="text-center">\n <button type="submit" class="bg-blue-500 text-white px-4 py-2 rounded">Submit</button>\n </div>\n </form>\n </div>\n</body>\n</html> Image of the Front end Image of the Front end Image of the Front end Image of Pinata Dashboard showing the files uploaded Image of Pinata Dashboard showing the files uploaded Step 3: Configuring Twilio and Pinata 3.1. Set Up Environment Variables Create a .env file in your project’s root directory to store sensitive information like Twilio and Pinata API keys: 3.1. Set Up Environment Variables SECRET_KEY=your-django-secret-key\nDEBUG=True\n\nTWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID=your_twilio_account_sid\nTWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN=your_twilio_auth_token\nTWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER=your_twilio_phone_number\n\nPINATA_API_KEY=your_pinata_api_key\nPINATA_SECRET_API_KEY=your_pinata_secret_api_key SECRET_KEY=your-django-secret-key\nDEBUG=True\n\nTWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID=your_twilio_account_sid\nTWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN=your_twilio_auth_token\nTWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER=your_twilio_phone_number\n\nPINATA_API_KEY=your_pinata_api_key\nPINATA_SECRET_API_KEY=your_pinata_secret_api_key Make sure to add .env to your .gitignore file so it won’t be pushed to GitHub: .env .env 3.2. Update settings.py to Use Environment Variables Use python-decouple to securely load environment variables from the .env file: 3.2. Update settings.py to Use Environment Variables settings.py from decouple import config\n\nSECRET_KEY = config('SECRET_KEY')\nDEBUG = config('DEBUG', default=False, cast=bool)\n\nTWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID = config('TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID')\nTWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN = config('TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN')\nTWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER = config('TWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER')\n\nPINATA_API_KEY = config('PINATA_API_KEY')\nPINATA_SECRET_API_KEY = config('PINATA_SECRET_API_KEY') from decouple import config\n\nSECRET_KEY = config('SECRET_KEY')\nDEBUG = config('DEBUG', default=False, cast=bool)\n\nTWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID = config('TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID')\nTWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN = config('TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN')\nTWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER = config('TWILIO_PHONE_NUMBER')\n\nPINATA_API_KEY = config('PINATA_API_KEY')\nPINATA_SECRET_API_KEY = config('PINATA_SECRET_API_KEY') Step 4: Pushing to GitHub 4.1. Initialize Git and Push to GitHub 4.1. Initialize Git and Push to GitHub Initialize a Git repository at the root of your project: Initialize a Git repository at the root of your project: git init\ngit add .\ngit commit -m "Initial commit for feedback system" git init\ngit add .\ngit commit -m "Initial commit for feedback system" Add your GitHub repository as a remote and push your project: Add your GitHub repository as a remote and push your project: git remote add origin https://github.com/yourusername/feedback-system.git\ngit push -u origin main git remote add origin https://github.com/yourusername/feedback-system.git\ngit push -u origin main Conclusion In this tutorial, you’ve built a secure anonymous feedback system using Django, Twilio for SMS notifications, and Pinata for media uploads. You’ve also learned how to push your project to GitHub and secure sensitive information using environment variables. This system ensures privacy while enabling users to submit feedback and receive SMS notifications. Feel free to expand the system further by adding more features or enhancing security. If you found this guide helpful, share your feedback or questions in the comments! The Repo to the Project can be found here: https://github.com/chidoziemanagwu/SecureFeedback?embedable=true https://github.com/chidoziemanagwu/SecureFeedback?embedable=true