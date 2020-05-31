How to Build a Question and Answer Chatbot with Amazon Kendra and AWS Fargate

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
import json
import boto3
import pandas as pd
import os
def create_faq_format(input_path):
faq_list = []
with open(input_path) as f:
lines = [line.strip('\n') for line in f]
for i in range(2, len(lines)):
l = lines[i].split('\t')
if l[2]=="1":
faq_list.append({"Question":l[0],"Answer":l[1]})
return faq_list
qa_list = create_faq_format("WikiQACodePackage/data/wiki/WikiQASent-train.txt")
df = pd.DataFrame(qa_list, columns=["Question","Answer"])
df = df.drop_duplicates(subset='Question', keep="first")
df.to_csv('faq.csv', index=False)
s3 = boto3.resource('s3')
s3.meta.client.upload_file("faq.csv", 'my-kendra-index', 'faq/faq.csv')
service: serverless-chat
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs12.x
stackName: ${self:service}-${self:provider.stage}
stage: ${opt:stage, 'dev'}
region: ${opt:region, 'ap-southeast-2'}
tags:
project: chatbot
iamRoleStatements:
- Effect: Allow
Action:
- "execute-api:ManageConnections"
Resource:
- "arn:aws:execute-api:*:*:**/@connections/*"
- Effect: Allow
Action:
- "dynamodb:PutItem"
- "dynamodb:GetItem"
- "dynamodb:UpdateItem"
- "dynamodb:DeleteItem"
- "dynamodb:Query"
- "dynamodb:Scan"
Resource:
- Fn::GetAtt: [ChatConnectionsTable, Arn]
- Fn::Join:
- "/"
- - Fn::GetAtt: [ChatConnectionsTable, Arn]
- "*"
environment:
CHATCONNECTION_TABLE:
Ref: ChatConnectionsTable
websocketApiName: websocket-chat-${self:provider.stage}
websocketApiRouteSelectionExpression: $request.body.action
functions:
connectionManager:
handler: handler.connectionManager
events:
- websocket:
route: $connect
authorizer:
name: "authFunc"
identitySource:
- "route.request.querystring.token"
- websocket:
route: $disconnect
authFunc:
handler: handler.authFunc
environment:
APP_CLIENT_ID: ${ssm:/chatbot/${self:provider.stage}/app_client_id}
USER_POOL_ID: ${ssm:/chatbot/${self:provider.stage}/user_pool_id}
defaultMessages:
handler: handler.defaultMessage
events:
- websocket:
route: $default
sendMessage:
handler: handler.sendMessage
events:
- websocket:
route: sendMessage
resources:
Resources:
ChatConnectionsTable:
Type: AWS::DynamoDB::Table
Properties:
AttributeDefinitions:
- AttributeName: connectionId
AttributeType: S
- AttributeName: userid
AttributeType: S
KeySchema:
- AttributeName: connectionId
KeyType: HASH
ProvisionedThroughput:
ReadCapacityUnits: 5
WriteCapacityUnits: 5
GlobalSecondaryIndexes:
- IndexName: userid_index
KeySchema:
- AttributeName: userid
KeyType: HASH
Projection:
ProjectionType: ALL
ProvisionedThroughput:
ReadCapacityUnits: "5"
WriteCapacityUnits: "5"
) and Cognito User Pool Id (
/chatbot/dev/app_client_id
) in serverless.yml has not been created yet, We only reference Cognito details as SSM Parameters here, in next step, we will create Cognito User Pool using Amplify Cli and then we can modify related SSM parameters from System Storage Manager console.
/chatbot/dev/user_pool_id
,
$connect with custom authorizer
,
$disconnect
:
sendMessage
"use strict";
const AWS = require("aws-sdk");
const DDB = new AWS.DynamoDB({ apiVersion: "2012-10-08" });
const jose = require("node-jose");
const fetch = require("node-fetch");
const KEYS_URL = `https://cognito-idp.${process.env.AWS_REGION}.amazonaws.com/${process.env.USER_POOL_ID}/.well-known/jwks.json`;
const successfullResponse = {
statusCode: 200,
body: "Connected",
};
module.exports.connectionManager = async (event, context, callback) => {
if (event.requestContext.eventType === "CONNECT") {
try {
await addConnection(
event.requestContext.connectionId,
event.queryStringParameters.username
);
callback(null, successfullResponse);
} catch (error) {
callback(null, JSON.stringify(error));
}
} else if (event.requestContext.eventType === "DISCONNECT") {
try {
await deleteConnection(event.requestContext.connectionId);
callback(null, successfullResponse);
} catch (error) {
callback(null, {
statusCode: 500,
body: "Failed to connect: " + JSON.stringify(err),
});
}
}
};
module.exports.defaultMessage = (event, context, callback) => {
callback(null);
};
module.exports.sendMessage = async (event, context, callback) => {
let connectionData;
try {
const { body } = event;
const messageBodyObj = JSON.parse(body);
const params = {
IndexName: "userid_index",
KeyConditionExpression: "userid = :u",
ExpressionAttributeValues: {
":u": {
S: JSON.parse(messageBodyObj.data).to || "ROBOT",
},
},
TableName: process.env.CHATCONNECTION_TABLE,
};
connectionData = await DDB.query(params).promise();
} catch (err) {
console.log(err);
return { statusCode: 500 };
}
const postCalls = connectionData.Items.map(async ({ connectionId }) => {
try {
return await send(event, connectionId.S);
} catch (err) {
if (err.statusCode === 410) {
return await deleteConnection(connectionId.S);
}
console.log(JSON.stringify(err));
throw err;
}
});
try {
await Promise.all(postCalls);
} catch (err) {
console.log(err);
callback(null, JSON.stringify(err));
}
callback(null, successfullResponse);
};
const send = (event, connectionId) => {
const postData = JSON.parse(event.body).data;
const apigwManagementApi = new AWS.ApiGatewayManagementApi({
apiVersion: "2018-11-29",
endpoint:
event.requestContext.domainName + "/" + event.requestContext.stage,
});
return apigwManagementApi
.postToConnection({ ConnectionId: connectionId, Data: postData })
.promise();
};
const addConnection = (connectionId, userid) => {
const putParams = {
TableName: process.env.CHATCONNECTION_TABLE,
Item: {
connectionId: { S: connectionId },
userid: { S: userid },
},
};
return DDB.putItem(putParams).promise();
};
const deleteConnection = (connectionId) => {
const deleteParams = {
TableName: process.env.CHATCONNECTION_TABLE,
Key: {
connectionId: { S: connectionId },
},
};
return DDB.deleteItem(deleteParams).promise();
};
module.exports.authFunc = async (event, context, callback) => {
const {
queryStringParameters: { token },
methodArn,
} = event;
let policy;
try {
policy = await authCognitoToken(token, methodArn);
callback(null, policy);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
callback("Signature verification failed");
}
};
const authCognitoToken = async (token, methodArn) => {
if (!token) throw new Error("Unauthorized");
const app_client_id = process.env.APP_CLIENT_ID;
const sections = token.split(".");
let authHeader = jose.util.base64url.decode(sections[0]);
authHeader = JSON.parse(authHeader);
const kid = authHeader.kid;
const rawRes = await fetch(KEYS_URL);
const response = await rawRes.json();
if (rawRes.ok) {
const keys = response["keys"];
let key_index = -1;
keys.some((key, index) => {
if (kid == key.kid) {
key_index = index;
}
});
const foundKey = keys.find((key) => {
return kid === key.kid;
});
if (!foundKey) {
callback("Public key not found in jwks.json");
}
const jwkRes = await jose.JWK.asKey(foundKey);
const verifyRes = await jose.JWS.createVerify(jwkRes).verify(token);
const claims = JSON.parse(verifyRes.payload);
const current_ts = Math.floor(new Date() / 1000);
if (current_ts > claims.exp) {
throw new Error("Token is expired");
}
if (claims.client_id != app_client_id) {
throw new Error("Token was not issued for this audience");
} else {
return generatePolicy("me", "Allow", methodArn);
}
}
throw new Error("Keys url is invalid");
};
const generatePolicy = function (principalId, effect, resource) {
var authResponse = {};
authResponse.principalId = principalId;
if (effect && resource) {
var policyDocument = {};
policyDocument.Version = "2012-10-17";
policyDocument.Statement = [];
var statementOne = {};
statementOne.Action = "execute-api:Invoke";
statementOne.Effect = effect;
statementOne.Resource = resource;
policyDocument.Statement[0] = statementOne;
authResponse.policyDocument = policyDocument;
}
return authResponse;
};
const generateAllow = function (principalId, resource) {
return generatePolicy(principalId, "Allow", resource);
};
const generateDeny = function (principalId, resource) {
return generatePolicy(principalId, "Deny", resource);
};
$sls deploy --stage dev --region YOUR_REGION
$amplify init
$amplify push
$amplify publish
here.
Dockerfile
mode is required. We need to deploy VPC and Security Groups:
awsvpc network
$bash create-infra.sh -d dev
$bash create-task.sh -d dev
$bash deploy-service.sh -d dev
import json
import logging
import boto3
import datetime
import websocket
import ssl
import os
import logging
logger = logging.getLogger()
logger.setLevel(logging.INFO)
ssm = boto3.client('ssm', region_name="ap-southeast-2")
KENDRA_INDEX_SSM = ssm.get_parameter(Name=os.environ["KENDRA_INDEX_KEY"])
kendra_index_id = KENDRA_INDEX_SSM["Parameter"]["Value"]
kendra = boto3.client('kendra', region_name='us-east-1')
ROBOT_USER_SSM = ssm.get_parameter(Name=os.environ["ROBOT_USER_SSM"])
user_name = ROBOT_USER_SSM["Parameter"]["Value"]
ROBOT_PASS_SSM = ssm.get_parameter(
Name=os.environ["ROBOT_PASS_SSM"], WithDecryption=True)
password = ROBOT_PASS_SSM["Parameter"]["Value"]
USER_POOL_SSM = ssm.get_parameter(Name=os.environ["USER_POOL_SSM"])
user_pool = USER_POOL_SSM["Parameter"]["Value"]
APP_CLIENT_SSM = ssm.get_parameter(Name=os.environ["APP_CLIENT_SSM"])
app_client = APP_CLIENT_SSM["Parameter"]["Value"]
credentials = boto3.Session().get_credentials()
WS_URL_SSM = ssm.get_parameter(Name=os.environ["WS_URL_KEY"])
def on_message(ws, message):
message_obj = json.loads(message)
result = get_answer(message_obj["data"]["text"])
if len(result["ResultItems"]) > 0:
logger.debug(result["ResultItems"][0]["DocumentExcerpt"]["Text"])
answer_text = result["ResultItems"][0]["DocumentExcerpt"]["Text"]
else:
answer_text = "Sorry, I could not find an answer."
ws.send(json.dumps({
"action": "sendMessage",
"data": json.dumps({"data": answer_text,
"type": "text",
"author": "ROBOT",
"to": message_obj["author"]})
}))
def authenticate_and_get_token(username, password,
user_pool_id, app_client_id):
client = boto3.client('cognito-idp')
resp = client.admin_initiate_auth(
UserPoolId=user_pool_id,
ClientId=app_client_id,
AuthFlow='ADMIN_NO_SRP_AUTH',
AuthParameters={
"USERNAME": username,
"PASSWORD": password
}
)
return resp['AuthenticationResult']['AccessToken']
def on_error(ws, error):
logger.error(error)
def on_close(ws):
logger.info("### closed ###")
def on_open(ws):
logger.info("connected")
def get_answer(text):
response = kendra.query(
IndexId=kendra_index_id,
QueryText=text,
QueryResultTypeFilter='QUESTION_ANSWER',
)
return response
if __name__ == '__main__':
access_token = authenticate_and_get_token(
user_name, password, user_pool, app_client)
ws_url = "{}?token={}&username=ROBOT".format(
WS_URL_SSM["Parameter"]["Value"], access_token)
websocket.enableTrace(False)
ws = websocket.WebSocketApp(ws_url, on_message=on_message,
on_error=on_error,
on_close=on_close)
ws.on_open = on_open
ws.run_forever(sslopt={"cert_reqs": ssl.CERT_NONE})
import json
import logging
import boto3
import flask
import torch
import datetime
import torch.nn.functional as F
# from requests_aws4auth import AWS4Auth
from simpletransformers.conv_ai import ConvAIModel
from flask import request, Response
app = flask.Flask(__name__)
region = 'ap-southeast-2'
# ssm = boto3.client('ssm', region_name=region)
# credentials = boto3.Session().get_credentials()
# awsauth = AWS4Auth(credentials.access_key, credentials.secret_key,
# region, service, session_token=credentials.token)
dynamodb = boto3.client('dynamodb')
polly_client = boto3.Session(region_name=region).client('polly')
s3 = boto3.resource('s3')
BUCKET_NAME = "aiyi.demo.textract"
TABLE_NAME = "serverless-chat-dev-ChatHistoryTable-M0BPSVMQJBFX"
SPECIAL_TOKENS = ["<bos>", "<eos>", "<speaker1>", "<speaker2>", "<pad>"]
history = []
convAimodel = ConvAIModel("gpt", "model", use_cuda=False)
character = [
"i like computers .",
"i like reading books .",
"i like talking to chatbots .",
"i love listening to classical music ."
]
def text_2_speech(userid, response_msg):
response = polly_client.synthesize_speech(VoiceId='Joanna',
OutputFormat='mp3',
Text=response_msg)
object_key = "{}/{}/speech.mp3".format(userid,
int(datetime.datetime.utcnow().timestamp()))
object = s3.Object(
BUCKET_NAME, object_key)
object.put(Body=response['AudioStream'].read())
return object_key
def get_chat_histories(userid):
response = dynamodb.get_item(TableName=TABLE_NAME, Key={
'userid': {
'S': userid
}})
if 'Item' in response:
return json.loads(response["Item"]["history"]["S"])
return {"history": []}
def save_chat_histories(userid, history):
return dynamodb.put_item(TableName=TABLE_NAME, Item={'userid': {'S': userid}, 'history': {'S': history}})
def sample_sequence(aiCls, personality, history, tokenizer, model, args, current_output=None):
special_tokens_ids = tokenizer.convert_tokens_to_ids(SPECIAL_TOKENS)
if current_output is None:
current_output = []
for i in range(args["max_length"]):
instance = aiCls.build_input_from_segments(
personality, history, current_output, tokenizer, with_eos=False)
input_ids = torch.tensor(
instance["input_ids"], device=aiCls.device).unsqueeze(0)
token_type_ids = torch.tensor(
instance["token_type_ids"], device=aiCls.device).unsqueeze(0)
logits = model(input_ids, token_type_ids=token_type_ids)
if isinstance(logits, tuple): # for gpt2 and maybe others
logits = logits[0]
logits = logits[0, -1, :] / args["temperature"]
logits = aiCls.top_filtering(
logits, top_k=args["top_k"], top_p=args["top_p"])
probs = F.softmax(logits, dim=-1)
prev = torch.topk(probs, 1)[
1] if args["no_sample"] else torch.multinomial(probs, 1)
if i < args["min_length"] and prev.item() in special_tokens_ids:
while prev.item() in special_tokens_ids:
if probs.max().item() == 1:
warnings.warn(
"Warning: model generating special token with probability 1.")
break # avoid infinitely looping over special token
prev = torch.multinomial(probs, num_samples=1)
if prev.item() in special_tokens_ids:
break
current_output.append(prev.item())
return current_output
def interact(raw_text, model, personality, userid, history):
"""
Interact with a model in the terminal.
Args:
personality: A list of sentences that the model will use to build a personality.
Returns:
None
"""
args = model.args
tokenizer = model.tokenizer
process_count = model.args["process_count"]
model._move_model_to_device()
if not personality:
dataset = get_dataset(
tokenizer,
None,
args["cache_dir"],
process_count=process_count,
proxies=model.__dict__.get("proxies", None),
interact=True,
)
personalities = [dialog["personality"]
for dataset in dataset.values() for dialog in dataset]
personality = random.choice(personalities)
else:
personality = [tokenizer.encode(s.lower()) for s in personality]
history.append(tokenizer.encode(raw_text))
with torch.no_grad():
out_ids = sample_sequence(
model, personality, history, tokenizer, model.model, args)
history.append(out_ids)
history = history[-(2 * args["max_history"] + 1):]
out_text = tokenizer.decode(out_ids, skip_special_tokens=True)
save_chat_histories(userid, json.dumps({"history": history}))
return out_text
@app.route('/message-received', methods=['POST'])
def process_chat_message():
response = None
if request.form['userid'] is None:
response = Response("", status=415)
else:
try:
userid = request.form['userid']
message = request.form['message']
history = get_chat_histories(userid)
history = history["history"]
response_msg = interact(message, convAimodel,
character, userid, history)
audio_key = text_2_speech(userid, response_msg)
return Response(
json.dumps({"message": response_msg, "audio": audio_key}),
status=200, mimetype='application/json')
except Exception as ex:
logging.exception(ex)
return Response(ex.message, status=500)
# return response
if __name__ == '__main__':
app.run(debug=True, host='0.0.0.0', port=8000)