How to Build a Question and Answer Chatbot with Amazon Kendra and AWS Fargate

Amazon announced the general availability of Amazon Kendra a few weeks ago, Kendra is a highly accurate and easy to use enterprise search service powered by machine learning.

In this post I will build a question and answer chatbot solution using React with Amplify, WebSocket API in AWS API Gateway, AWS Fargate and Amazon Kendra, the solution provides a conversational interface for Questions and Answers. It allows users to ask their questions and get relevant answers quickly.

What we’ll cover in this post:

Create Amazon Kendra index, extract questions and answers from semi-structured document to Kendra FAQ. Deploy a WebSocket API in API Gateway to process the question and answer messages. Create a React application and use the AWS Amplify to connect & interact with the chatbot through WebSocket. Create a service in AWS Fargate that let our bot call Kendra’s API to provide answer and send back to user.

The following diagram shows the architecture of the above steps:

Why AWS Fargate matters?

An easy approach is that using Lambda function to query Amazon Kendra without using Fargate. However, with AWS Fargate or EC2, we are able to extend the chatbot with custom AI models to make our bot more human, eg. We can build a chatbot based on the Hugging Face State-of-the-Art Conversational AI model and query Kendra only for Specific data.

If your program is a long compute job which requires more GBs of memory and higher performance, Fargate is probably the better option.

Prerequisites

Setup an AWS account

Install latest aws-cli

Install Amplify cli

Basic understanding of React

Basic understanding of Docker

Basic understanding of CloudFormation

Install or update the Serverless framework to latest version

jq installed (optional)

Now, Let’s get started!

Creating an Amazon Kendra index

Let’s create a Kendra index. Kendra supports unstructured and semi-structured documents like FAQs stored in S3, we will use FAQS in our case.



for our chatbot. First, let’s download QnA dataset and upload it to S3. We can use Microsoft Research WikiQA Corpus for our chatbot.

Once downloading the dataset, let’s transform to Kendra supported csv format like below:

Use following script to transform dataset and upload the transformed csv file to existing S3 bucket my-kendra-index:

import json import boto3 import pandas as pd import os def create_faq_format(input_path): faq_list = [] with open(input_path) as f: lines = [line.strip( '

' ) for line in f] for i in range( 2 , len(lines)): l = lines[i].split( '\t' ) if l[ 2 ]== "1" : faq_list.append({ "Question" :l[ 0 ], "Answer" :l[ 1 ]}) return faq_list qa_list = create_faq_format( "WikiQACodePackage/data/wiki/WikiQASent-train.txt" ) df = pd.DataFrame(qa_list, columns=[ "Question" , "Answer" ]) df = df.drop_duplicates(subset= 'Question' , keep= "first" ) df.to_csv( 'faq.csv' , index=False) s3 = boto3.resource( 's3' ) s3.meta.client.upload_file( "faq.csv" , 'my-kendra-index' , 'faq/faq.csv' )

Now, we are now ready to create a Kendra index. To create a Kendra index, complete the following steps:

On the Amazon Kendra console, choose Launch Amazon Kendra. Create index and enter an Index name, such as my-aq-index. For IAM role, choose Create a new role to create a role to allow Amazon Kendra to access CloudWatch Logs. Create Index.

After the Kendra index has been created, we can add our FAQ document:

Add FAQ from Amazon Kendra console. For S3, browse S3 to find your bucket, and select the FAQ csv file, here we use s3://my-kendra-index/faq/faq.csv. For IAM role, select Create a new role to allow Amazon Kendra to access FAQ content object in S3 bucket. Add FAQ.

Now that we have a working Kendra index, let’s move to next step.

Deploying WebSocket API in API Gateway to process the QnA messages

In this section we will build a 1) WebSockets API in AWS API Gateway, 2) create lambda functions to manage WebSockets routes ($connect, $disconnect, sendMessage) and 3) create DynamoDb to store WebSockets connection Ids and user names.

We will use Serverless Framework to build and deploy all required resources, let’s create a new Serverless project and add following config to serverless.yml :

service: serverless-chat provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs12.x stackName: ${self:service}-${self:provider.stage} stage: ${opt:stage, 'dev' } region: ${opt:region, 'ap-southeast-2' } tags: project: chatbot iamRoleStatements: - Effect: Allow Action: - "execute-api:ManageConnections" Resource: - "arn:aws:execute-api:*:*:**/@connections/*" - Effect: Allow Action: - "dynamodb:PutItem" - "dynamodb:GetItem" - "dynamodb:UpdateItem" - "dynamodb:DeleteItem" - "dynamodb:Query" - "dynamodb:Scan" Resource: - Fn: :GetAtt: [ChatConnectionsTable, Arn] - Fn: :Join: - "/" - - Fn: :GetAtt: [ChatConnectionsTable, Arn] - "*" environment: CHATCONNECTION_TABLE: Ref: ChatConnectionsTable websocketApiName: websocket-chat-${self:provider.stage} websocketApiRouteSelectionExpression: $request.body.action functions: connectionManager: handler: handler.connectionManager events: - websocket: route: $connect authorizer: name: "authFunc" identitySource: - "route.request.querystring.token" - websocket: route: $disconnect authFunc: handler: handler.authFunc environment: APP_CLIENT_ID: ${ssm:/chatbot/${self:provider.stage}/app_client_id} USER_POOL_ID: ${ssm:/chatbot/${self:provider.stage}/user_pool_id} defaultMessages: handler: handler.defaultMessage events: - websocket: route: $default sendMessage: handler: handler.sendMessage events: - websocket: route: sendMessage resources: Resources: ChatConnectionsTable: Type: AWS::DynamoDB::Table Properties: AttributeDefinitions: - AttributeName: connectionId AttributeType: S - AttributeName: userid AttributeType: S KeySchema: - AttributeName: connectionId KeyType: HASH ProvisionedThroughput: ReadCapacityUnits: 5 WriteCapacityUnits: 5 GlobalSecondaryIndexes: - IndexName: userid_index KeySchema: - AttributeName: userid KeyType: HASH Projection: ProjectionType: ALL ProvisionedThroughput: ReadCapacityUnits: "5" WriteCapacityUnits: "5"

/chatbot/dev/app_client_id ) and Cognito User Pool Id ( /chatbot/dev/user_pool_id ) in serverless.yml has not been created yet, We only reference Cognito details as SSM Parameters here, in next step, we will create Cognito User Pool using Amplify Cli and then we can modify related SSM parameters from System Storage Manager console. Note that the Cognito App Client Id () and Cognito User Pool Id () in serverless.yml has not been created yet, We only reference Cognito details as SSM Parameters here, in next step, we will create Cognito User Pool using Amplify Cli and then we can modify related SSM parameters from System Storage Manager console.

to create the lambda functions for WebSockets routes: $connect with custom authorizer , $disconnect , sendMessage : Once serviceless.yml has been modified, update handler.jsto create the lambda functions for WebSockets routes:

"use strict" ; const AWS = require ( "aws-sdk" ); const DDB = new AWS.DynamoDB({ apiVersion : "2012-10-08" }); const jose = require ( "node-jose" ); const fetch = require ( "node-fetch" ); const KEYS_URL = `https://cognito-idp. ${process.env.AWS_REGION} .amazonaws.com/ ${process.env.USER_POOL_ID} /.well-known/jwks.json` ; const successfullResponse = { statusCode : 200 , body : "Connected" , }; module .exports.connectionManager = async (event, context, callback) => { if (event.requestContext.eventType === "CONNECT" ) { try { await addConnection( event.requestContext.connectionId, event.queryStringParameters.username ); callback( null , successfullResponse); } catch (error) { callback( null , JSON .stringify(error)); } } else if (event.requestContext.eventType === "DISCONNECT" ) { try { await deleteConnection(event.requestContext.connectionId); callback( null , successfullResponse); } catch (error) { callback( null , { statusCode : 500 , body : "Failed to connect: " + JSON .stringify(err), }); } } }; module .exports.defaultMessage = ( event, context, callback ) => { callback( null ); }; module .exports.sendMessage = async (event, context, callback) => { let connectionData; try { const { body } = event; const messageBodyObj = JSON .parse(body); const params = { IndexName : "userid_index" , KeyConditionExpression : "userid = :u" , ExpressionAttributeValues : { ":u" : { S : JSON .parse(messageBodyObj.data).to || "ROBOT" , }, }, TableName : process.env.CHATCONNECTION_TABLE, }; connectionData = await DDB.query(params).promise(); } catch (err) { console .log(err); return { statusCode : 500 }; } const postCalls = connectionData.Items.map( async ({ connectionId }) => { try { return await send(event, connectionId.S); } catch (err) { if (err.statusCode === 410 ) { return await deleteConnection(connectionId.S); } console .log( JSON .stringify(err)); throw err; } }); try { await Promise .all(postCalls); } catch (err) { console .log(err); callback( null , JSON .stringify(err)); } callback( null , successfullResponse); }; const send = ( event, connectionId ) => { const postData = JSON .parse(event.body).data; const apigwManagementApi = new AWS.ApiGatewayManagementApi({ apiVersion : "2018-11-29" , endpoint : event.requestContext.domainName + "/" + event.requestContext.stage, }); return apigwManagementApi .postToConnection({ ConnectionId : connectionId, Data : postData }) .promise(); }; const addConnection = ( connectionId, userid ) => { const putParams = { TableName : process.env.CHATCONNECTION_TABLE, Item : { connectionId : { S : connectionId }, userid : { S : userid }, }, }; return DDB.putItem(putParams).promise(); }; const deleteConnection = ( connectionId ) => { const deleteParams = { TableName : process.env.CHATCONNECTION_TABLE, Key : { connectionId : { S : connectionId }, }, }; return DDB.deleteItem(deleteParams).promise(); }; module .exports.authFunc = async (event, context, callback) => { const { queryStringParameters : { token }, methodArn, } = event; let policy; try { policy = await authCognitoToken(token, methodArn); callback( null , policy); } catch (error) { console .log(error); callback( "Signature verification failed" ); } }; const authCognitoToken = async (token, methodArn) => { if (!token) throw new Error ( "Unauthorized" ); const app_client_id = process.env.APP_CLIENT_ID; const sections = token.split( "." ); let authHeader = jose.util.base64url.decode(sections[ 0 ]); authHeader = JSON .parse(authHeader); const kid = authHeader.kid; const rawRes = await fetch(KEYS_URL); const response = await rawRes.json(); if (rawRes.ok) { const keys = response[ "keys" ]; let key_index = -1 ; keys.some( ( key, index ) => { if (kid == key.kid) { key_index = index; } }); const foundKey = keys.find( ( key ) => { return kid === key.kid; }); if (!foundKey) { callback( "Public key not found in jwks.json" ); } const jwkRes = await jose.JWK.asKey(foundKey); const verifyRes = await jose.JWS.createVerify(jwkRes).verify(token); const claims = JSON .parse(verifyRes.payload); const current_ts = Math .floor( new Date () / 1000 ); if (current_ts > claims.exp) { throw new Error ( "Token is expired" ); } if (claims.client_id != app_client_id) { throw new Error ( "Token was not issued for this audience" ); } else { return generatePolicy( "me" , "Allow" , methodArn); } } throw new Error ( "Keys url is invalid" ); }; const generatePolicy = function ( principalId, effect, resource ) { var authResponse = {}; authResponse.principalId = principalId; if (effect && resource) { var policyDocument = {}; policyDocument.Version = "2012-10-17" ; policyDocument.Statement = []; var statementOne = {}; statementOne.Action = "execute-api:Invoke" ; statementOne.Effect = effect; statementOne.Resource = resource; policyDocument.Statement[ 0 ] = statementOne; authResponse.policyDocument = policyDocument; } return authResponse; }; const generateAllow = function ( principalId, resource ) { return generatePolicy(principalId, "Allow" , resource); }; const generateDeny = function ( principalId, resource ) { return generatePolicy(principalId, "Deny" , resource); };

Run the following commands to deploy WebSocket API:

$sls deploy --stage dev --region YOUR_REGION

Building a React application with AWS Amplify

In this section, We will build a web app using React and AWS Amplify with authentication feature.

The complete project in Github repo , you can find the following folders in the project directory:

amplify/.config/, and amplify/backend/.

project-config.json in .config/ folder.

backend-config.json in backend/ folder.

CloudFormation files in the backend/ folder.

Let’s download source code and re-initialise the existing Amplify project by running:

$amplify init

then push changes:

$amplify push

and deploy:

$amplify publish

We will get the web application URL after project has been deployed:

Now, log in to AWS Cognito service console and you can now see AWS Cognito User Pool has been created . Copy the User Pool Id and App Client Id to SSM Parameters we already created in previous step.

Now that we’re ready for the final step!

Creating a chatbot service in AWS Fargate

In this section, we will create a bot task running in chatbot service in AWS Fargate. Chatbot task connects to WebSocket API, When the user asks a question, the bot can query the Kendra index, and Kendra will surface a relevant answer, send back to the user who asked the question.

To deploy the Fargate service, perform the following steps:

Download chatbot script and Dockerfile here. Build Docker, Tag an Amazon ECR Repository and push the image to ECR, for more details, please refer to AWS official tutorial. Download the CloudFormation templates and bash scripts here. If using the Fargate launch type, the awsvpc network mode is required. We need to deploy VPC and Security Groups: $ bash create-infra.sh -d dev Create task definition. $ bash create-task.sh -d dev Deploy chatbot service in AWS Fargate. $bash deploy-service .sh -d dev

The main logic can be found here

import json import logging import boto3 import datetime import websocket import ssl import os import logging logger = logging.getLogger() logger.setLevel(logging.INFO) ssm = boto3.client( 'ssm' , region_name= "ap-southeast-2" ) KENDRA_INDEX_SSM = ssm.get_parameter(Name=os.environ[ "KENDRA_INDEX_KEY" ]) kendra_index_id = KENDRA_INDEX_SSM[ "Parameter" ][ "Value" ] kendra = boto3.client( 'kendra' , region_name= 'us-east-1' ) ROBOT_USER_SSM = ssm.get_parameter(Name=os.environ[ "ROBOT_USER_SSM" ]) user_name = ROBOT_USER_SSM[ "Parameter" ][ "Value" ] ROBOT_PASS_SSM = ssm.get_parameter( Name=os.environ[ "ROBOT_PASS_SSM" ], WithDecryption=True) password = ROBOT_PASS_SSM[ "Parameter" ][ "Value" ] USER_POOL_SSM = ssm.get_parameter(Name=os.environ[ "USER_POOL_SSM" ]) user_pool = USER_POOL_SSM[ "Parameter" ][ "Value" ] APP_CLIENT_SSM = ssm.get_parameter(Name=os.environ[ "APP_CLIENT_SSM" ]) app_client = APP_CLIENT_SSM[ "Parameter" ][ "Value" ] credentials = boto3.Session().get_credentials() WS_URL_SSM = ssm.get_parameter(Name=os.environ[ "WS_URL_KEY" ]) def on_message(ws, message): message_obj = json.loads(message) result = get_answer(message_obj[ "data" ][ "text" ]) if len(result[ "ResultItems" ]) > 0 : logger.debug(result[ "ResultItems" ][ 0 ][ "DocumentExcerpt" ][ "Text" ]) answer_text = result[ "ResultItems" ][ 0 ][ "DocumentExcerpt" ][ "Text" ] else : answer_text = "Sorry, I could not find an answer." ws.send(json.dumps({ "action" : "sendMessage" , "data" : json.dumps({ "data" : answer_text, "type" : "text" , "author" : "ROBOT" , "to" : message_obj[ "author" ]}) })) def authenticate_and_get_token(username, password, user_pool_id, app_client_id): client = boto3.client( 'cognito-idp' ) resp = client.admin_initiate_auth( UserPoolId=user_pool_id, ClientId=app_client_id, AuthFlow= 'ADMIN_NO_SRP_AUTH' , AuthParameters={ "USERNAME" : username, "PASSWORD" : password } ) return resp[ 'AuthenticationResult' ][ 'AccessToken' ] def on_error(ws, error): logger.error(error) def on_close(ws): logger.info( "### closed ###" ) def on_open(ws): logger.info( "connected" ) def get_answer(text): response = kendra.query( IndexId=kendra_index_id, QueryText=text, QueryResultTypeFilter= 'QUESTION_ANSWER' , ) return response if __name__ == '__main__' : access_token = authenticate_and_get_token( user_name, password, user_pool, app_client) ws_url = "{}?token={}&username=ROBOT" .format( WS_URL_SSM[ "Parameter" ][ "Value" ], access_token) websocket.enableTrace(False) ws = websocket.WebSocketApp(ws_url, on_message=on_message, on_error=on_error, on_close=on_close) ws.on_open = on_open ws.run_forever(sslopt={ "cert_reqs" : ssl.CERT_NONE})

(Optional) Extending Chatbot with ConvAI model

To extend the chatbot with ConvAI model, you can try below sample script, note that you will need to put more effort to train the model and put it in the docker or EFS.

import json import logging import boto3 import flask import torch import datetime import torch.nn.functional as F # from requests_aws4auth import AWS4Auth from simpletransformers.conv_ai import ConvAIModel from flask import request, Response app = flask.Flask(__name__) region = 'ap-southeast-2' # ssm = boto3.client( 'ssm' , region_name=region) # credentials = boto3.Session().get_credentials() # awsauth = AWS4Auth(credentials.access_key, credentials.secret_key, # region, service, session_token=credentials.token) dynamodb = boto3.client( 'dynamodb' ) polly_client = boto3.Session(region_name=region).client( 'polly' ) s3 = boto3.resource( 's3' ) BUCKET_NAME = "aiyi.demo.textract" TABLE_NAME = "serverless-chat-dev-ChatHistoryTable-M0BPSVMQJBFX" SPECIAL_TOKENS = [ "<bos>" , "<eos>" , "<speaker1>" , "<speaker2>" , "<pad>" ] history = [] convAimodel = ConvAIModel( "gpt" , "model" , use_cuda=False) character = [ "i like computers ." , "i like reading books ." , "i like talking to chatbots ." , "i love listening to classical music ." ] def text_2_speech(userid, response_msg): response = polly_client.synthesize_speech(VoiceId= 'Joanna' , OutputFormat= 'mp3' , Text=response_msg) object_key = "{}/{}/speech.mp3" .format(userid, int(datetime.datetime.utcnow().timestamp())) object = s3.Object( BUCKET_NAME, object_key) object.put(Body=response[ 'AudioStream' ].read()) return object_key def get_chat_histories(userid): response = dynamodb.get_item(TableName=TABLE_NAME, Key={ 'userid' : { 'S' : userid }}) if 'Item' in response: return json.loads(response[ "Item" ][ "history" ][ "S" ]) return { "history" : []} def save_chat_histories(userid, history): return dynamodb.put_item(TableName=TABLE_NAME, Item={ 'userid' : { 'S' : userid}, 'history' : { 'S' : history}}) def sample_sequence(aiCls, personality, history, tokenizer, model, args, current_output=None): special_tokens_ids = tokenizer.convert_tokens_to_ids(SPECIAL_TOKENS) if current_output is None: current_output = [] for i in range(args[ "max_length" ]): instance = aiCls.build_input_from_segments( personality, history, current_output, tokenizer, with_eos=False) input_ids = torch.tensor( instance[ "input_ids" ], device=aiCls.device).unsqueeze( 0 ) token_type_ids = torch.tensor( instance[ "token_type_ids" ], device=aiCls.device).unsqueeze( 0 ) logits = model(input_ids, token_type_ids=token_type_ids) if isinstance(logits, tuple): # for gpt2 and maybe others logits = logits[ 0 ] logits = logits[ 0 , -1 , :] / args[ "temperature" ] logits = aiCls.top_filtering( logits, top_k=args[ "top_k" ], top_p=args[ "top_p" ]) probs = F.softmax(logits, dim= -1 ) prev = torch.topk(probs, 1 )[ 1 ] if args[ "no_sample" ] else torch.multinomial(probs, 1 ) if i < args[ "min_length" ] and prev.item() in special_tokens_ids: while prev.item() in special_tokens_ids: if probs.max().item() == 1 : warnings.warn( "Warning: model generating special token with probability 1." ) break # avoid infinitely looping over special token prev = torch.multinomial(probs, num_samples= 1 ) if prev.item() in special_tokens_ids: break current_output.append(prev.item()) return current_output def interact(raw_text, model, personality, userid, history): "" " Interact with a model in the terminal. Args: personality: A list of sentences that the model will use to build a personality. Returns: None " "" args = model.args tokenizer = model.tokenizer process_count = model.args[ "process_count" ] model._move_model_to_device() if not personality: dataset = get_dataset( tokenizer, None, args[ "cache_dir" ], process_count=process_count, proxies=model.__dict__.get( "proxies" , None), interact=True, ) personalities = [dialog[ "personality" ] for dataset in dataset.values() for dialog in dataset] personality = random.choice(personalities) else : personality = [tokenizer.encode(s.lower()) for s in personality] history.append(tokenizer.encode(raw_text)) with torch.no_grad(): out_ids = sample_sequence( model, personality, history, tokenizer, model.model, args) history.append(out_ids) history = history[-( 2 * args[ "max_history" ] + 1 ):] out_text = tokenizer.decode(out_ids, skip_special_tokens=True) save_chat_histories(userid, json.dumps({ "history" : history})) return out_text @app.route( '/message-received' , methods=[ 'POST' ]) def process_chat_message(): response = None if request.form[ 'userid' ] is None: response = Response( "" , status= 415 ) else : try : userid = request.form[ 'userid' ] message = request.form[ 'message' ] history = get_chat_histories(userid) history = history[ "history" ] response_msg = interact(message, convAimodel, character, userid, history) audio_key = text_2_speech(userid, response_msg) return Response( json.dumps({ "message" : response_msg, "audio" : audio_key}), status= 200 , mimetype= 'application/json' ) except Exception as ex: logging.exception(ex) return Response(ex.message, status= 500 ) # return response if __name__ == '__main__' : app.run(debug=True, host= '0.0.0.0' , port= 8000 )

Once the service has been deployed, we should be able to ask the bot questions, let’s visit the React application and try it out live!

AS you can see the results above evidence that even only key words are used, the system can respond with the correct answer.

Amazon Kendra, there is an official tutorial of building a chatbot using Lex and Kendra, for details please refer to this If you would like to learn more about, there is an official tutorial of building a chatbot using Lex and Kendra, for details please refer to this link

I hope you have found this article useful, The source code for this post can be found in my GitHub repo

