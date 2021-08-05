How to Build a Parser in Rust for Fun and Profit

\\\nOn a Friday morning, slacking, you are thinking about the new Netflix shows to watch. Your boss comes over, asks you to write a parser for a [Systemd unit file](https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/understanding-systemd-units-and-unit-files). \n\n\\\n**She needs it by Monday.**\n\n\\\n ![Everytime you thought the weekend is up for grab](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrgm-90-vi-001-c-0-bs-66-quvaowc.jpg)\n\nYou're nervous. \n\n\\\nThe last time you were asked to write a parser, you went down the rabbit hole of the web, Copying and Pasting Regex Formulas Until It Worked™.\n\n\\\n ![Basically what every developer had done (blood on hand)](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrgm-90-vp-001-d-0-bs-61-e-0-u-8-pdq.jpg)\n\nYou take a sip of your boba tea to calm yourself down. You google up Systemd and like... no, it's not as simple as you thought.\n\n\\\n ![That feeling when you're so desperate about your weekend being taken away](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrgm-90-vq-001-e-0-bs-62-rua-2-bwc.jpg)\n\nYour good 'ol regex copy-paste trick flies out the window. Chances of spending a non-disruptive weekend to binge on shows are quickly going toward `null`.\n\n## PEG To the Rescue\n\nDon't lose hope just yet. Let me introduce you to [Parse Expression Grammer (PEG)](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parsing_expression_grammar), an easy way to wrap your head around parsers and save your valuable weekend.\n\nPEG is a readable way to write syntax rules and is quite similar to regular expressions, which is different from a [Context-free Grammar](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Context-free_grammar) counterpart such as [Backus-Naur Form (BNF)](https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/computer-science/backus-naur-form) in which expressions must be reduced to smaller symbols. Sorry, [Noam Chomsky](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Noam_Chomsky), maybe some other workdays.\n\n\\\nI will be using a Rust PEG parsing library called [Pest](https://github.com/pest-parser/pest), which is pretty awesome. If you haven't yet, I'll wait up while you go [install Rust](https://www.rust-lang.org/tools/install).\n\n\\\n ![Seriously, who doesn't Rust these days?](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrgm-90-vr-001-f-0-bs-66-lmn-63-dd.jpg)\n\n## Getting Started\n\nLet's kick off with a simple grammar for parsing a JavaScript-like variable declaration statement. We will start by thinking about a set of rules for valid inputs.\n\n### A declaration statement:\n\n* begins with a keyword `var`, followed by *one or more* identifier(s).\n* is white space insensitive\n* ends with a semicolon (`;`)\n\n### A group of identifiers:\n\n* is preceded by a `var` keyword\n* is delimited by commas\n* is white space insensitive\n\n### An identifier:\n\n* can contain any number of digits, characters, and underscores in both lower and upper cases\n* cannot start with a digit\n* cannot contain any space\n\n\\\nAn identifier is a *term*, meaning it is an unbreakable piece of the token. So are the `var` keywords and the semicolons.\n\n\\\nCircle back a bit to the BNF side, using [Extended Backus-Naur Grammar (EBNF)](http://www.cs.umsl.edu/\\~janikow/cs4280/bnf.pdf), you could formally define the above grammar like this:\n\n\\\n```rust\n<alpha> := 'a' | 'b' | 'c' | 'd' | 'e' | /* ... */ 'z'\n | 'A' | 'B' | 'C' | 'D' | 'E' | /* ... */ 'Z'\n\n<digit> := 0 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9\n\n<Decl> := 'var' <Idents> '\\n'? ';'\n<Idents> := <Ident> ('\\n'? ',' <Ident>)*\n<Ident> := <alpha>+ (<alpha> | <digit> | '_')*\n```\n\n\\\nThe uppercase rule name represents a non-terminating symbol (i.e. can be broken down into smaller terms). The lowercase name represents a term.\n\n\\\nFor brevity's sake, we leave out implicit white spaces from the rules. Basically, one or more white spaces can exist between every symbol you see.\n\n\\\nLet's dig into it! The `<alpha>` and `<digit>` rules are self-explanatory, so we'll leave that to your guess.\n\n\\\n`<Decl>` is the most complex rule for a declaration statement, featuring a `var` keyword, `<Idents>` symbol, optional new line, and ending with a semicolon. Basically, this rule says, "Any string input beginning with `var`, followed by one or more spaces, then a sub-rule `<Idents>`, followed by one or more spaces and finally ending with a single semicolon is valid and I'll happily chomp on them."\n\n`<Idents>` can either be a single `<Ident>` symbol, followed by zero or more pairs of comma and `<Ident>`.\n\n\\\nFinally, an `<Ident>` must begin with one or more character, followed by zero or more character, digit, or underscore.\n\n### Ok, Code please\n\nHold on, young Anakin! Hot-headed, you are. Lo and behold, with the grammar defined, we will be able to parse these statements:\n\n\\\n```js\nvar foo, bar, baz;\n\nvar foo_1, baRamYu,baz99;\n\nvar foo_x\n , baroo\n , bazoo\n ;\n```\n\n\\\nNo, I didn't forget to format my code. It's valid JS, and it is for our parser too! Here is something our rules won't stand:\n\n\\\n```js\nvar 99Problems\n```\n\n\\\nDoes anyone care to guess what's wrong here? ✋ Leave your answer in the comment. (psss, if your answer is right, I'll follow you + 3 likes on your post 👍)\n\n## Enter Rust and Pest\n\nOk, I hope you already have [Rust installed](https://www.rust-lang.org/tools/install) (In your terminal, trying typing `which cargo` and see if it comes up). Start by creating a new Rust binary project with\n\n\\\n```shell\n$ cargo new --bin maybe-js; cd maybe-js\n```\n\n\\\nWithin the project folder, open up `Cargo.toml` file and add the following under `dependencies`, and run `cargo update` to install them.\n\n\\\n```toml\n[dependencies]\npest = "2.0"\npest_derive = "2.0"\n```\n\n\\\nOnce that's done, `cd` into `src` and create a file called `grammar.pest`, and paste the following in it:\n\n\\\n```rust\nalpha = { 'a'..'z' | 'A'..'Z' }\ndigit = { '0'..'9' }\nunderscore = { "_" }\nnewline = _{ "\\n" | "\\r" }\nWHITESPACE = _{ " " }\n\ndeclaration = { "var" ~ !newline ~ idents ~ newline? ~ ";" }\nidents = { ident ~ (newline? ~ "," ~ ident)* }\nident = @{ !digit ~ (alpha | digit | underscore)+ }\n```\n\n\\\nNow if I have had your attention for the last few minutes, it shouldn't be to hard to take a guess on what's happening here. (Oh, I haven't? Anyways... here we go)\n\n\\\nThe first five are all terms. They are sets of valid values. The | is called the **Choice Operator**, which is like "or-else".\n\n\\\n```rust\nfirst | or_else\n```\n\n\\\nWhen matching a choice expression, `first` is attempted. If first matches successfully, the entire expression succeeds immediately. However, if `first` fails, `or_else` is attempted next.\n\n\\\nThe `newline` rule has a quirky `_` before the bracket, which in Pest speaks means "silent" -- we simply don't want it as a part of our parsed tokens, but it is nonetheless part of a valid syntax.\n\nThe `WHITESPACE` rule has a special place in Pest. If you defined it, Pest will automatically insert implicit optinal white spaces (according to the `WHITESPACE` rule you define) between every symbols. Again, the `_` says we want to silent it, since we don't want tons of white spaces as part of our syntax tree.\n\n\\\nThe `declaration` rule is very similar to the EBNF counterpart we learned before. The tildes ("\\~") simply mean "and then". The rule starts with a "var" keyword, followed by anything that isn't a newline (the "!" does what you intuitively would have guessed - negating a rule), followed by a sub-rule `idents`, an optional newline, and ends with a semicolon.\n\n\\\nThe `idents` rule is again similar to the EBNF example. It is either an single `ident`, followed by zero or more comma-separated `ident`s.\n\n\\\nThe `ident` rule is a little special. The "@", known as **Atomic**, in front of the bracket is there to say, "I don't want implicit white spaces to apply to this rule." We sure don't want to include any space in our variable name. Moreover, marking a rule as atomic this way treats the rule as a term, silencing the internal matching rules. Any inner rules are discarded.\n\n\\\n```rust\nstring_lit = { "\\"" ~ inner ~ "\\"" }\ninner = { ASCII_ALPHANUMERIC* }\n```\n\n\\\nNote that `ASCII_ALPHANUMERIC` is a convenient built-in rule in Pest for any ASCII characters and digits.\n\n\\\nIf we parsed a string "hello" with this rule, this will yield first a `string_lit` node, which in turn has an `inner` node containing the string "hello", without quotation marks.\n\n ![Tree of non-atomic rule](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrgm-90-vs-001-g-0-bs-6-grbf-6-eoq.jpg)\n\nAdding a "@" sigil in front of `string_lit` bracket:\n\n\\\n```rust\nstring_lit = @{ "\\"" ~ inner ~ "\\"" }\ninner = { ASCII_ALPHANUMERIC* }\n```\n\n\\\nWe will end up with a flat `string_lit` node containing ""hello"".\n\n ![Tree of atomic rule](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrgm-90-vs-001-h-0-bs-6-hnzn-6-d-97.jpg)\n\nA similar sigil "$" known as the **Compound Atomic**, protect implicit white spaces inside the rule. The difference is it allows internal matching rules to parse as normal.\n\n\\\nThe `!digit` part protects the rule from going forward if it starts with a number. If it doesn't, any one or more combinations of characters, numbers, and underscores are fine.\n\n## But wait, where's the code?\n\nDang, my clever explorer! You seem to corner me at every move. Yes, that wasn't code at all but a Pest grammar definition. Now we have to write some Rust code to parse some text. Fire up `src/main.rs` and add the following:\n\n\\\n```rust\n/// You need to do this to use macro\nextern crate pest; \n#[macro_use] \nextern crate pest_derive; \n\n/// 1. Import modules \nuse std::fs; \nuse pest::Parser; \nuse pest::iterators::Pair; \n\n/// 2. Define a "marker" struct and add a path to our grammar file. \n#[derive(Parser)] \n#[grammar = "grammar.pest"] \nstruct IdentParser; \n\n/// 3. Print the detail of a current Pair and optional divider\nfn print_pair(pair: &Pair<Rule>, hard_divider: bool) {\n println!("Rule: {:?}", pair.as_rule());\n println!("Span: {:?}", pair.as_span());\n println!("Text: {:?}", pair.as_str());\n if hard_divider {\n println!("{:=>60}", "");\n } else {\n println!("{:->60}", "");\n }\n}\n\nfn main() {\n /// 4. Parse a sample string input\n let pair = IdentParser::parse(Rule::declaration, "var foo1, bar_99, fooBar;")\n .expect("unsuccessful parse")\n .next().unwrap();\n\n print_pair(&pair, true);\n \n /// 5. Iterate over the "inner" Pairs\n for inner_pair in pair.into_inner() {\n \n print_pair(&inner_pair, true);\n\n match inner_pair.as_rule() {\n /// 6. If we match an idents rule...\n Rule::idents => {\n /// 7. Iterate over another inner Pairs\n for inner_inner_pair in inner_pair.into_inner() {\n match inner_inner_pair.as_rule() {\n /// 8. The term ident is the last level\n Rule::ident => {\n print_pair(&inner_inner_pair, false);\n }\n _ => unreachable!(),\n }\n }\n }\n _ => unreachable!(),\n }\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nIt's ok if you don't understand most of the things here. Let's run it with `cargo run` in your project directory and look at the printed output.\n\n\\\n```\nRule: declaration\nSpan: Span { str: "var foo1, bar_99, fooBar;", start: 0, end: 28 }\nText: "var foo1, bar_99, fooBarBaz;"\n============================================================\nRule: idents\nSpan: Span { str: "foo1, bar_99, fooBar", start: 4, end: 27 }\nText: "foo1, bar_99, fooBarBaz"\n============================================================\nRule: ident\nSpan: Span { str: "foo1", start: 4, end: 8 }\nText: "foo1"\n------------------------------------------------------------\nRule: ident\nSpan: Span { str: "bar_99", start: 10, end: 16 }\nText: "bar_99"\n------------------------------------------------------------\nRule: ident\nSpan: Span { str: "fooBar", start: 18, end: 27 }\nText: "fooBarBaz"\n------------------------------------------------------------\n```\n\n\\\nThe most important concept here is a `Pair`. It represents a matching pair of tokens, or equivalently, the spanned text that a named rule successfully matched.\n\n\\\nWe often use `Pair`s to:\n\n* Determining which rule produced the `Pair`\n* Using the `Pair` as a raw `&str`\n* Inspecting the inner named sub-rules that produced the `Pair`\n\n \\\n\n```rust\nlet pair = Parser::parse(Rule::enclosed, "(..6472..) and more text")\n .unwrap().next().unwrap();\n\nassert_eq!(pair.as_rule(), Rule::enclosed);\nassert_eq!(pair.as_str(), "(..6472..)");\n\nlet inner_rules = pair.into_inner();\nprintln!("{}", inner_rules); // --> [number(3, 7)]\n```\n\n\\\nA `Pair` can have zero, one, or more inner rules. For maximum flexibility, `Pair::into_inner()` returns `Pairs`, which is an iterator type over each pair.\n\n\\\n> 💡 `Pair::into_inner()` is very common idiom when working with Pest. Make sure you understand what a `Pair` is.\n\n## Let's parse Systemd\n\n ![If you've gotten til here, you deserve this kitty](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrgm-90-vu-001-i-0-bs-6-eedzgm-2-y.jpg)\n\nNow it's time to put the work in. Here is an example of a Systemd unit file:\n\n\\\n```toml\n[Unit]\nDescription=Nginx\nAfter=network-online.target\nWants=network-online.target\n\n[Service]\nType=simple\nEnvironment=PATH=/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/home/ec2-user/.local/bin\nEnvironment=LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/usr/local/lib\nEnvironment=PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/usr/local/lib/pkgconfig\nExecStart=/usr/local/sbin/nginx-runner.sh\nRestart=on-failure\nRestartSec=0\nKillMode=process\n\n[Install]\nWantedBy=multi-user.target\n```\n\n\\\nThe file is grouped into sections, each with a name enclosed by a pair of square brackets. Each section contains zero or more pair of property name and value, seperated by an equal sign "=".\n\nLet's try to flesh out a set of rules. Create a new rust project with `cargo new --bin systemd-parser`, then create a file named `src/grammar.pest` with the following rules:\n\n\\\n```rust\n\n/// Implicit white spaces are ok.\nWHITESPACE = _{ " " }\n\n/// Set of characters permited \nchar = { ASCII_ALPHANUMERIC | "." | "_" | "/" | "-" }\n\n/// name is one or more chars. Note that white spaces are allowed.\nname = { char+ }\n\n// value can be zero or more char, plus = and : for path variables.\nvalue = { (char | "=" | ":" )* }\n\n/// section is a name, enclosed by square brackets.\nsection = { "[" ~ name ~ "]" }\n\n/// property pair is a name and value, separated by an equal sign.\nproperty = { name ~ "=" ~ value }\n\n/// A Systemd unit file structure\nfile = {\n SOI ~\n ((section | property)? ~ NEWLINE)* ~\n EOI\n}\n```\n\n\\\nIn the `main.rs` file, start with the following:\n\n\\\n```rust\nextern crate pest;\n#[macro_use]\nextern crate pest_derive;\n\nuse std::fs;\nuse std::env::current_dir;\nuse std::collections::HashMap;\nuse pest::Parser;\n\n#[derive(Parser)]\n#[grammar = "grammar.pest"]\nstruct SystemdParser;\n\n/// Implement a simple AST representation\n#[derive(Debug, Clone)]\npub enum SystemdValue {\n List(Vec<String>),\n Str(String),\n}\n\n// ...\n```\n\n\\\nAs the first step, after the initial imports and setup, we define a `SystemdValue` enum as a simple representation of data type in a Systemd file. `SystemdValue::Str(String)` will captures a single property value, and `SystemdValue::List(Vec<String>)` will captures multiple property values with a duplicate property key name. For example, in the previous `nginx.service` file, there are several `Environment` properties.\n\n\\\nHere is the `main` function:\n\n\\\n```rust\n\nfn main() {\n // Read and parse the unit file.\n let unparsed_file = fs::read_to_string("nginx.service")\n .expect("cannot read file");\n let file = SystemdParser::parse(Rule::file, &unparsed_file).expect("fail to parse")\n .next()\n .unwrap();\n\n // Create a fresh HashMap to store the data.\n let mut properties: HashMap<String, HashMap<String, SystemdValue>> = HashMap::new();\n\n // These two mutable variables will be used to store\n // section name and property key name.\n let mut current_section_name = String::new();\n let mut current_key_name = String::new();\n\n // Iterate over the file line-by-line.\n for line in file.into_inner() {\n\t\tmatch line.as_rule() {\n\t\t\tRule::section => {\n // Update the current_section_name\n let mut inner_rules = line.into_inner();\n current_section_name = inner_rules.next().unwrap().as_str().to_string();\n\t\t\t}\n\t\t\tRule::property => {\n let mut inner_rules = line.into_inner();\n // Get a sub map of properties with the current_section_name key, or create new.\n let section = properties.entry(current_section_name.clone()).or_default();\n\n // Get the current property name and value.\n let name = inner_rules.next().unwrap().as_str().to_string();\n let value = inner_rules.next().unwrap().as_str().to_string();\n\n // If the property name already exists...\n if name == current_key_name {\n // Get the section of the map with the key name, or insert a new SytemdValue::List.\n let entry = section.entry(current_key_name.clone()).or_insert(SystemdValue::List(vec![]));\n // Push the value onto the inner vector of SystemdValue::List.\n if let SystemdValue::List(ent) = entry {\n ent.push(value);\n }\n } else {\n // Create a new SystemdValue::List and save it under name key.\n let entry = section.entry(name.clone()).or_insert(SystemdValue::List(vec![]));\n // Push the current value onto the vector, then set the\n // current_key_name to the current name.\n if let SystemdValue::List(ent) = entry {\n ent.push(value);\n }\n current_key_name = name;\n }\n\t\t\t}\n\t\t\tRule::EOI => (),\n\t\t\t_ => unreachable!(),\n\t\t}\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\nThis is all good, but we didn't use `SystemdValue::Str` anywhere in the code. To keep code clean, we decided to treat every property as `HashMap<String, SystemdValue::List(Vec<String>)`, where the key of the map is the property key, and the String vector stores the list of property values. If there is no value, the vector is empty. If there is one value, this vector contains that single value, and so on.\n\n\\\nTo make the API a little bit easier to use, we will write a small helper function to process all the single-valued `Systemd::List(Vec<String>)`s and convert them into `Systemd::Str(String)`.\n\n\\\n```rust\n// Iterate over the nested maps, and convert empty and \n// single-element `SystemdValue::List<Vec<String>>` to \n// `SystemdValue::Str(String)`.\nfn pre_process_map(map: &mut HashMap<String, HashMap<String, SystemdValue>>) {\n for (_, value) in map.into_iter() {\n\t\tfor (_, v) in value.into_iter() {\n\t\t\tif let SystemdValue::List(vs) = v {\n\t\t\t\tif vs.len() == 0 {\n\t\t\t\t\tlet v_ = SystemdValue::Str(String::new());\n\t\t\t\t\t*v = v_.clone();\n\t\t\t\t} else if vs.len() == 1 {\n\t\t\t\t\tlet v_ = SystemdValue::Str((vs[0]).clone());\n\t\t\t\t\t*v = v_.clone();\n\t\t\t\t}\n\t\t\t}\n\t\t}\n }\n}\n```\n\nNow we are ready to print it out for the world to see!\n\n```rust\nfn main() {\n\n // Our main code \n\n pre_process_map(properties);\n\n println!("{:#?}", properties);\n}\n```\n\nBoom! Congratulations! You have just written a Systemd file parser, plus a mini JS one. 🤯 Now you will have some spare time to party away on your Friday night. With another afternoon, you might even figure out how to serialize your Systemd unit file into JSON to impress your boss on Monday.

You can check out the parser code implemented as a library in \[this repo\](https://github.com/jochasinga/systemd-parser)