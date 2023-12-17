How to Build a Brand Community: Hacks From Nike, Lego and Twitch

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

1) Focus on the key uses of your main product, and focus on the result of this action. This is what your community can help your users with (like Nike helps with measuring running progress)! 2) Choose the metrics your users are concerned with. Your community activities may assist with boosting these metrics. If your product is not meant to bring money, maybe it brings social capital or fame, like Twitch? 3) If your users value something deeply, like Lego creators value freedom - can you give it to them in your product and/or community? Think how you could collaborate with your pirates.