Jane Kubryak
@discoverwithjane
Marketing strategist. Ex-Bain, VK.
Run 'Discover with Jane' marketing agency.
Engaging product begins with a story!
futurism
startup
web-monetization
marketing
decentralization
product-management
venture-capital
social-media
investing
business-strategy
hackernoon-top-story
Scott Pennock, Digital CX Transformation | Principal Delivery Lead at Praxent | 13+yrs Senior Product Management
Augustina, Graduate Software Technology (Product) Management Graduate. Interested in AI & IoT. Encouraging people to get into tech!
Dmitry Martynov, Senior executive with 15 years of experience dedicated to Product Management, Business development and Marketing
Kishore V, Life long student of technology.
Heads pre-sales & Product Management at an IOT Startup for a living
Freddy, Software engineer , concerned with Agile , Servant leadership , Product Management & MVPs