How To Bring DAOs To Web3 Instead of Discord

The majority of DAOs are organized in web2 platforms from Discord to Slack. Participation among DAO members is often decreasing drastically over time. And the effectiveness of achieving a shared common goal or vision evaporates. Originally intended to automate decisions through coded programs and smart contracts, but in practice more like groups of people with the same interests, with their own subgroups inside the group.
Right now the vast majority of particularly NFT communities are mostly being governed inside Discord. It’s time to run these DAOs the Web3 way.
A DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization, with the aim to orchestrate as many decisions as possible to a diverse set of working groups. These groups are shaped by their unique niche interests, knowledge and expertise on topics, and/or specific skill sets useful to achieve a common goal.
While DAOs are supposed to be decentralized, this important detail is quite complicated to achieve. All ideas start centralized, by one person or a small group of people. And as the idea grows, more decentralization can be achieved.
Interestingly enough the vast majority of DAOs still live in web2 worlds on the internet. In fact a lot of existing DAOs are more of a gimmick than a true decentralized autonomous organization. For some DAOs this is totally fine and even accepted by the community.
There are better ways to run DAOs. Sure, for many instances using snapshot.org is sufficient enough to get votes on-chain. If you’re looking for more flexibility, it’s time to start creating it.
With Den.Social we can explore a wide variety of new use cases with Sticky DAO members. Sticky DAO is a collection of 8,888 ‘sticky’ NFTs and each NFT counts as a membership into the DAO. Similar to many NFT collections, holding one of the NFTs allows for one vote. And holding two or more of the NFTs allows for two or more votes as well. This is pretty much where the comparison stops. Let’s learn why!
Even though snapshot and similar tools are great for getting votes on-chain, we want to hand our members more tools. Den.Social is not just a place where DAOs can vote on their proposals. It’s a complete social forum built on blockchain technology, with internal ERC-20 token economies incentivizing their users for positive behavior.
There are numerous advantages to our DAO members for utilizing Den’s Web3 governance tools. While the following examples are tailored to our personal needs, every DAO can do the same for theirs. The possibilities are endless and custom integrations or development with Den is seamless. On Den all interactions are recorded on chain. Web3 incentives can be used to experiment on ways to increase DAO member engagement and retention rates.
Sticky DAO is an alpha-focused community of NFT collectors here to Stick Around™ in the metaverse. Over 80% of mint from our PFP collection will go towards the DAO’s Treasury. The elected curators will invest in future-proof metaverse assets. Realized profits will be reinvested and distributed to DAO members.