How To Bring DAOs To Web3 Instead of Discord

Why are most DAOs being organized on Web2 platforms like Discord and Slack, when there are proven Web3 social forums available as alternative? Den has on chain governance tools and internal token economies to reward actively participating DAO members. Instead of only asking your members to vote, properly reward them ahead of that step for offering their time and skills to craft and finalize governance proposals. Sticky DAO has defined 5 ways to use Den for better DAO governance, of which some experimental.

Your life is a decentralized blockchain, except nobody but you has the full copy of events.

The majority of DAOs are organized in web2 platforms from Discord to Slack. Participation among DAO members is often decreasing drastically over time. And the effectiveness of achieving a shared common goal or vision evaporates. Originally intended to automate decisions through coded programs and smart contracts, but in practice more like groups of people with the same interests, with their own subgroups inside the group.





Right now the vast majority of particularly NFT communities are mostly being governed inside Discord. It’s time to run these DAOs the Web3 way. Sticky DAO introduces you to running a DAO on Den.Social along with the new experimental utility it unlocks for all stakeholders.

What Is A DAO?

A DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization, with the aim to orchestrate as many decisions as possible to a diverse set of working groups. These groups are shaped by their unique niche interests, knowledge and expertise on topics, and/or specific skill sets useful to achieve a common goal.





While DAOs are supposed to be decentralized, this important detail is quite complicated to achieve. All ideas start centralized, by one person or a small group of people. And as the idea grows, more decentralization can be achieved.

Discord Down, DAO Down

Interestingly enough the vast majority of DAOs still live in web2 worlds on the internet. In fact a lot of existing DAOs are more of a gimmick than a true decentralized autonomous organization. For some DAOs this is totally fine and even accepted by the community.





There are better ways to run DAOs. Sure, for many instances using snapshot.org is sufficient enough to get votes on-chain. If you’re looking for more flexibility, it’s time to start creating it.

More Utility Beyond Just Voting On Proposals

With Den.Social we can explore a wide variety of new use cases with Sticky DAO members. Sticky DAO is a collection of 8,888 ‘sticky’ NFTs and each NFT counts as a membership into the DAO. Similar to many NFT collections, holding one of the NFTs allows for one vote. And holding two or more of the NFTs allows for two or more votes as well. This is pretty much where the comparison stops. Let’s learn why!

DAOs The Web3 Way

Even though snapshot and similar tools are great for getting votes on-chain, we want to hand our members more tools. Den.Social is not just a place where DAOs can vote on their proposals. It’s a complete social forum built on blockchain technology, with internal ERC-20 token economies incentivizing their users for positive behavior.





Den.Social has been covered on Hackernoon on a number of occasions. One interesting story covers how Den allows for passive income through real ownership in communities with their NFTs. Sticky DAO thought it would be interesting to showcase how we are going to leverage their on-chain governance tooling and crypto rewards. We have partnered with Den for this specific purpose.

5 Benefits Of Using Den.Social

There are numerous advantages to our DAO members for utilizing Den’s Web3 governance tools. While the following examples are tailored to our personal needs, every DAO can do the same for theirs. The possibilities are endless and custom integrations or development with Den is seamless. On Den all interactions are recorded on chain. Web3 incentives can be used to experiment on ways to increase DAO member engagement and retention rates.









Proposals inside the DAO will be published in the Sticky DAO Lair on Den. This is where holders of the Sticky DAO NFTs can vote on the proposals. Anyone can propose or purchase new Lairs on Den, similar to subreddits. On top of just voting, since Den is a social forum, members are able to leave replies inside the Lair and have meaningful discussions. Quality content will be rewarded with crypto through upvotes, all automated by smart contracts and internal token economies, something that Web2 platforms are currently missing. DAO members have true ownership in the Sticky DAO Lair. They will be able to claim Lair Ownership Tokens (LOT) inside of Den. These tokens represent a share in the community’s Lair and provide passive income in the form of crypto if there is enough activity, engagement, and quality content. With Den we will keep track of member participation. There will be a count on top of the NFT that a member holds, based on the number of times they vote on DAO proposals. The more you vote, the higher your number, and the more rare your NFT will evolve in 2023. These NFTs will be dynamic, so it doesn’t dilute the 8,888 supply of Sticky DAO. Getting rewarded with crypto for sharing quality alpha. Sticky DAO is an alpha group on Discord, ever since we started as NFT Society back in early 2021. Moving forward, as we’ll plan to use the Treasury to invest in NFT assets, we’ll need a lot more alpha. From music NFTs to gaming NFTs, or profile pictures, avatars and everything in between. The better alpha we have inside different working groups of curators, the better our investments for the DAO will be. We’ll be using Den to explore ways on incentivizing publishing quality alpha the soonest, for the greatest amount of rewards in crypto if the alpha is of good quality. Members will be encouraged to use the Lair on Den Exploits are becoming more common in Discord, with very complicated moderation tools server wide or separated by channel and role. Along with dangerous webhooks and other integrations changing roles. Lately popular bots including Ticket Tools, Dyno and others have seen exploits as well. Den has internal token economies that make it drastically more expensive for malicious activity to occur, making it no longer worthwhile to even try on a large scale, let alone succeed.

About Sticky DAO

Sticky DAO is an alpha-focused community of NFT collectors here to Stick Around™ in the metaverse. Over 80% of mint from our PFP collection will go towards the DAO’s Treasury. The elected curators will invest in future-proof metaverse assets. Realized profits will be reinvested and distributed to DAO members.