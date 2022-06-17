In this guide we'll learn how to bridge tokens from Ethereum to Polygon with MetaMask.

Sharing data and tokens between multiple blockchains has become more difficult as the number of blockchains has grown in the crypto world. Some projects address this issue by creating bridges between networks to enable asset transfers. Basically, the bridge serves as a channel or link between various blockchains such that their respective bar of interoperability will be raised, and assets can be shared/traded amongst bridged blockchains.





One of these bridges is the Polygon Bridge which aims to improve the interoperability of the Polygon and Ethereum blockchains. Users can conveniently transfer tokens to and fro using a compatible cryptocurrency wallet.

What is Polygon?

Polygon blockchain is a scalability platform and framework for linking and developing Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. It is a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that aims to increase transaction processing speed while lowering the gas fee. One of Polygon's primary goals is to aggregate scalable solutions to support a multichain Ethereum network; this is why Polygon refers to itself as "Ethereum's internet of blockchains."





Furthermore, Polygon is a platform that allows developers to create autonomous blockchains and Dapps for themselves, thanks to a collection of sophisticated modules that allow for the creation of interlinked blockchain networks with easily configurable functionality.





Due to the fact that Polygon is the only scalability solution that completely supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine —EVM—, it is accessible and easy to use by the Ethereum community, which is habituated to developing in Solidity—an object-oriented programming language for implementing smart contracts. As a result, DApps developed on the Polygon network will benefit from Ethereum's network effect while maintaining the Polygon network's strong security.





MetaMask wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet that is only compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. Non-compatible cryptos or tokens can't be sent to MetaMask to avoid the loss of assets.

How to Bridge Tokens from Ethereum to Polygon Using MetaMask Wallet





The first step is to ensure you have cryptocurrency in your MetaMask wallet

Then bridge your MetaMask wallet to Polygon here before attempting to send crypto

Click on the MetaMask tab to connect with the MetaMask wallet.

Input your password and click on the unlock tab

Click on the "connect" tab from the above and click on "sign" on the next page that'll pop up, as shown below.













You'll be redirected to their bridging page, where you'll be able to transfer your assets from the Ethereum Mainnet to Polygon.

Select the token you want to transfer and click on the "Transfer" icon. Your asset should be deposited within 7-8 minutes.

You'll be asked to sign and authorize the transaction in your MetaMask wallet, where you'll also see the gas fee. You will also be able to see the progress of your transfer from the approval stage to the completed stage.

After completion, your crypto will reflect on Polygon, where you'll be able to interact with various Dapps and tools.

Conclusion

There are two kinds of Bridges on the Polygon: the PoS Bridge and the Plasma Bridge.

Depositing to the Polygon via the PoS Bridge is rapid, but withdrawals are not. This means that if you're sending your crypto back to Ethereum, it will take almost 3 hours to receive the token in your Ethereum wallet—MetaMask. You can transfer ETH and most ERC token via the PoS Bridge.

The Plasma Bridge, on the other hand, uses the Ethereum Plasma scaling solution. It supports the transfer of Matic—Polygon's native token— and Ethereum tokens like ETH, ERC-721, and ERC-20 tokens.





Other compatible wallets for the Polygon Bridge include:

Coinbase

Bitski

WalletConnect

Venly wallets.



