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Mastering AI Operations

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byAmir Elkabir@amir-elkabir

I enjoy working with multi-cultures building incredible products.

January 5th, 2023
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Amir Elkabir@amir-elkabir

I enjoy working with multi-cultures building incredible products.

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TOPICS

data-science#data#technology#ml#projects#data-collection#data-preprocessing#model-building#model-evaluation

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