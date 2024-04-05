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How to Be Good Mentor for a Fellow Designer

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byTanya Tarkan@oceanictarkan

My passion for human behaviour knows no bounds.

April 5th, 2024
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Tanya Tarkan@oceanictarkan

My passion for human behaviour knows no bounds.

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life-hacking#life-lessons#mentorship#how-to-be-a-mentor#is-a-mentor-worth-it#getting-a-mentor#designer#uiux-designer-role#should-you-mentor

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