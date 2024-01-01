Tanya Tarkan
@oceanictarkan
My passion for behavioural science is endless.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @oceanictarkan's 3 stories for 1 days 3 hours and 39 minutes.
product-design
ux-design
figma
dev-mode
figma-dev-mode
ui-ux-design-tools
user-experience
designer-developer-relations
Fibonalabs, Being a UI UX design agency, we ensure to transform ideas into a functional and appealing digital product.
Olha, Lead UX/UI Designer, Top Medium Writer, and a Founder of the UX Designers Club.
Valery Zanimanski, Senior UI/UX designer at Awario and Link-Assistant
Vicky Nimbalkar, UX Designer with experience in designing innovative products that will delight users and achieve business goals.
GoProtoz, UI and UX design services & solutions to get success to your business website, web app, & mobile applications.