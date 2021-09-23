How to Avoid Being Negatively Affected By Doomsurfing

Some people are resilient, meaning they can maintain or improve their well-being despite hardship. Social media algorithms often show material that makes us anxious, angry, or sad. This may explain why social media does not make everyone feel worse, at least in part. Resilience is linked to better social relationships, and compassion and purpose may be at the core of this benefit. Take a step back and evaluate yourself as a "fly on the wall" to help you see your situation from a less painful perspective.

@ heinztschabitscher Heinz Tschabitscher I am a tech enthusiast and I love reading and writing tech articles NEW ABOUT PAGE

Do you want to improve your health using social media? Take a look at a few of the ideas below.

We've never spent so much time on social media. One new problem is that social media algorithms often show material that makes us anxious, angry, or sad because it keeps us engaged and clicking. This means that the news stories we read are more likely to be sensational, the posts we see are more stressful, and the ads we encounter are more likely to make us angry.

We may be more depressed than ever before as a consequence of our increased internet time.

On the other hand, unpleasant experiences may not necessarily result in undesirable outcomes such as sorrow or worry. Some individuals are resilient, meaning they can maintain or improve their well-being despite hardship. This may explain why social media does not make everyone feel worse, at least in part. So, what makes these people so "resilient"? Where do the rest of us fit in? What are some ways we can use social media to help people become more resilient?

To get you started on social media, here are three science-backed strategies for building resilience.

Improve the Way You See Things

The ability to regulate and control our emotions has a big effect on how we respond to negative emotions and, as a consequence, how resilient we are. One method, in particular, has been shown to increase resilience even in the face of stress. This method is called cognitive reappraisal, and it entails rephrasing a painful event to change one's emotional response to it.

Cognitive restructuring is a useful strategy not just in real life, but it may also be used to deal with stressful circumstances online. If you're dissatisfied, for example, consider the following:

What are some positive outcomes that might result from this situation? What are some examples of how this might be beneficial? What am I meant to take away from this, or to put it another way?

By re-framing the issue, you may transform your negative emotions into good ones.

Take a Look From the Point of View of Someone Who Isn't Involved

These days, we are so consumed with our own lives — what we feel, think, and have experienced. As a consequence, we may find ourselves psychologically stuck in our negative ideas. However, mentally distancing yourself from your own circumstance (i.e. seeing it from afar) may help you feel better and be more resilient.

So, the next time you find yourself getting worked up about anything you read on the internet, take a step back and evaluate yourself as a "fly on the wall." This technique may help you disconnect from your emotions and see your situation from a less painful perspective.

Time Travel is an Interesting Concept to Play Around With

There is so much happening every day, every second, and every time you check social media that the present moment may seem overwhelming. As a consequence, thinking about your problem from a new viewpoint is another helpful approach. This technique helps to calm your emotions and build resilience by allowing you to recognize that your present negative sensations aren't permanent — they'll pass.

Resilience is Linked to Better Social Relationships

Many studies have shown that leading a more altruistic or meaningful life makes us more resilient in the face of disaster. Could the values of compassion and purpose, on the other hand, be at the core of this benefit?

Many studies use multi-faceted resilient evaluations, such as integrating conscientiousness, vitality, and connections into a bundle of resilience characteristics, which makes this difficult to identify. This makes it difficult to figure out which components are most essential or how they interact.

Lastly

These three techniques may assist you in coping with negative feelings associated with not being recognized on social media and in building resilience. If you utilize these techniques and use social media tools like the TikTok bot on a regular basis, social media may even assist you in improving your well-being — much like a training tool for us to acquire new abilities that will help us live better lives.

@ heinztschabitscher. by Heinz Tschabitscher I am a tech enthusiast and I love reading and writing tech articles Read my stories