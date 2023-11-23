How to Avoid an Identity Crisis as a Product Marketer

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

Product marketing grapples with an identity crisis, and this article dives into the intricacies of the challenge. Drawing parallels between Apple and Samsung, it explores the mastery of product marketing and the associations created in consumers' minds. The debate on where product marketers belong - the product team or the marketing team - is dissected, revealing a nuanced intersection. The article provides a comprehensive breakdown of a product marketer's role based on teams, industry types (B2B and B2C), and their position in the marketing funnel. Discover strategies to navigate the complexities and define your role as a product marketer.