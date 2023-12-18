How to Automate CDN Cache Invalidation in Adobe Experience Manager

Too Long; Didn't Read
Just released an AEM GitHub library that automatically clears CDN caches when new code deploys, accelerating delivery of updates to users. Integrates Akamai API out-of-the-box. Configurable and extensible automated solution to tedious manual cache purging.
The key points covered in this brief summary:
- Automates CDN cache clearing on code updates
- -Accelerates delivery of site changes
- Integrated with Akamai API
- Configurable and extensible
- Solves manual cache purge hassle