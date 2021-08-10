How To Automate Book Data Entry With Notion and Google Sheets

\\\n## Motivation 🤓\n\nBeing someone who enjoys learning and would like to soak up as much knowledge as possible, I have accumulated a list of books on Google Keep that I want to read over time. Since I came across the idea of building my “library” on Notion, I wanted to transfer the list of books to Notion. However, the copy-pasting and manual data entry doesn’t sound fun, especially when the list is close to 80 books. After a few trials and errors, I managed to find a way to automate this process.\n\n\\\n*New to Notion? Check out the link at the “Notes” section for free templates!*\n\n\\\n## Requirements ⚓\n\nAutomate get and create book data entry on Notion\n\n* Data involved → book title, author, and cover URL\n* Data source → Amazon website\n* Tools → Google sheet, Notion and Zapier\n\n\\\n## The “how” 💡\n\n### Part I: Import data using Google Sheet\n\nCreate a new Google Sheet with the following headers and formulas.\n\n| **Header** | **Purpose** | **Formula** |\n|----|----|----|\n| Amazon URL | Data source | Paste book URL of your choice (cell = A3) |\n| Book title | Get book title | `= IMPORTXML(A3, "//*/span[@id='productTitle']")` |\n| Author | Get author | `= IMPORTXML(A3, "//*/span[@class='a-declarative']/a[@class='a-link-normal contributorNameID']")` |\n| Cover URL | Get cover image | `= IMPORTXML(A3, "//*/div[@id='img-canvas']/img/@src")` |\n| Send to Zapier | Trigger column for Zapier | Insert a checkbox for all cells in this column |\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-aybz360b.png)\n\n### Part II: Setup Zapier Trigger\n\nCreate a new zap trigger - when to trigger Zapier?\n\n* App event → Google Sheet\n* Trigger event → New or Update Spreadsheet Row\n* Connect to your Google account\n* Select spreadsheet and worksheet\n* Trigger Column → Send to Zapier\n\n *Note: whenever there is a change to this column, it will trigger Zapier to get the row data*\n* Test Trigger\n\n *Note: Zapier will attempt to find a recent item from your trigger app to use in the Zap. Zapier will get row 8 data based on the screenshot above since it’s the most recent item with a checkbox.*\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-pev436ez.png)\n\n### Part III: Setup Zapier Action\n\nCreate an action - what should Zapier do with the given data?\n\n* App event → Notion\n* Action event → Create Database Item\n* [Connect to your Notion account](https://zapier.com/blog/automate-notion/#connect)\n* Set up action\n * Database → select the Notion database that should be getting the data\n * Match the column in Notion and Google sheet\n* Test Trigger\n\n *Note: Most likely, it’s going to be an empty line. Don’t worry! You can have a more accurate test once you turned on the zap.*\n\n \\\n\n ![Oth](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-jv11a364y.png)\n\n### Final: Turn on the zap and test!\n\nTurn on the zap and go back to your Google sheet. Tick “Send to Zapier” beside the row you wish to send to Notion.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-2r1gl36ai.png)After a few minutes, you should see the data being sent and created in Notion 🎉\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-cd1l136el.png)\n\n## Notes 📝\n\n*Additional information, limitations, links and references*\n\n* For IMPORTXML formula\n * Works if (a) it’s Amazon website (b) option = hardcover or paperback. Other options, e.g. Kindle, seem to have a different HTML structure.\n * The “author” cell won’t populate when there is more than one author\n * It will take some time for every cell to be populated when there are many rows of data\n* For Notion to receive the image URL from Zapier, the field property type needs to be “URL”. You can switch the property type back to “files & media” to show the images.\n* [Free Notion templates to track your reading](https://www.notion.so/3b34eb43b2e443aea93fc00d9c01c04d?v=44d88d9b15eb42248e187fd96f9c43a3)\n* [Alternative methods to import external data into Google Sheets](https://hackernoon.com/3-best-ways-to-import-external-data-into-google-sheets-automatically-bw163yxm)\n\n\\\n\\\n\n---\n\n*Love this guide? Feel free to [buy me a coffee](https://buymeacoffee.com/wenjh)* ☕\n\n\n---\n\n\\\n