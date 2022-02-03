The Supportivekoala helps you and your team automate social media visuals, marketing images
This tutorial will teach how to auto-generate certificates with ease.
Creating your own certificate can be hard because it requires high creativity. Instead of creating it all yourself, Supportivekoala has certificate templates that you can choose the suitable one for yourself so you don't have to bother creating it from scratch.
For this tutorial, we will modify an existing template. Click Create a template to choose a template that fits the use case.
Suppportivekoala allows the flexibility of customizing an existing template, adjusting the layout, add layers, objects, colours, fonts, etc.
Alternatively, you can choose to create a template from scratch.
For this tutorial, we will use the Baptism template:
Click on Templates and search for Baptism and select the template shown in the results.
You can always edit the template the way you want and save it.
Now we can integrate Zapier with your Supportivekoala account to automatically generate images.
You will need to:
Log in to your Zapier account and Make A Zap.
In Zapier, create a new Zap and for the app and trigger choose Google Sheets/New spreadsheet row :
At this point, if you haven't already, you will have to connect your Google account with Zapier.
Save the Zap trigger step and move to the action step.
Create 6 different columns:
As the next app in the Zapier workflow, choose Supportivekoala and the Create Image action:
You will need your Supportivekoala API key at a later stage to authenticate with Zapier. The API key is found in My Profile
When prompted, you will need to connect Zapier to Supportivekoala using the Project API Key that you copied earlier:
When Zapier is able to connect successfully to Supportivekoala, you should see a dropdown of all your project's templates. Select a template, you can choose any templates in supportivekoala's template library or create your own and the template details will load:
Click on continue.
Now, all you need to do is just updating your google spreadsheet row.
Choose update spreadsheet row, and continue.
Set up action:
fill it up with the same thing like you did in the first step.
select custom ROW ID for row
Now, you need to switch to Google Sheets to check if it's updated or not. Click and open the link to see the image result.
There it is! the result.
Thanks for reading, if you want to read similar articles and find out more about our service you can go and first try out our certificate maker