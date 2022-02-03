This tutorial will teach how to auto-generate certificates with ease. Supportivekoala has certificate certificates that you can choose the suitable one for yourself so you don't have to bother creating it from scratch. This tutorial uses an existing template to choose a template that fits the use case. Get your API key at a later stage to authenticate with Zapier using Zapier. Make a Zap Set Trigger Create Image to create a certificate for your project's template library or create your own template library.

This tutorial will teach how to auto-generate certificates with ease.





Creating your own certificate can be hard because it requires high creativity. Instead of creating it all yourself, Supportivekoala has certificate templates that you can choose the suitable one for yourself so you don't have to bother creating it from scratch.





Select a template in Supportivekoala's template library

image

For this tutorial, we will modify an existing template. Click Create a template to choose a template that fits the use case.





Suppportivekoala allows the flexibility of customizing an existing template, adjusting the layout, add layers, objects, colours, fonts, etc.





Alternatively, you can choose to create a template from scratch.

For this tutorial, we will use the Baptism template:

image

Click on Templates and search for Baptism and select the template shown in the results.

You can always edit the template the way you want and save it.

Connect Supportivekoala and Google sheets using Zapier

Now we can integrate Zapier with your Supportivekoala account to automatically generate images.

You will need to:





Connect your Google sheets account Create an image with Supportivekoala using the API Key

Make a Zap

Log in to your Zapier account and Make A Zap.

image

Set Trigger

In Zapier, create a new Zap and for the app and trigger choose Google Sheets/New spreadsheet row :

image

At this point, if you haven't already, you will have to connect your Google account with Zapier.

Save the Zap trigger step and move to the action step.

Set Up Your Google Sheets Row

Create 6 different columns:

name

day

month

year

church name

result

image

Connect Zapier To Supportivekoala

As the next app in the Zapier workflow, choose Supportivekoala and the Create Image action:

Get your Supportivekoala API Key

You will need your Supportivekoala API key at a later stage to authenticate with Zapier. The API key is found in My Profile

image

When prompted, you will need to connect Zapier to Supportivekoala using the Project API Key that you copied earlier:

image

Pass Data To The Template

When Zapier is able to connect successfully to Supportivekoala, you should see a dropdown of all your project's templates. Select a template, you can choose any templates in supportivekoala's template library or create your own and the template details will load:

image

image

Click on continue.

Update spreadsheet row

Now, all you need to do is just updating your google spreadsheet row.

image

Choose update spreadsheet row, and continue.

Set up action:

fill it up with the same thing like you did in the first step.

select custom ROW ID for row

image

Now, you need to switch to Google Sheets to check if it's updated or not. Click and open the link to see the image result.





image





There it is! the result.

image

Thanks for reading, if you want to read similar articles and find out more about our service you can go and first try out our certificate maker