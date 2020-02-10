How to Add Websockets to a Django App without Extra Dependencies
Now that Django 3.0 ships with ASGI
support out of the box, adding Websockets to your Django app requires no extra dependencies. In this post, you'll learn how to handle Websockets with Django by extending the default ASGI application. We'll go over how to handle Websocket connections, send and receive data, and implement the business logic in a sample ASGI application.
Getting started
To start, you'll need Python >= 3.6 installed on your machine. Django 3.0 is only compatible with Python 3.6 and up because it makes use of the
async
and
await
keywords. Once you've got your Python version setup, create a project directory and
cd
into it. Then, install Django inside of a
virtualenv
and create a new Django app in your project directory:
$ mkdir django_websockets && cd django_websockets
$ python -m venv venv
$ source venv/bin/activate
$ pip install django
$ django-admin startproject websocket_app .
Take a look in the
websocket_app
directory of your Django app. You should see a file called
asgi.py
. Its contents will look something like this:
import os
from django.core.asgi import get_asgi_application
os.environ.setdefault('DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE', 'websocket_app.settings')
application = get_asgi_application()
This file provides the default Django ASGI setup, and exposes an ASGI
application
called application which can be run using an ASGI server such as
uvicorn
or
daphne
. Before we go much further, let's take a look at how ASGI applications are structured.
ASGI app structure
ASGI
, or the Asynchronous Server Gateway Interface, is a specification for building asynchronous web services with Python. It's the spiritual successor to WSGI, which has been used by frameworks like Django and Flask for a long time. ASGI lets you use Python's native
async
/
await
functionality to build web services that support long-lived connections, such as Websockets and Server Sent Events.
An ASGI application is a single
async
function which takes in 3 parameters:
scope
(the context of the current request),
receive
(an
async
function that lets you listen for incoming events), and
send
(an
async
function that lets you send events to the client).
Inside of an ASGI application, you can route requests based on values in the
scope
dictionary. For example, you can check whether the request is an HTTP request or a Websocket request by checking the value of
scope['type']
. To listen for data from the client, you can
await
the
receive
function. When you're ready to send data to the client, you can
await
the
send
function, and pass in any data you want to send to the client. Let's take a look at how this works in a sample application.
Creating an ASGI app
In our
asgi.py
file, we're going to wrap Django's default ASGI application function with our own ASGI application in order to handle Websocket connections ourselves. To do this, we'll need to define an
async
function called
application
, that takes in the 3 ASGI parameters:
scope
,
receive
, and
send
. Rename the result of the
get_asgi_application
call to
django_application
, because we'll need it process HTTP requests. Inside of our
application
function we'll check the value of
scope['type']
to determine the request type. If the request type is
'http'
, then the request is a normal HTTP request and we should let Django handle it. If the request type is
'websocket'
, then we'll want to handle the logic ourselves. The resulting
asgi.py
file should look something like this:
import os
from django.core.asgi import get_asgi_application
os.environ.setdefault('DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE', 'websocket_app.settings')
django_application = get_asgi_application()
async def application(scope, receive, send):
if scope['type'] == 'http':
# Let Django handle HTTP requests
await django_application(scope, receive, send)
elif scope['type'] == 'websocket':
# We'll handle Websocket connections here
pass
else:
raise NotImplementedError(f"Unknown scope type {scope['type']}")
Now we need to create a function to handle Websocket connections. Create a file called
websocket.py
in the same folder as your
asgi.py
file, and define an ASGI application function called
websocket_application
that takes in the 3 ASGI parameters. Next, we'll import
websocket_application
in our
asgi.py
file, and call it inside of our
application
function to handle Websocket requests, passing in the
scope
,
receive
, and
send
parameters. It should look something like this:
# asgi.py
import os
from django.core.asgi import get_asgi_application
from websocket_app.websocket import websocket_application
os.environ.setdefault('DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE', 'websocket_app.settings')
django_application = get_asgi_application()
async def application(scope, receive, send):
if scope['type'] == 'http':
await django_application(scope, receive, send)
elif scope['type'] == 'websocket':
await websocket_application(scope, receive, send)
else:
raise NotImplementedError(f"Unknown scope type {scope['type']}")
# websocket.py
async def websocket_application(scope, receive, send):
pass
Next, let's implement some logic for our Websocket application. We're going to listen for all Websocket connections, and when the client sends the string
"ping"
, we'll respond with the string
"pong!"
.
Inside of the
websocket_application
function, we're going to define an indefinite loop that will handle Websocket requests until the connection is closed. Inside that loop, we'll wait for any new events that the server receives from the client. Then we'll act on the contents of the event, and send the response to the client.
To start, let's handle connections. When a new Websocket client connects to the server, we'll receive a
'websocket.connect'
event. In order to allow this connection, we'll send a
'websocket.accept'
event in response. This will complete the Websocket handshake and establish a persistent connection with the client.
We'll also need to handle disconnection events when a client terminates their connection to the server. To do that, we'll listen for a
'websocket.disconnect'
event. When a client disconnects, we'll break out of our indefinite loop.
Finally, we need to handle requests from the client. To do that, we'll listen for a
'websocket.receive'
event. When we receive a
'websocket.receive'
event from the client, we'll check and see if the value of
event['text']
is
'ping'
. If it is, we'll send a
'websocket.send'
event, with a text value of
'pong!'
.
After setting up the Websocket logic, our
websocket.py
file should look something like this:
# websocket.py
async def websocket_application(scope, receive, send):
while True:
event = await receive()
if event['type'] == 'websocket.connect':
await send({
'type': 'websocket.accept'
})
if event['type'] == 'websocket.disconnect':
break
if event['type'] == 'websocket.receive':
if event['text'] == 'ping':
await send({
'type': 'websocket.send',
'text': 'pong!'
})
Testing it out
Now our ASGI application is set up to handle Websocket connections and we've implemented our Websocket server logic, let's test it out. Right now, the Django development server doesn't use the
asgi.py
file, so you won't be able to test your connections using
./manage.py runserver
. Instead, you'll need to run the app with an ASGI server such as
uvicorn
. Let's install it:
Once
uvicorn
is installed, we can run our ASGI application using the following command:
$ uvicorn websocket_app.asgi:application
INFO: Started server process [25557]
INFO: Waiting for application startup.
INFO: ASGI 'lifespan' protocol appears unsupported.
INFO: Application startup complete.
INFO: Uvicorn running on http://127.0.0.1:8000 (Press CTRL+C to quit)
To test the Websocket connection, open up your browser's development tools in a new tab. In the console, create a new
Websocket
instance called
ws
pointed to
ws://localhost:8000/
. Then attach an
onmessage
handler to
ws
that logs
event.data
to the console. Finally, call
ws.send('ping')
to send the message to the server. You should see the value
"pong!"
logged to the console.
> ws = new WebSocket('ws://localhost:8000/')
WebSocket {url: "ws://localhost:8000/", readyState: 0, bufferedAmount: 0, onopen: null, onerror: null, …}
> ws.onmessage = event => console.log(event.data)
event => console.log(event.data)
> ws.send("ping")
undefined
pong!
Congrats! Now you know how to add Websocket support to your Django application using ASGI. Go build something awesome with it 😎
