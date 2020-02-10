Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoHow to Add Websockets to a Django App without Extra Dependencies by@jaydenwindle

How to Add Websockets to a Django App without Extra Dependencies

Author profile picture

@jaydenwindleJayden Windle

Now that Django 3.0 ships with ASGI support out of the box, adding Websockets to your Django app requires no extra dependencies. In this post, you'll learn how to handle Websockets with Django by extending the default ASGI application. We'll go over how to handle Websocket connections, send and receive data, and implement the business logic in a sample ASGI application.

Getting started

To start, you'll need Python >= 3.6 installed on your machine. Django 3.0 is only compatible with Python 3.6 and up because it makes use of the 
async
 and 
await
 keywords. Once you've got your Python version setup, create a project directory and 
cd
 into it. Then, install Django inside of a 
virtualenv
and create a new Django app in your project directory:
$ mkdir django_websockets && cd django_websockets
$ python -m venv venv
$ source venv/bin/activate
$ pip install django
$ django-admin startproject websocket_app .
Take a look in the 
websocket_app
 directory of your Django app. You should see a file called 
asgi.py
. Its contents will look something like this:
import os

from django.core.asgi import get_asgi_application

os.environ.setdefault('DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE', 'websocket_app.settings')

application = get_asgi_application()
This file provides the default Django ASGI setup, and exposes an ASGI 
application
called application which can be run using an ASGI server such as 
uvicorn
 or 
daphne
. Before we go much further, let's take a look at how ASGI applications are structured.

ASGI app structure

ASGI, or the Asynchronous Server Gateway Interface, is a specification for building asynchronous web services with Python. It's the spiritual successor to WSGI, which has been used by frameworks like Django and Flask for a long time. ASGI lets you use Python's native 
async
/
await
 functionality to build web services that support long-lived connections, such as Websockets and Server Sent Events.
An ASGI application is a single 
async
 function which takes in 3 parameters: 
scope
 (the context of the current request), 
receive
 (an 
async
 function that lets you listen for incoming events), and 
send
 (an 
async
 function that lets you send events to the client).
Inside of an ASGI application, you can route requests based on values in the 
scope
 dictionary. For example, you can check whether the request is an HTTP request or a Websocket request by checking the value of 
scope['type']
. To listen for data from the client, you can 
await
 the 
receive
 function. When you're ready to send data to the client, you can 
await
 the 
send
 function, and pass in any data you want to send to the client. Let's take a look at how this works in a sample application.

Creating an ASGI app

In our 
asgi.py
 file, we're going to wrap Django's default ASGI application function with our own ASGI application in order to handle Websocket connections ourselves. To do this, we'll need to define an 
async
 function called 
application
, that takes in the 3 ASGI parameters: 
scope
receive
, and 
send
. Rename the result of the 
get_asgi_application
 call to 
django_application
, because we'll need it process HTTP requests. Inside of our 
application
 function we'll check the value of 
scope['type']
 to determine the request type. If the request type is 
'http'
, then the request is a normal HTTP request and we should let Django handle it. If the request type is 
'websocket'
, then we'll want to handle the logic ourselves. The resulting 
asgi.py
 file should look something like this:
import os

from django.core.asgi import get_asgi_application

os.environ.setdefault('DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE', 'websocket_app.settings')

django_application = get_asgi_application()

async def application(scope, receive, send):
    if scope['type'] == 'http':
        # Let Django handle HTTP requests
        await django_application(scope, receive, send)
    elif scope['type'] == 'websocket':
        # We'll handle Websocket connections here
        pass
    else:
        raise NotImplementedError(f"Unknown scope type {scope['type']}")
Now we need to create a function to handle Websocket connections. Create a file called 
websocket.py
 in the same folder as your 
asgi.py
 file, and define an ASGI application function called 
websocket_application
 that takes in the 3 ASGI parameters. Next, we'll import 
websocket_application
 in our 
asgi.py
 file, and call it inside of our 
application
 function to handle Websocket requests, passing in the 
scope
receive
, and 
send
 parameters. It should look something like this:
# asgi.py
import os

from django.core.asgi import get_asgi_application
from websocket_app.websocket import websocket_application

os.environ.setdefault('DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE', 'websocket_app.settings')

django_application = get_asgi_application()

async def application(scope, receive, send):
    if scope['type'] == 'http':
        await django_application(scope, receive, send)
    elif scope['type'] == 'websocket':
        await websocket_application(scope, receive, send)
    else:
        raise NotImplementedError(f"Unknown scope type {scope['type']}")

# websocket.py
async def websocket_application(scope, receive, send):
    pass
Next, let's implement some logic for our Websocket application. We're going to listen for all Websocket connections, and when the client sends the string 
"ping"
, we'll respond with the string 
"pong!"
.
Inside of the 
websocket_application
 function, we're going to define an indefinite loop that will handle Websocket requests until the connection is closed. Inside that loop, we'll wait for any new events that the server receives from the client. Then we'll act on the contents of the event, and send the response to the client.
To start, let's handle connections. When a new Websocket client connects to the server, we'll receive a 
'websocket.connect'
 event. In order to allow this connection, we'll send a 
'websocket.accept'
 event in response. This will complete the Websocket handshake and establish a persistent connection with the client.
We'll also need to handle disconnection events when a client terminates their connection to the server. To do that, we'll listen for a 
'websocket.disconnect'
 event. When a client disconnects, we'll break out of our indefinite loop.
Finally, we need to handle requests from the client. To do that, we'll listen for a 
'websocket.receive'
 event. When we receive a 
'websocket.receive'
 event from the client, we'll check and see if the value of 
event['text']
 is 
'ping'
. If it is, we'll send a 
'websocket.send'
 event, with a text value of 
'pong!'
.
After setting up the Websocket logic, our 
websocket.py
 file should look something like this:
# websocket.py
async def websocket_application(scope, receive, send):
    while True:
        event = await receive()

        if event['type'] == 'websocket.connect':
            await send({
                'type': 'websocket.accept'
            })
        
        if event['type'] == 'websocket.disconnect':
            break
        
        if event['type'] == 'websocket.receive':
            if event['text'] == 'ping':
                await send({
                    'type': 'websocket.send',
                    'text': 'pong!'
                })

Testing it out

Now our ASGI application is set up to handle Websocket connections and we've implemented our Websocket server logic, let's test it out. Right now, the Django development server doesn't use the 
asgi.py
 file, so you won't be able to test your connections using 
./manage.py runserver
. Instead, you'll need to run the app with an ASGI server such as 
uvicorn
. Let's install it:
$ pip install uvicorn
Once 
uvicorn
 is installed, we can run our ASGI application using the following command:
$ uvicorn websocket_app.asgi:application
INFO:     Started server process [25557]
INFO:     Waiting for application startup.
INFO:     ASGI 'lifespan' protocol appears unsupported.
INFO:     Application startup complete.
INFO:     Uvicorn running on http://127.0.0.1:8000 (Press CTRL+C to quit)
To test the Websocket connection, open up your browser's development tools in a new tab. In the console, create a new 
Websocket
 instance called 
ws
 pointed to 
ws://localhost:8000/
. Then attach an 
onmessage
 handler to 
ws
 that logs 
event.data
 to the console. Finally, call 
ws.send('ping')
 to send the message to the server. You should see the value 
"pong!"
 logged to the console.
> ws = new WebSocket('ws://localhost:8000/')
  WebSocket {url: "ws://localhost:8000/", readyState: 0, bufferedAmount: 0, onopen: null, onerror: null, …}
> ws.onmessage = event => console.log(event.data)
  event => console.log(event.data)
> ws.send("ping")
  undefined
  pong!
Congrats! Now you know how to add Websocket support to your Django application using ASGI. Go build something awesome with it 😎
👋 Hi, I'm Jayden. I love building apps and teaching others how to build apps. For more posts about building apps with Django, React, and GraphQL, follow me on Twitter or subscribe to my newsletter at jaydenwindle.com.

Related

Tags

#django#websockets#python#python-web-development#real-time#web-development#tutorial#programming
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!