How to add tags to your models in Django: Django Packages Series #1

pip3 install django-taggit
INSTALLED_APPS = [
...
'taggit'
]
from django.db import models
from taggit.managers import TaggableManager
class Post(models.Model):
title = models.CharField(max_length=250)
description = models.TextField()
published = models.DateField(auto_now_add=True)
slug = models.SlugField(unique=True, max_length=100)
tags = TaggableManager()
def __str__(self):
return self.title
from django import forms
from .models import Post
class PostForm(forms.ModelForm):
class Meta:
model = Post
fields = [
'title',
'description',
'tags',
]
from django.shortcuts import render, get_object_or_404
from django.template.defaultfilters import slugify
from .models import Post
from .forms import PostForm
from taggit.models import Tag
def home_view(request):
posts = Post.objects.order_by('-published')
# Show most common tags
common_tags = Post.tags.most_common()[:4]
form = PostForm(request.POST)
if form.is_valid():
newpost = form.save(commit=False)
newpost.slug = slugify(newpost.title)
newpost.save()
# Without this next line the tags won't be saved.
form.save_m2m()
context = {
'posts':posts,
'common_tags':common_tags,
'form':form,
}
return render(request, 'home.html', context)
def detail_view(request, slug):
post = get_object_or_404(Post, slug=slug)
context = {
'post':post,
}
return render(request, 'detail.html', context)
def tagged(request, slug):
tag = get_object_or_404(Tag, slug=slug)
# Filter posts by tag name
posts = Post.objects.filter(tags=tag)
context = {
'tag':tag,
'posts':posts,
}
return render(request, 'home.html', context)
<html>
<head>
<title>Simple Blog</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-ggOyR0iXCbMQv3Xipma34MD+dH/1fQ784/j6cY/iJTQUOhcWr7x9JvoRxT2MZw1T" crossorigin="anonymous">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/static/css/tagsinput.css" />
</head>
<body>
{% block content %}{% endblock content %}
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.slim.min.js" integrity="sha384-q8i/X+965DzO0rT7abK41JStQIAqVgRVzpbzo5smXKp4YfRvH+8abtTE1Pi6jizo" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/popper.js/1.14.7/umd/popper.min.js" integrity="sha384-UO2eT0CpHqdSJQ6hJty5KVphtPhzWj9WO1clHTMGa3JDZwrnQq4sF86dIHNDz0W1" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/js/bootstrap.min.js" integrity="sha384-JjSmVgyd0p3pXB1rRibZUAYoIIy6OrQ6VrjIEaFf/nJGzIxFDsf4x0xIM+B07jRM" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="/static/js/tagsinut.js"></script>
<script>
$("#post-form").submit(function(e){
e.preventDefault();
});</script>
</body>
</html>
{% extends 'base.html' %}
{% block content %}
<div class="container pt-5">
<form method="POST">
{% csrf_token %}
<div class="form-group">
<label>Title</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" name="title" placeholder="Add title">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label>Description</label>
<textarea type="text" class="form-control" name="description" placeholder="Add description"></textarea>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label>Tags</label>
<input type="text" data-role="tagsinput" class="form-control" name="tags">
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary">Submit</button>
</form>
<p>Common Tags:
{% for mt in common_tags %}
<a href="#" class="badge badge-success">{{mt}}</a>
{% endfor %}
</p>
<div class="row mb-2 posts">
{% for post in posts %}
<div class="col-md-6">
<div class="cards">
<div class="row no-gutters border rounded flex-md-row mb-4 shadow-sm h-md-250">
<div class="col p-4 d-flex flex-column position-static">
<h3 class="my-1"><a href="{% url 'detail' post.slug %}">{{post.title}}</a></h3>
<div style="display:flex">
{% for tag in post.tags.all %}
<a href="{% url 'tagged' tag.slug %}" class="mr-1 badge badge-info">#{{ tag }}</a>
{% endfor %}
</div>
<p class="mb-auto">{{post.description}}</p>
<p class="mb-auto text-muted">{{post.published}}</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
{% endfor %}
</div>
</div>
{% endblock content %}