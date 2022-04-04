How to Add OAuth2 Authentication to an S3 Static Bucket With Okta

Algolia empowers Builders with the Search and Recommendation services they need to build world-class experiences.
Our team recently implemented an internal static website that allows employees to download technical reports. Since we're heavy AWS users, we naturally decided to host it on AWS S3, which provides a dedicated feature to build static websites (S3 static website hosting).
Very quickly, however, we ran into an issue: AWS S3 does not provide any native, out-of-the-box authentication/authorization process. Because it was an internal-only website, we needed some kind of authorization mechanism to prevent non-authorized users from accessing our website and reports.
We needed to find a solution to secure our static website on AWS S3.
We use Okta for all Identity and User Management, so whatever solution we found had to plug-in with Okta.
Okta has several authentication/authorization flows, all of which require the application to perform a back-end check, such as verifying that the response/token returned by Okta is legit. So we needed to find a way to carry these checks/actions on a static website which uses a back end that we don't control.
That's when we learned about AWS [email protected], which lets you run Lambda Functions at different stages of a request and response to and from CloudFront:
We can trigger a Lambda Function at four different stages:
viewer-request)
origin-request)
origin-response)
viewer-response)
We saw a solution to our original issue: trigger a Lambda at the
viewer-request stage that would check if the user is authorized, under two conditions:
We'll cover here the key elements and main issues we faced. The complete code is available here. Feel free to use it in your project!
During the development of the solution, we ran into several restrictions and caveats of [email protected]
[email protected] Functions cannot use environment variables. That meant that we needed to find another way to pass data to our function. We opted for SSM parameters and templated parameter names in the Node.js code (we use Terraform to render the template when deploying the Lambda Function).
For viewer events (reminder: we use the
viewer-request event), the Lambda package can be 1 MB at most. One MB is pretty small considering that it includes all dependencies (except of course the runtime/standard library) of your Lambda Function.
That's why we had to rewrite our Lambda in Node.js instead of the original Python, because the Python package with its dependencies exceeded the 1 MB limit.
[email protected] functions can only be created in the
us-east-1 region. It's not a big issue but it means you'll need to:
provider to access the bucket you want to protect if it's not in
us-east-1
The IAM execution role associated with the [email protected] functions must allow the principal service
edgelambda.amazonaws.com in addition to the usual
lambda.amazonaws.com. See AWS - Setting IAM permissions and roles for [email protected].
Once we managed the above restrictions and caveats, we focused on the authorization/authorization.
Okta offers several ways to authenticate and authorize users. We decided to go with OAuth2, the industry-standard protocol for authorization.
Note: Okta implements the OpenID Connect (OIDC) standard which adds a thin authentication layer on top of OAuth2 (that's the purpose of the ID token mentioned hereafter). Our solution would also work with pure OAuth2 with minimal modifications (removal of the ID token use in the code).
OAuth2 itself offers several authorization flows depending on the kind of application using it. In our case, we need the Authorization Code flow.
Here is the complete diagram of the Authorization Code flow taken from developer.okta.com that shows how it works:
To summarize the flow:
So far we have a working authorization process; however, we need to check the access/ID token on every request (a malicious user could forge an invalid cookie/tokens). Checking the tokens means sending a request to Okta and waiting for the response on every page the user visits, which slows down the loading times significantly and is clearly sub-optimal.
Note: While local verification of the Okta token is theoretically possible, as of this writing the SDK provided by Okta uses a LRU (in-memory) cache when fetching the keys used to check the tokens. Because we're using AWS Lambda, and memory/state of the program isn't kept between invocations, the SDK is useless to us: it would still send one HTTP request to Okta for every user request, to retrieve the JWKs (JSON Web Keys). Worse, there is a limitation of 10 JWK requests per minute, which would make our solution stop working if there is more than 10 requests per minute.
We decided to use JSON Web Tokens to work around this. The initial authorization process is the same except that, instead of saving the access/ID tokens into a cookie, we create a JWT containing these tokens, and then save the JWT into a cookie.
Since the JWT is cryptographically signed:
The JWT has a pre-defined expiration time which should be reasonably short, to avoid having a valid JWT containing expired or revoked access/ID tokens. Another option would be to check the access/ID tokens regularly and revoke the associated JWT if needed, but then we would need a revocation mechanism, which would makes things more complex.
Finally, as suggested above, the tokens provided by Okta have an expiration time. It is possible to transparently renew them using a refresh token (so the user doesn't have to re-login when the tokens expire) but we didn't implement that.
While adding OAuth2 authentication to an S3 static bucket with Okta (or any other OAuth2 provider) is possible in an AWS-integrated and secure manner, it's certainly not straightforward.
It requires writing a middleware between AWS and the OAuth2 provider (Okta in our case) using [email protected]
We had to do the following ourselves:
Finally, a bunch of AWS resources must be created to glue everything together and make it work.
All this is worth the effort, because it works and our website is now more secure.
You can find the code of the [email protected] as well as the infrastructure (Terraform) here: https://github.com/GuiTeK/aws-s3-oauth2-okta
Author: Guillaume Truchot, Site Reliability Engineer at Algolia,