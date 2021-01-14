How to Add Auto Caching to Your JS Template Engine

If you are looking at this you are probably wondering who I am.
In one of my articles I showed you how to create a simple JS template engine. In this article I will show you how to add simple caching to the compilation of our templates.
Caching with our template engine is pretty simple. We just keep a key value object and use template strings as keys and functions as values. This will make subsequent uses of a template faster.
All our compile function is this:
const compile = (template) => {
return new Function("data", "return " + compileToString(template))
}
Let's rename this to
.
compileToFunction
const compileToFunction = (template) => {
return new Function("data", "return " + compileToString(template))
}
Now let's create a cache. We will use a
for this.
Map
const cache = new Map();
Now let's add a
function which uses this
compile
.
cache
All we need to do is check if the
. If not, we need to create it and set it. If it does have it, we just need to return it.
cache.has(template)
const compile = (template) => {
if (cache.has(template)) {
return cache.get(template);
} else {
const compiledFunction = compileToFunction(template);
cache.set(template, compiledFunction);
return compiledFunction;
}
}
Currently our
function just uses some Regex to replace all the values.
render
var render = (template, data) => {
return template.replace(/{{(.*?)}}/g, (match) => {
return data[match.split(/{{|}}/).filter(Boolean)[0]]
})
}
I think we should change it to use
under the hood for faster automatic caching. It is pretty simple to implement, we just need to run
compile
and then run that function with
compile
.
data
const render = (template, data) => {
return compile(template)(data);
}
In this tutorial I showed how to extend the template engine we made in a previous post with caching for faster compilation and rendering.
Also published here.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.