How to Nominate a Startup for Startups of The Year - presented by HackerNoon.com. The Nomination Period is concluding on Sep 6, 2021. If you haven't nominated your favorite startup already, now is the time! Here are 5 steps on "How to Add a Startup" on Startups Of The Year: How to add a startup to your Startup.com account. The only way to do this is to sign up or log in to your Hacker.noon account. This is the only way of adding a startup!

Want to show some support to your favorite local business? Here are 5 steps on "How to Add a Startup" on Startups of The Year - presented by HackerNoon.

Step 1: Go to Startups.HackerNoon.com

Step 2: Pick a region of your startup

Step 3: Pick a city of your startup. If the city doesn't pop up, no worries. Head over to the "Search bar" right on the top right corner and type it in (we find it so much easier and effective)

Step 4: Signup or Login to your HackerNoon.com account - this is the only way to add a startup!

Step 5: Fill in the necessary information, including the startup's name, its URL, and why you think they are a valid candidate.

And VOILA, you're done!

For more questions - please head over to Startups.Hackernoon.com/FAQ where you might find all the answers you need, or contact us via https://HackerNoon.com/contact

