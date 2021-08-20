How to Add a Dark Theme to a Web App Without Begging a Designer for Help

You can have a few themes only if a designer made it for you first. But you don’t always have one by hand, you want to add a dark theme to a default one. Using CSS Custom Properties, you will have to write a few cycles on SASS. The process is done in 3 steps: choose the colors, add a use case, and add a new theme. If there are no colors for the dark theme, you need to use a special CSS media inquiry for that purpose: prefers-color-scheme.