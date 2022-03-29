How to Achieve Effective and Efficient Bug Triage

0 This is the second video in a three-part series on how to approach software bug triage. We're going to dig into several Bugsnag features that help to answer those questions and solve those problems. We want to make sure that our teams are reviewing outstanding bugs regularly and are promptly fixing the most critical bugs, but how do we ensure that we're working on the most impactful bug at the given moment without spending a ton of time investigating every single bug up front to determine that impact?

In this section, we're going to dig into several Bugsnag features that help to answer those questions and solve those problems. This is the second video in a three-part series on how to approach software bug triage.

