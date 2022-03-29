Search icon
How to Achieve Effective and Efficient Bug Triage

How to Achieve Effective and Efficient Bug Triage

This is the second video in a three-part series on how to approach software bug triage. We're going to dig into several Bugsnag features that help to answer those questions and solve those problems. We want to make sure that our teams are reviewing outstanding bugs regularly and are promptly fixing the most critical bugs, but how do we ensure that we're working on the most impactful bug at the given moment without spending a ton of time investigating every single bug up front to determine that impact?
Bugsnag HackerNoon profile picture

@bugsnag
Bugsnag

The leading application stability management solution trusted by over 6,000 engineering teams worldwide.

We want to make sure that our teams are reviewing outstanding bugs regularly and are promptly fixing the most critical bugs, but how do we ensure that we're working on the most impactful bug at the given moment without spending a ton of time investigating every single bug up front to determine that impact? And how do we ensure that we're working and collaborating efficiently within our teams in this bug triaging context? In this section, we're going to dig into several Bugsnag features that help to answer those questions and solve those problems. This is the second video in a three-part series on how to approach software bug triage.

