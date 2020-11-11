How To Access Properties Of Objects On Observables Like A True Expert

Hi, fellow RxJS streamer! 👋

Today I want to share a JS/TS package that allows you to access props of objects on Observables:

source$.subscribe( o => console .log(o?.a?.b?.c)) // turn ↑ into ↓ source$.a.b.c.subscribe( console .log)

tl;dr: github.com/kosich/rxjs-proxify

A simple use case: read the

msg

import { proxify } from "rxjs-proxify" ; import { of } from "rxjs" ; const source = of({ msg: 'Hello' }, { msg: 'World' }); const stream = proxify(source); stream.msg.subscribe( console .log); // 'Hello', 'World'

☝️ proxify will create a Proxy for given Observable

property of each value on the stream

You can even use JS destruction assignment:

const { msg } = proxify(source); msg.subscribe( console .log); // 'Hello', 'World'

The package has good TypeScript support, so all props are intelli-sensed by cats, dogs, and IDEs:

import { of } from 'rxjs' ; import { proxify } from 'rxjs-proxify' ; const source = of({ a: 1 , b: 1 }, { a: 2 , b: 2 }); const stream = proxify(source); stream. // <- will suggest .a .b .pipe .subscribe etc

👀 I can see your intentions

It's also possible to call methods on values (even those using

this

import { proxify } from "rxjs-proxify" ; import { of } from "rxjs" ; const source = of({ msg: () => 'Hello' }, { msg: () => 'World' }); const stream = proxify(source); // calls msg() fn on each value of the stream stream.msg().subscribe( console .log); // 'Hello', 'World'

🤯 pure magic, I tell you

keyword), e.g.:

And you are still free to apply RxJS operators at any depth:

import { proxify } from "rxjs-proxify" ; import { of } from "rxjs" ; import { scan } from "rxjs/operators" ; const source = of({ msg: 'Hello' }, { msg: 'World' }); const stream = proxify(source); stream.msg.pipe(scan( ( a, c )=> a + c)).subscribe( console .log); // 'HelloWorld'

Just like regular Observables!

The package uses Proxies under the hood, recursively applying it to sub-properties and method results, so the chain can be indefinitely deep. And you can apply .subscribe or .pipe at any time!

🎹 Try it

You can install it via

npm i rxjs-proxify

Or test it online: stackblitz.com/edit/rxjs-proxify-repl

📖 Repository

The source code and more examples are available on the project's GitHub repo: github.com/kosich/rxjs-proxify

Outro

Soon I'll post a more detailed review of the lib and how it works

Thank you for reading this article! Stay reactive and have a nice day 🙂

