How To Access Properties Of Objects On Observables Like A True Expert

Hi, fellow RxJS streamer! 👋
Today I want to share a JS/TS package that allows you to access props of objects on Observables:
source$.subscribe(o => console.log(o?.a?.b?.c))
// turn ↑ into ↓
source$.a.b.c.subscribe(console.log)
tl;dr: github.com/kosich/rxjs-proxify
A simple use case: read the
property of each value on the stream
msg
import { proxify } from "rxjs-proxify";
import { of } from "rxjs";
const source = of({ msg: 'Hello' }, { msg: 'World' });
const stream = proxify(source);
stream.msg.subscribe(console.log); // 'Hello', 'World'
☝️will create a Proxy for given Observable
proxify
You can even use JS destruction assignment:
const { msg } = proxify(source);
msg.subscribe(console.log); // 'Hello', 'World'
The package has good TypeScript support, so all props are intelli-sensed by cats, dogs, and IDEs:
import { of } from 'rxjs';
import { proxify } from 'rxjs-proxify';
const source = of({ a:1, b:1 }, { a:2, b:2 });
const stream = proxify(source);
stream. // <- will suggest .a .b .pipe .subscribe etc
👀 I can see your intentions
It's also possible to call methods on values (even those using
keyword), e.g.:
this
import { proxify } from "rxjs-proxify";
import { of } from "rxjs";
const source = of({ msg: () => 'Hello' }, { msg: () => 'World' });
const stream = proxify(source);
// calls msg() fn on each value of the stream
stream.msg().subscribe(console.log); // 'Hello', 'World'
🤯 pure magic, I tell you
And you are still free to apply RxJS operators at any depth:
import { proxify } from "rxjs-proxify";
import { of } from "rxjs";
import { scan } from "rxjs/operators";
const source = of({ msg: 'Hello' }, { msg: 'World' });
const stream = proxify(source);
stream.msg.pipe(scan((a, c)=> a + c)).subscribe(console.log); // 'HelloWorld'
Just like regular Observables!
The package uses Proxies under the hood, recursively applying it to sub-properties and method results, so the chain can be indefinitely deep. And you can apply .subscribe or .pipe at any time!
You can install it via
npm i rxjs-proxify
Or test it online: stackblitz.com/edit/rxjs-proxify-repl
The source code and more examples are available on the project's GitHub repo: github.com/kosich/rxjs-proxify
If you enjoyed reading — please, indicate that with ❤️ 💡⛵️💰 buttons — it helps a lot!
Soon I'll post a more detailed review of the lib and how it works
Follow me on twitter for more RxJS, React, and JS posts
Thank you for reading this article! Stay reactive and have a nice day 🙂
I got you covered:
Cya 👋
Also published at https://dev.to/rxjs/turn-a-stream-of-objects-into-an-object-of-streams-2aed
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.