How Time Tracking is Reshaping the Future of Work

@ dia S. Dia Marketing Specialist | Tech Junkie | Coffee Lover

If you are running a business or just started your own startup, it’s important you keep an eye out on every minute detail. In case you are hiring designers, software developers, and/or a team for project management, tracking total working hours is probably what you should be doing.





Time tracking not only manages employee’s productivity but also monitors time spent on each individual task, and in the end, it helps to better optimize the future allocation of the workforce, resources, and budget in the company.



What is even more important…



Don’t believe us? Let’s take a closer look at one of our original cases at StaffTimer App:

Company name: XYZ (*whispering* No we can not disclose the name of our client here, it’s confidential)

XYZ (*whispering* No we can not disclose the name of our client here, it’s confidential) Employees: More than 200 (Success!)

More than 200 (Success!) Total teams: Too many to handle?

Too many to handle? Problem: Manual working processes, lack of flexibility, low productivity, high negative freedom and just so boring!

Manual working processes, lack of flexibility, low productivity, high negative freedom and just so boring! Solution: DUH, time tracking!

DUH, time tracking! Challenges: Ugh, please, don’t even ask.

Still, some companies aim for traditional professionalism rather than creativity. Whereas what we have noticed that workplace flexibility and absence of continuous micromanagement make every project a fun-tivity.

Changing rigid office structures

The standard workplace with restrictive rules, regulations, and code of conduct has always been considered an important part of the business world for many great years but now it’s all changing. Not that rules and regulations are disappearing rather companies are letting automation take care of it.

So, the company XYZ that we talked about previously, was facing workplace flexibility issues (Thank god, they realized it sooner than later). Deploying a time tracking solution, gave them an opportunity to experience a flexible work schedule.

Either they worked from 8 to 5 or 5 to 8, all of their hours and work were recorded and transparency was maintained throughout the day. Easy does it! Time tracking provided an easily scalable solution that the company XYZ needed to succeed.

Increased work productivity by 100%

The company showed that flexible work arrangements because of time tracking increased productivity levels & reduced both employers and employee’s stress by a great number because employees working flexibly with no micromanagement were more satisfied not only with their jobs but also with their lives, and better work-family balance.

Since we are talking about work-life balance…

Time tracking lets employees balance work and non-work responsibilities and provides employees with the much needed individual time and energy to unwind with fam-jam. How?

Simply, track everything from the time spent on each task to overall productivity gain and easily estimate how long your task will take. Maximize your productivity and finish work even before the deadline. Meaning no spending extra time on projects outside working hours.

Tracking over-time

Going back to company XYZ, one problem that time tracking solved for them was billing employee overtime accurately. Overtime spending was always ignored. But employers must correctly compensate employees for overtime hours, which is only fair and square. So the problem solved.

What else?

Time tracking increased employee’s potential billable hours while decreasing frustration.

Managers could easily check project progress and profitability through real-time analysis, which allowed them to make future decisions accordingly.

Through a centralized tool, finance and billing no longer needed to dive into piles of data in order to bill clients.

The company benefitted greatly from minimizing non-billable hours.

Did we tell you that time tracking lead company XYZ towards an increased efficiency, self-honesty and self-discipline?

We have so many examples. Time for more?

(Disclaimer: The Author Works at StaffTimerApp)

