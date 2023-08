Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

BIOLYTE was created by Jesslyn Rollins' father, who couldn’t find a suitable product to help his wife combat her battle with cancer. Rollins’ father developed a drink with six and a half times the electrolytes of sports drinks, with one-third of the sugar. BIOLYTE is slated to earn $25 million in sales in 2022 and was prominently featured on INC.com's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S.