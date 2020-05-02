How These Tech Solutions May Solve Challenges That Online Teaching Facing

During these pandemic times, one of the biggest concerns for teachers is how they will continue to engage students and keep an eye on their progress from afar.

As of today, there are at least 104,000 school closures in the USA affecting 47.9 million students according to EdWeek . The new reality of school at home is the following - children feel overwhelmed, unfocused and very stressed. Both parents and children had to face a great deal of resistance, weariness, and a drop in motivation. It has become much more difficult to keep engagement at a decent level as the whole system is tiring and unfamiliar for kids and their families.

What about the teachers?

The online reality that everyone was forced into has intensified problems in interaction and provoked the feeling of social detachment among children and educators. Luckily there are some comprehensive ways that can help teachers, schools and students feel more united and stay engaged during the educational process. Let’s see what are these tech savers of distant learning:

Wabisabi

Wabisabi is an online community for teachers that allows them to diversify their toolbox and takes the pressure of planning, reporting, and assessing students’ results. This system brings teachers, kids, and parents together to initiate the collaborative learning process.

There is a huge number of pressing assignments that teachers have to fulfill. Processes of planning lessons, creating reports, updating curriculum take away the precious time and emotional resources that can be directed towards actual educational processes.

In order to minimize organizational pressure that teachers face, Wabisabi created a system of smart planning. Children can show their results in media portfolios and teachers have a set of standards against which students’ performance is checked. This app creates simplified planning and promotes engaging online learning atmosphere.

MyWebAR

MyWebAR is an online tool that gives educators an opportunity for an early transition to online learning of the future by providing schools and teachers with free access to the entire AR library which includes 3D models and ready-to-use study materials.

Launched creators of bestselling AR books DEVAR, MyWebAR utilizes the latest AR technology to help teachers to motivate students and accelerate their learning process by offering a hands-on, interactive Augmented Reality experience via a simple online interface.

By leveraging next-level AR tech via the MyWebAR platform, teachers can present their online classes in an efficient way to students during the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, after the pandemic is over, schools can also integrate Augmented Reality into their offline, traditional processes via MyWebAR to revolutionize the educational system.

Furthermore, after the pandemic is over, schools can also integrate Augmented Reality into their offline, traditional processes via MyWebAR to revolutionize the educational system.

Poio by Kahoo

Kahoot! Is an engaging learning platform that stimulates education through games. Immersive group work, interactive assignments, and challenging brain teasers help kids of any age become more motivated and involved in the process of learning any subject.



Poio is an interactive reading tool that was introduced by Kahoot! in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help parents teach their kids rules of phonetics and spelling, the company created an adventurous reading game. It doesn’t require any external support and it stimulates curiosity in young kids. Learning is based on engaging and entertaining stories so that kids don’t even notice the educational aspect of it.

Tags