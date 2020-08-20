Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoHow the Noonies is Like the Dundies [or at least I told my team that] by@David

How the Noonies is Like the Dundies [or at least I told my team that]

August 20th 2020
Author profile picture

@DavidDavid Smooke

Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

Book a call
with @David

Managing people, meh. Building teams, now that's fun. Is it really interesting to think about how individuals can make others better.

It's a lot of work. But sometimes, you can have fun trying to create inspiration. When the Hacker Noon team started to think about Noonies 2.0, we decided to have a dedicated week where everyone focused on the same thing - improving the Noonies.

So could I pump the team up? I read Shaq wrote his master thesis on how to inspire via humor, and the Noonies did originally start as a play on the Dundies... So I impersonated Micheal Scott the first time he mentioned the Dundies (season 2, episode 1), and sent it to the team. Now, to celebrate 25k+ votes in the first week, I'm releasing that video:

Related

Get the Latest Tech stories via Hacker Noon RSS

2 reactions
#latest-tech-stories
Author profile picture

@DavidDavid Smooke

1min
08/21/19

Why We Should Opt Out of the Attention Economy

pre-emoji story
#attention-economy
Author profile picture

@ethEthan A

01/07/21

Tags

#noonies#dundies#michael-scott#management#media#office-culture#company-culture#hackernoon-top-story#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.