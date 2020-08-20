How the Noonies is Like the Dundies [or at least I told my team that]

Managing people, meh. Building teams, now that's fun. Is it really interesting to think about how individuals can make others better.

It's a lot of work. But sometimes, you can have fun trying to create inspiration. When the Hacker Noon team started to think about Noonies 2.0, we decided to have a dedicated week where everyone focused on the same thing - improving the Noonies.

So could I pump the team up? I read Shaq wrote his master thesis on how to inspire via humor, and the Noonies did originally start as a play on the Dundies... So I impersonated Micheal Scott the first time he mentioned the Dundies (season 2, episode 1), and sent it to the team. Now, to celebrate 25k+ votes in the first week, I'm releasing that video:

Tags