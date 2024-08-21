Search icon
    How the Moon Impacts Subsea Communication Cables: Conclusions, Acknowledgments, and References

    How the Moon Impacts Subsea Communication Cables: Conclusions, Acknowledgments, and References

    by Seismology TechnologyAugust 21st, 2024
    The study experimentally measured phase variations of an RF signal transmitted through a subsea cable between Japan and the US, revealing that tidal water pressure variations stretch the cable. This contradicts the loose tube model, showing that even minimal friction between the fiber and tube affects cable length. The results demonstrate a strong correlation between tide levels and cable length changes over daily and weeklong periods.
    Seismology Technology

    Author:

    (1) Lothar Moeller, SubCom, Eatontown, NJ 07724, USA, [email protected].

    Abstract and Introduction

    GPS Long-Term Stabilized RF Phase Meter

    Simple and Accurate models for tides

    Latency Variations on Transpacific Cable

    Poisson effect on pressurized cables

    Conclusions, Acknowledgments, and References

    6. CONCLUSIONS

    For the first time we experimentally studied arrival phase variations of an RF signal on an optically looped-back carrier between Japan and the US. Our measurement suggests that cable length variations induced by water pressure, which depends on the tides across the pacific, stretch the fiber. This contradicts a ‘loose tube model’ for cables. The inherent coupling between the fibers and the loose tube, though this friction is very small, allows for transmittal of tension and tinily stretches them by a few ppb. We found a strong correlation between averaged tide levels and the arrival phase over daily periods. Larger offsets appear during weeklong recordings. It is surprising how long-term stable cables are but, then again, it’s remarkable how much tides cycle their length on a daily basis.

    Acknowledgements

    The author would like to thank R. Ray, W. Patterson, S. Bernstein, S. Abbott, B. Bakhshi, and S. Hunziker for supporting this work.

    7. REFERENCES

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


    About Author

    Seismology Technology
    Uncovering the secrets of the Earth's core, Seismology shapes resilient foundations for a sustainable tomorrow.
    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #oceanic-seismology #optical-oceanic-seismology #fiber-micro-bending #optical-phase-distortions #chromatic-dispersion #fiber-optic-sensing #tidal-latency-variations

