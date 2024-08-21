Search icon
    How the Moon Impacts Subsea Communication Cables: Simple and Accurate Models for Tides

    How the Moon Impacts Subsea Communication Cables: Simple and Accurate Models for Tides

    by Seismology TechnologyAugust 21st, 2024
    The analysis begins with a basic Earth-Lunar model to explain tidal effects on subsea cables and advances to a detailed simulation using NASA's GOT4.7. It describes how lunar and solar alignments create significant water pressure variations, affecting cable length measurements.
    (1) Lothar Moeller, SubCom, Eatontown, NJ 07724, USA, [email protected].

    Abstract and Introduction

    GPS Long-Term Stabilized RF Phase Meter

    Simple and Accurate models for tides

    Latency Variations on Transpacific Cable

    Poisson effect on pressurized cables

    Conclusions, Acknowledgments, and References

    3. SIMPLE AND ACCURATE MODELS FOR TIDES

    For a qualitative understanding of tidal signatures in our data we introduce a simple earth-lunar system followed by a quantitative analysis based on a tide simulator. The moon orbits the earth, envisioned as a sphere covered with a thin water layer (Fig. 3d). Both precess around their common barycentre. Gravitational, centrifugal, and centripetal forces stand in equilibrium and deform the water surface depending on the lunar position. When they both align with the sun, it maximizes the deformation resulting in two larger water bubbles (known as spring tides). A hypothetical cable connecting the earth’s North and South Pole would then experience higher than average static water pressures when passing underneath these bubbles (semidiurnal, 2x a day). At neap tide


    Fig.2: Dominant amplitudes (M2 constituents) for tides across the Pacific[6],[7] and approximate position of the subsea cable.


    the proportions differ leading to weaker water elevations. While this simple model provides fundamental insights into the temporary evolution of the static water pressure, multiple factors, including continental boundaries, the ellipticity of the moon and sun’s orbits, and the obliquity of the earth axis, all significantly impact the actual tide dynamics. NASA’s GOT4.7 simulator takes the variables into account when globally computing tide levels with ~1 cm accuracy[6,7] .


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


