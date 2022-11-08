How the Metaverse Has the Potential to Bring About the Mass Adoption of Crypto Currencies

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Companies Mentioned

The metaverse is not coming; it is advancing to become part of our day-to-day activities. Gaming has evolved into digital social platforms where players meet, interact, communicate, watch live-streamed events, listen to music, and make purchases. Businesses would find ways to make the metaverse part of their marketing conversion and retention strategy, especially as it allows them to create experiences that would feel like bringing their physical location to you. Virtual concerts are so successful, with millions of hard-earned cash being spent on virtual merchandise.