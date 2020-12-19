Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoHow Sustainable is Crypto Rewards for Content Creators? by@andrarchy

How Sustainable is Crypto Rewards for Content Creators?

December 19th 2020
Author profile picture

@andrarchyandrarchy

CEO of Koinos Group, creators of the Koinos blockchain

In this episode of the Koinos Group podcast I interview the founder of gFam. gFam gives content creators 100% of the revenue that is generated by their content, and uses Ripple to deliver their rewards anywhere in the world in just 3 seconds.

There are no transaction fees, no network fees, and if you know anything about Koinos, then you know we aren’t fans of fees either! Enjoy!

Audio Only Version

My Socials

Twitter
LinkedIn

Koinos Network Socials

Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
Hive
Discord
Telegram

Koinos Group Socials

Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
Medium
Hive

Related

Smart Contracts: The Ethereum Bias and The Graphene Undercurrent

7 reactions
#ethereum
Author profile picture

@andrarchyandrarchy

2min
12/13/20

What Does Ethereum 3.0 Look Like?

5 reactions
#blockchain
Author profile picture
01/06/21

Tags

#crypto#blockchain#decentralization#koin#koinos#gfam#podcast#crypto-podcast
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.