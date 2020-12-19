How Sustainable is Crypto Rewards for Content Creators?

Try Paperform For Free
CEO of Koinos Group, creators of the Koinos blockchain
In this episode of the Koinos Group podcast I interview the founder of gFam. gFam gives content creators 100% of the revenue that is generated by their content, and uses Ripple to deliver their rewards anywhere in the world in just 3 seconds.
There are no transaction fees, no network fees, and if you know anything about Koinos, then you know we aren’t fans of fees either! Enjoy!
