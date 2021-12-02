How Structure Finance Will Democratize Wall Street for Retail Investors

Search icon
The DeFi market is booming and you can find new solutions every single day. Today we are going to discuss the new niche - decentralized structured financial products. In traditional finances, such types of products are available for hedge funds and institutional investors only. But with decentralized finance, they became available for retail investors too. So I decided to talk to Serge Levin, founder of Structure Finance, about his way in crypto, traditional financial products, DeFi, and how it can influence Wall Street, and trends in DeFi.
Evelina Lavrova

@evelinalavrova
Evelina Lavrova

Marketing, PR & IR for blockchain, DeFi, NFT, Web3 startups and VCs, featured in Forbes and Thrive Global

by Evelina Lavrova
