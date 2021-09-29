Search icon
How Shorter Movie Release Windows Impact Piracy by@torrentfreak

How Shorter Movie Release Windows Impact Piracy

New research into shortened release windows in Korea shows how early digital releases affect piracy and box office revenue. While pirated copies become available quicker, the overall piracy figures don't change. Early digital releases typically come out a month after the theatrical release. Box office revenue is unaffected by early releases, according to the research. Warner Bros. now releases movies on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously. The results are published in a non-peer-reviewed [paper titled] The Impact of Early Digital Movie Releases on Box Office Revenue: Evidence from the Korean Market.
TorrentFreak Hacker Noon profile picture

@torrentfreak
TorrentFreak

Dedicated to bringing the latest file-sharing and copyright news to your desktop, 365

