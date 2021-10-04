Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Comparing Piracy Cycles: Movie Pirates are Ready to Wait For HD Quality Releases by@torrentfreak

Comparing Piracy Cycles: Movie Pirates are Ready to Wait For HD Quality Releases

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Piracy tracking company MUSO shows that most torrenting movie pirates prefer HD quality releases, even if they have to wait for months. Release windows are shrinking which means that films become available in digital format sooner. This is good news for consumers, as it increases their options. Pirated HD movies become available quicker than CAM versions of movies recorded in theaters, the low-quality CAM versions, become even less relevant. The importance of quality and release windows is illustrated in a white paper published by piracy tracking firm [MUSO]
image
TorrentFreak Hacker Noon profile picture

@torrentfreak
TorrentFreak

Dedicated to bringing the latest file-sharing and copyright news to your desktop, 365

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Popular eBook Platform eBookee Losing Control Of Its Main Domain by @torrentfreak
#copyright
What's Your Favorite Fictional Universe? by @saragpinto
#slogging
A Kung Fu Controversy in Turkey Leverages Copyright Law to Hunt Down YouTube Critics by @torrentfreak
#torrentfreak
What are the Best Battle Scenes in Movies? by @jackboreham
#slogging
That Time US Lawmakers Suggested Piracy Was a Part of Twitter’s Business Model by @torrentfreak
#torrentfreak
What are the Best Comedy Movies of the 21st Century? by @jackboreham
#slogging

Tags

#torrentfreak#piracy#online-piracy#movie-release-impact-on-piracy#torrent#movies#movie-industry#comparing-piracy-cycles
Join Hacker Noon loading