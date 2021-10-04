Comparing Piracy Cycles: Movie Pirates are Ready to Wait For HD Quality Releases

Piracy tracking company MUSO shows that most torrenting movie pirates prefer HD quality releases, even if they have to wait for months. Release windows are shrinking which means that films become available in digital format sooner. This is good news for consumers, as it increases their options. Pirated HD movies become available quicker than CAM versions of movies recorded in theaters, the low-quality CAM versions, become even less relevant. The importance of quality and release windows is illustrated in a white paper published by piracy tracking firm [MUSO]