How Shift-Right Testing Can Build Product Resiliency

In today's world of hyperscale applications, teams want to move fast and deploy new features to production as quickly as possible. Teams want to focus on getting features quickly into the hands of the end-user to learn about usage patterns and whether users like or dislike the feature. It is difficult to simulate all user scenarios in test environments and therefore developers prefer a quick feedback loop from production. Shift-right testing is an approach that facilities building this quick feedback loop. This articles discusses different ways to perform shift-right testing.